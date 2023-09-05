Editorial：New Park out of Fanling Golf Course

In 2018, the government launched a great debate on land. Some people in society demanded that the entire land of Fanling Golf Course, totalling 172 hectares, be taken back to build housing. There were also views that it could be developed into a park entirely open to the public. In the end, the government decided to take back the 32 hectares of land in the "old course" and planned to build housing on 9 hectares of the land, while the rest would be managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD).

On 1 September this year (2023), the lease expired, and the government took back the land in question. The government originally planned to open some facilities on the site, including an inclusive park for pets, walking trails and paid parking lots at the north end, for public use that day. Unexpectedly, a typhoon swept across Hong Kong, delaying the opening of the facilities until yesterday.

The government's housing plan at Fanling Golf Course is facing one obstacle after another, and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report is subject to judicial review. Whether the plan will ultimately be implemented remains uncertain. Still, the government's repossession of 32 hectares of land and opening it to the public is a milestone. Some people believe that Fanling Golf Course, which has a history of over a century, is a carrier of "collective memory" just like the demolished Queen's Pier. By taking back the old golf course, the government would destroy the "integrity" of the entire golf course.

The reality is that even though the government has taken back 32 hectares of land, Fanling Golf Course still retains two 18-hole courses and can continue to host international events. The so-called "collective memory" is just the memory of a handful of people in society. "The more the merrier", as the saying goes, which is not that hard to understand. Many citizens who visited the facilities yesterday have described the environment as beautiful and pleasant, which goes to show that such a nice place should be shared by the public.

The Hong Kong Golf Club will hold two international events at Fanling Golf Course later. The government has agreed to close the park for two months — from the middle of this month to mid-November — for the golf club to use the relevant areas temporarily. It will be acceptable if such a practice is merely a temporary arrangement during the transition period. However, it will obviously be inappropriate if such a situation continues for hundreds of days in the coming year.

Now that the government has taken back the land for public use on behalf of all Hong Kong people, government officials have a responsibility to explain clearly to the public under what conditions and for how much rent the land has been leased out. Is the leased area to be used as a logistics space for the organiser, or is it to be used for golfing? Will similar practices become a norm in the future? To avoid public suspicion, the authorities should publicly clarify the nature of the area and make it clear that it will be a static park and will no longer be a golf course.

明報社評 2023.09.05：高球場收地變公園 做好康樂設施規劃

政府收回粉嶺高球場「舊場」32公頃用地，部分設施昨起正式向公眾開放，這是一個重要里程碑，標誌有關用地不再是「私人遊樂場地」，而是為民所有、所用、所享的公眾地方。

2018年，政府發起土地大辯論，社會上有聲音要求收回整個粉嶺高球場172公頃土地用來建屋，亦有意見主張可以將之發展成為公園，向公眾全面開放。最終政府決定收回「舊場」32公頃用地，並計劃用其中9公頃土地建屋，餘下的則交由康文署管理。

今年9月1日，正是租約期滿、政府收回相關土地之日，當局原定當天開放場內一些設施，包括北端的寵物共享公園、步行徑和收費停車場，讓公眾使用，未料遇上颱風襲港，導致設施開放之日，需要押後到昨天。

政府的高球場建屋計劃，面臨重重阻力，環評報告又要面對司法覆核，最終能否落實仍是一個問號，然而政府收回32公頃用地，開放予一般公眾使用，始終是一個里程碑。有意見認為，粉嶺高球場有逾百年歷史，形容它與已拆卸的皇后碼頭一樣，有其「集體回憶」，政府收回舊場，破壞了整個高球場的「完整性」。

現實是政府即使收回32公頃用地，粉嶺高球場依然有兩個18洞球場，一樣可以繼續主辦國際賽事；所謂「集體」回憶，也不過是社會上一小撮人的回憶。獨樂樂不如眾樂樂，道理一點也不高深。昨天不少入場市民都形容，現場環境優美宜人，正正說明如此好的地方，好應該讓市民共享。

香港哥爾夫球會稍後將在粉嶺高球場舉行兩項國際賽事，政府同意本月中至11月中暫停開放公園兩個月，將相關地方短暫借給高球會。有關做法若是單純作為過渡期臨時安排，可以接受，但如果未來一年365日，有上百天都是這樣的狀况，則明顯不妥當。

既然現在政府已經代表全港市民，收回有關土地作公眾用途，官員有責任向市民解釋清楚，當局是以什麼條件及租金借出土地？借出的地方究竟是作為主辦單位後勤場所，還是用來打高爾夫球？類似做法未來會否常態化？為免外間心存懷疑，當局應公開說明有關場地的屬性，說清楚那是靜態公園，不會再是高球場。

/ Glossary生字 /

unexpectedly：in a way that surprises you because you were not expecting it

a handful of：a small number of people or things

the more the merrier：used to say an occasion will be more enjoyable if a lot of people are there