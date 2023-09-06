Editorial：HK's Road to Set up Own Version of FDA

According to existing legislation, pharmaceutical products must be registered with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Hong Kong before they can be distributed or sold in Hong Kong. If it is a new drug containing active ingredients which have not been registered in Hong Kong, the registration applicant must provide documentary proof of registration, i.e. ''Certificate of a Pharmaceutical Product (CPP)'', issued by at least two ''drug regulatory authorities of reference places''. In short, the decision of whether to approve the registration of said drugs in Hong Kong is mostly based on the results of ''primary evaluation'' by other major drug regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency. The operation is generally referred to as ''secondary evaluation''.

The government is looking into modifying the registration mechanism for new drugs right now. One of the directions is to halve the CPP authentication requirements to one. The proposal has immediately elicited doubts regarding whether Hong Kong will copy Macao's way of allowing new drugs in the mainland to be registered in the city directly. However, the government has no plan to adopt the ''Macao model'' as a direction of exploration. The Department of Health has stressed that it will maintain a drug regulatory mechanism that is in line with international standards and ensure that the city's medical technology and clinical research continue to obtain international recognition.

As the mainland's pharmaceutical standards continues to improve and the cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland also keeps on strengthening, it is believed that the ''usage of mainland drugs in Hong Kong'' is a big trend. Chui Chun-ming, President of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Hong Kong, remarked that new cancer drugs developed by China on its own or via multilateral cooperation programmes often cannot be used in Hong Kong due to the ''double authentication'' requirement. A revamp of the mechanism could give patients more choices. In the past, cancer drugs used in Hong Kong were mostly from Europe and the US, and they were expensive. It is hoped that after the mechanism is modified, more new drugs can be introduced to Hong Kong, thus driving down cancer drug prices.

Hong Kong has a big pool of biomedical and medical experts in the first place. Allowing more of them to play a gatekeeping role should be a major direction in revamping the registration mechanism for new drugs. This could propel Hong Kong from its passive role in ''secondary evaluation'' into a proactive role in ''primary evaluation'' and become the benchmark of new drug registration for other regions.

Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health, mentioned earlier that the government is considering setting up an FDA-style regulatory body in Hong Kong. Both Chan Ka-leung, Dean of CUHK's Faculty of Medicine, and Lo Yuk-ming, President of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences, expressed their support, saying that this could attract more talent and pharmaceutical companies to Hong Kong and may even offer the city an edge over the rest of the world in registering for new drugs first.

明報社評 2023.09.06：新藥註冊拆牆鬆綁 建設港版藥管機構

新藥在本港註冊使用，現須符合「雙重認證」要求，即必須先在內地、美國、歐洲等地，取得兩個或以上藥物監管機構認證。特區政府正研究修改相關制度，新藥只取得一個監管機構認證，也可有條件註冊使用。本港生物醫藥研究水平高，有能力自行把關新藥註冊，即使「雙重認證」改為「單一認證」，只要有本地專家參與審批，便不成問題；當局還可以此為基礎，長遠設立藥物監管機構，自行審批藥品註冊。

根據現行法例，藥劑製品必須獲得香港藥劑業及毒藥管理局（管理局）批准註冊，方可在港分銷或出售。倘若有關藥物是新藥，包含未曾在本港註冊的有效成分，註冊申請人須提供兩個或以上「指明參考地方藥物規管機構」發出的註冊證明文件，即「藥劑製品證明書」（CPP）。簡言之，香港主要是根據其他大型藥物監管機構，諸如美國藥管局（FDA）、歐洲藥管局等所做的「第一層審查」結果，決定是否批准有關藥物註冊。有關做法通稱為「第二層審查」。

政府現正研究修改新藥註冊制度，方向之一是將CPP認證要求，由兩個減為一個。有人即時聯想到，香港會否照搬澳門做法，直接准許內地新藥在港註冊，不過政府方面並不打算以「澳門模式」作為研究方向。衛生署強調，維持與國際接軌的藥物監管制度，以及確保醫療科技及臨牀研究持續獲得國際認可。

隨着內地醫藥水平不斷提升，香港與內地合作又不斷加強，「國藥港用」相信是大趨勢。香港醫院藥劑師學會會長崔俊明稱，由國家自行或多邊合作研發的治癌新藥，在「雙重認證」要求下，往往未能在香港使用，修改機制可讓病人有更多選擇。過去本港使用的癌症藥物，主要來自歐美，價格昂貴。改制後可望有更多新藥來港，帶動相關治癌藥物價格下降。

香港本來就有很多生物醫藥和醫學專家，新藥註冊改制，大方向應該是多讓這些專家發揮把關作用，推動香港由被動做「第二層審查」，變成主動做「第一層審查」，成為其他地區新藥註冊參考準繩。

醫衛局長盧寵茂早前提及，正研究在港設立類似美國FDA的監管機構，中大醫學院長陳家亮、香港科學院院長盧煜明等均表支持，認為可以吸引更多人才及藥廠來港，甚至有機會搶先全球註冊新藥。

/ Glossary 生字 /

gatekeeping：the activity of trying to control who gets particular resources, power, or opportunities, and who does not

elicit：to obtain something, especially information or a reaction

multilateral：involving more than two groups or countries