Editorial：Technological integration into national development

In the cooperative planning document published by the State Council, it is decreed that the relevant units must make every effort to build "Shenzhen Park", and the park must "proactively develop in synergy with Hong Kong Park". Therefore, while the document literally demands that all units proactively develop in synergy with Hong Kong, it also imposes requirements on Hong Kong. The reason is that with full support from the central government, there is no reason why Hong Kong cannot achieve the goals.

As in the past, Shenzhen and Hong Kong encountered some bottlenecks in their respective developments and were unable to break through. The central government has now come forward to propose a master plan and specific requirements, treating the Shenzhen and Hong Kong parts of the Loop as one in a situation of shared vicissitudes.

The document issued by the State Council breaks through the traditional concept of the Hetao Area in several aspects. Geographically, Shenzhen Park is no longer limited to the original area. In terms of coordinated development, the document demands that the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone be internationally oriented and become a pilot area for open cooperation, a trial area for innovative rules and a cluster area for the transformation of scientific research results.

To achieve the goals required by such coordinated development, greater breakthroughs in other aspects are necessary. In terms of taxation, there are new regulations on customs supervision in the cooperation zone. Within Shenzhen Park, the rules that govern civil and commercial matters must be in line with Hong Kong and international standards. In the event of incompatibility, the law can be adjusted, and even the implementation of national laws can be suspended (subject to approval by the National People's Congress Standing Committee). Furthermore, Shenzhen's independent legislative power must be fully utilised.

The Shenzhen media described the document as great news, as a special zone within a special zone will emerge. While Shenzhen Park and Hong Kong Park will have different geographical locations and industry objectives, competition will be inevitable. Over the past decade or so, Shenzhen has been determined to develop high technology, and has left Hong Kong in the dust in terms of achievements.

In spite of this, however, this document by the State Council cannot be regarded as a policy to support Shenzhen. In addition to requiring all units actively and proactively develop in synergy with Hong Kong Park, the word "synergy" is mentioned 19 times in the full text. For more than 20 years, the Hetao Area has been left idle like wasteland. Even the makeshift hospital that was rapidly built during the pandemic was never used. Time is not on Hong Kong's side when it tries to develop innovative technology. The central government's document sets requirements for Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation in this area, requiring the two cities to "plan with synergy, engage in joint construction, and share the fruitful outcome". To achieve this goal, not only must there be a spirit of synergy, but Hong Kong must also make use of every second and endeavour.

明報社評2023.09.04：科技融入國家發展大局 創新體制搶佔領先地位

國務院上月底頒布《河套深港科技創新合作區深圳園區發展規劃》，雖然只是對深圳園區作指示，但實質是對整個科技合作區提出具體的發展規劃路線圖與時間表，香港也必須認真執行。

國務院的合作規劃文件，提出要求有關單位要全力建設「深圳園區」，而深圳園區則要「積極主動與香港園區協同發展」。所以，雖然文字上表示要求各單位積極主動與香港協同發展，實質上也是對香港提出要求，因為中央全力支持，香港就沒有不完成目標的理由。

因為過去深圳和香港各自發展都遇到一些瓶頸無法突破，而今由中央出面，提出總體規劃和具體要求，將河套地區的深港部分連成一片，形成「一榮俱榮、一枯俱枯」的局面。

國務院這份文件，在幾個方面突破了河套地區的傳統觀念，地理上深圳園區已經不再局限在原來的河套地區。在發展定位上，要求深港合作區要面向國際，成為開放合作先導區、創新規則試驗區和科研成果轉化集聚區。

要完成發展定位要求的目標，就要在其他方面有更大的突破，在稅制方面，合作區內的海關監管有新規定，深圳園區內涉及民商事規則，要跟香港和國際接軌，若出現不適應的部分，報全國人大常委會批准後，可以調整法律甚至可以暫停執行全國性法律，並且要充分發揮深圳的自行立法權。

深圳的媒體形容這個文件是特大喜訊，將會出現特區中的特區。深圳園區與香港園區，在地理劃分與行業目標都有分野，但始終會有所競爭，深圳在過去10多年銳意發展高科技，成就已經拋離香港。

雖然如此，但不能將國務院這份文件視為扶持深圳的政策，除了要求各單位積極主動與香港園區協同發展外，全文在19處提出要「協同」。河套地區經過20多年被閒置為荒地，連在疫情肆虐期間迅速興建的方艙醫院也沒有使用過，現在香港要發展創新科技，時不我待。中央的文件為深港在這方面的合作定下要求，「協同規劃、共同建設、共享成果」，要達到這個目標，不但要有協同精神，還必須爭分奪秒去拼搏。

■ Glossary 生字 /

promulgate : to announce a new law or system officially or publicly

in essence : relating to the most important characteristics or ideas of something

earnest : very serious and sincere