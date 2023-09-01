Editorial：Saola will put Hong Kong's governance to the test

A menacing storm, Saola packs winds of up to 230 kilometres per hour at the centre and is moving in a peculiar path. The Observatory predicts that Saola will be the closest to Hong Kong between tonight (1 September) and Saturday morning (2 September). The Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 will be issued early this morning and will remain in force for most of Saturday. During that time, it cannot be ruled out that the No. 10 Signal will also be hoisted. Saola will not move away from Hong Kong until Sunday. In other words, citizens must be prepared for the likelihood that the typhoon will last for more than a day. Of course, the path of the typhoon is still uncertain, while the topography of Hong Kong is such that whether the storm makes landfall to the east or west of the city can make a big difference in the impact and damage it causes.

While natural disasters are hard to avoid, the quality of prevention strategies and disaster response will mean a world of difference in outcomes. If natural disasters take heavy tolls, human errors must be involved. They can include poor preparations, lax bureaucracy and chaotic response mechanisms. Since the current administration took office, it has repeatedly emphasised the need for improving execution, mobilisation and governance. Saola is exactly a test in these aspects.

Chief Executive John Lee has said that the Chief Secretary for Administration will oversee more than twenty departments, and the Secretary for Security will coordinate the comprehensive planning and preparations for the typhoon. All departments have been asked to increase vigilance and respond to the worst possible scenario.

When a super typhoon is approaching, it is certainly a good thing for senior government officials to coordinate the planning and preparations to be done by different departments. However, it must be pointed out that before Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, the government had also held inter-departmental meetings in advance to discuss countermeasures and had required various departments to plan and prepare for the worst-case scenario. Yet, in the end, the big problem was not what was caused by the storm, but the handling of the aftermath of the typhoon.

After Mangkhut left, a large number of trees collapsed, blocking roads. Many cables on the East Rail Line were damaged. The government had not prepared adequately and had underestimated the disaster. When Typhoon Signal No. 8 was removed in the early morning, commuters went to work as usual, only to find that public transport such as the MTR and buses could merely provide limited services. Transport in Hong Kong was partially paralysed. Many citizens probably still remember vividly how passengers packed Tai Wai Station's lobby and platforms to the rafters.

When it comes to disaster prevention, emergency measures are not enough. Routine preparations are also necessary. Whether the district-level governance is good or not can all be seen when a super typhoon strikes. Whether the various repairs, maintenance and flood control work done by the government departments routinely are up to par can be determined after a typhoon leaves. In recent months, pieces of concrete have repeatedly fallen off old, dilapidated buildings. It has led to concern whether Saola will expose more hidden dangers. The District Services and Community Care Teams are part of the government's efforts to strengthen regional governance. This will be the first time the Caring Teams have encountered a super typhoon since their establishment. All sides are paying attention to whether they can play a role in support at the district level.

明報社評2023.09.01：蘇拉來襲考驗治理 政府莫忘山竹教訓

超強颱風「蘇拉」逼近，政府召開跨部門會議，由政務司長統籌逾20個部門，應對風暴威脅。

蘇拉來勢洶洶，中心風力高達每小時230公里，移動路徑也相當特別。天文台預測，蘇拉將於今晚至周六早上最接近香港，8號烈風信號今天凌晨發出，周六大部分時間仍會維持，不排除其間需要掛「10號波」，要等到周日，蘇拉才遠離香港。換言之，市民必須做好打風超過一天的準備。當然，颱風移動路徑，仍然存在變數；因本港地勢關係，風暴在香港以東還是以西登陸，對本港所造成的影響和破壞，可以大大不同。

天災難以迴避，但事前防災與災情應對做得好不好，結果可以差天共地。天災災情嚴重，背後必涉人禍，諸如防備不周、官僚鬆懈、應變機制混亂等。現屆政府上台以來，一再強調提升執行力、動員力和治理水平，蘇拉來襲正是一次考驗。行政長官李家超表示，由政務司長統籌20多個部門、保安局長負責協調，就颱風來襲做好全面部署及準備，要求各單位提高危機意識，應對可能出現的最壞情况。

超強颱風來襲，由政府高層統籌各部門部署準備，當然是好事，然而必須指出，當年山竹襲港，政府也有提前召開跨部門會議商討對策、要求各部門作最壞打算準備及部署，可是到頭來鬧出大問題的，並非風暴期間的災情，而是颱風遠離後的善後處理。山竹過後，大量樹木倒塌阻塞馬路，東鐵線多處電纜受損，政府缺乏準備，低估災情。適逢8號風球於清晨除下，打工仔如常上班，卻發現港鐵、巴士等全都只能提供有限度服務，全港交通半癱，大圍站乘客迫爆大堂月台的情况，相信不少市民仍歷歷在目。

防災不可能只靠臨急抱佛腳，還要平常做足準備。地區治理做得好不好，超強颱風下一目了然，政府部門平日所做的各式修葺保養和防洪工作是否到位，風災過後可見真章。近月市區一再有失修舊樓高空塌石屎，這次蘇拉來襲，會否暴露更多「危險陷阱」，令人關注。關愛隊是政府加強地區治理的一環，今次是關愛隊成立以來，首次遇上超強颱風吹襲，能否發揮地方支援作用，各方拭目以待。

■ Glossary 生字

bear down on : to move quickly towards somebody/something in a determined or threatening way

pack to the rafters : very full

dilapidated (of furniture and buildings) : old and in very bad condition