Editorial：Regulation of restaurants in industrial buildings

Kwun Tong has a jungle of industrial buildings, one of which is Camel Paint Building. It has enjoyed quite a "reputation" in the district – not because of anything related to industrial production, but because it is studded with small shops. The building has a highly accessible layout and spacious passages. Walking around inside the building, customers do not feel cramped, but have a sensation of "treasure hunt". Those who need to grab something to eat can also have a variety of small shops to choose from. In recent months, the government has repeatedly emphasised the need for stimulating the consumer market. Many shopkeepers in the building, however, are now worried because of the incident involving Kwong Wing Rice Noodles. Members of the Legislative Council have visited the building recently and found that many shops were closed, and those that were open were doing less business than usual.

According to its person in charge, Kwong Wing Rice Noodles began operation at Camel Paint Building in December last year. In late July, officers from the Lands Department made a surprise inspection of the restaurant to collect evidence. Early this month (August), the restaurant received a letter, stating that it was suspected of operating in breach of the uses specified in the land lease. The letter requested that it has to be returned to warehouse or industrial use by the end of the month, otherwise an encumbrance would be imposed on the owner. Since there are dozens of restaurants in the building, some people have accused the authorities of enforcing the law selectively. The Lands Department has said that the Kowloon East Lands Office acted in response to complaints, inspected units in the building suspected of violating the uses specified in the lease last month, and issued warning letters to four restaurants, including Kwong Wing Rice Noodles. What is implied is that the law enforcement was not selective. According to the authorities, due to the large number of private land leases and the wide scope of uses they entail, the Lands Department will only enforce the law "passively" after receiving a complaint. This means adhering to the risk-based principle, setting priorities based on the number of complaints, etc., and dealing with the more serious cases first. Concerning the latest case, the department was simply acting on complaints as per usual procedure.

One major reason why small shops have set up their business in industrial buildings is that Hong Kong's "real estate economy" has become a deep-rooted problem. Shop rents are high, and while chain stores can afford them, small shops struggle to do so. As there are many vacant floors in industrial buildings, they are a perfect match for small shops. Seen from this perspective, the proliferation of restaurants and shops in Hong Kong's industrial buildings has been caused by the failure of the government's land and development policies. Such is the high number of small shops in these industrial buildings that it is no longer possible to completely outlaw them. Instead of continuing the so-called "discretionary approach", the authorities should face the reality and see how they can be reasonably regulated. This way, not only will fire safety risks be effectively dealt with, but small shops will also be able to have the space for survival without having to navigate the grey areas of the law.

明報社評 2023.08.31：活化政策通盤檢討 合理規管工廈食肆

觀塘駱駝漆大廈的「光榮米線」被指違反地契而停業，社會議論紛紛，除了因為事涉「黃店」，帶有政治色彩，更因為全港有大量工廈食肆和樓上舖，當局若「執正來做」，很多都有違法之嫌。香港寸金尺土，工廈使用率低，為小店提供了生存空間，這是客觀實况，當局與其模糊處理，不如修例，合情合理規管。

觀塘工廈林立，駱駝漆大廈是其一，區內甚有「名氣」，原因無關工業生產，而是大廈內有很多小店。由於大廈佈局四通八達，通道也相當寬敞，市民行逛其中，不會覺得很侷促，反而頗有「尋寶」的感覺；若想「醫肚」，也有各式各樣小店可供選擇。政府近月一再強調要刺激消費市道，大廈內不少商戶卻因為光榮米線出事而憂心忡忡。有立法會議員近日到場了解，發現很多店舖關門休業，開門營業者，生意亦較平常遜色。

根據光榮米線負責人說法，店方去年12月在駱駝漆大廈開店，及至7月底，有地政總署人員到場突擊巡查取證，店方本月初接信，指該店涉嫌違契經營，要求月底前還原成倉庫或工業用途，否則業主將被「釘契」。由於大廈內還有數十間食肆，有人質疑當局選擇性執法。地政總署則稱，九龍東地政處是因應投訴，上月巡查該廈懷疑違反契約單位，合共向4間食肆發警告信，當中包括光榮米線，言下之意是並非選擇性執法。根據當局說法，由於私人地契數量龐大，牽涉範圍和用途甚廣，地政總署只會在接獲投訴後「被動」執法，按風險為本原則，因應投訴數量等制訂緩急優次，先處理較嚴重的個案，今次部門只是按一貫程序跟進投訴。

小店要進駐工廈，一大原因正是本港「地產經濟」積重難返，商舖租金高昂，大型連鎖店付得起，小店卻難以應付，碰巧工廈有不少空置樓面，結果一拍即合。從這一角度而論，本港工廈食肆商店林立，乃是政府土地和發展政策失敗所致。這類工廈小店之多，已不可能全面取締，當局與其繼續採取所謂「酌情處理」，不如面對客觀現實，看看可以怎樣合情合理規管，既可有效處理消防安全風險，又可讓小店繼續找到生存空間，毋須游走於法律灰色地帶。

/ Glossary生字 /

jungle：something that is very untidy, complicated, or confusing

be studded with：having a lot of something on or in it

outlaw：to make something illegal