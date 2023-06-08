Editorial：Combat $2 Scheme Abuses Instead of Cutting Welfare

Some people are concerned that the money the government spends on fare concession will snowball as the elderly population expands, advocating for the subsidies to be cut. However, as Hong Kong's population ages, it is inevitable that more welfare expenditures will have to be allocated to the elderly. What the government should contemplate is not how to impose welfare cuts, but how to ensure that the public coffers are spent properly. If the various departments of the government can increase their income and reduce expenditure while avoiding cost overruns and wastage in public projects, the government can already save a considerable sum of public funds without having to cut people's welfare.

The government said last month that during on-site inspections jointly conducted by the Transport Department (TD) and public transport operators, 361 cases of suspected abuse of the $2 Scheme were found last year — nearly 90% involved the MTR. The Secretary for Labour and Welfare said yesterday (7 June) that the TD will set up a task force to conduct territory-wide enforcement actions in conjunction with the public transport operators of franchised buses, ferries and so forth this month. If a passenger is found to have unlawfully used the $2 concessionary fare, not only will they be required to pay the difference, but they will also be referred to the police for follow-up. Any person who is convicted is liable to the maximum penalty of imprisonment.

In addition, the MTR will also strengthen its efforts in publicity and education as well as ticket inspection. It will impose a higher surcharge on ineligible passengers travelling at a concessionary fare. The surcharge, which is more or less equivalent to a fine, will be hiked from $500 to $1,000 for heavy rail and from $290 to $370 for light rail. Regarding views that suggest raising the concessionary fare for the elderly from $2 to $3 or switching to a charging method that collects "discounted fares", the government is inclined not to consider them for the time being.

The $2 Scheme was set up for the elderly and people with disabilities to encourage them to travel around, thus building a caring and inclusive society. The fare concessions are subsidised by the government. In the previous year, the government reimbursed a total of nearly $3.1 billion to public transport operators participating in the scheme. Oftentimes, the elderly hop on long-haul buses for short journeys for the sake of convenience, which unnecessarily increases government expenditure on subsidies. To solve this, the authorities can actually consider negotiating with the bus companies about charging sectional fares using the appropriate technology.

It has been over 10 years since the launch of the transport fare concession scheme. Its coverage has continued to expand from the MTR and buses to also ferries, minibuses and trams. The authorities expect that the number of beneficiaries will increase to 2.4 million people next year, and the related cost is estimated to be $6.7 billion. As Hong Kong's population ages, the government's welfare expenditures on the elderly will inevitably increase in the next 10 years. Subsidising transport fare concessions is only one of the items involved. What the government should think about is how to deploy its resources to support the needs of the elderly according to the changes of the ageing population phenomenon, instead of thinking about how to slash welfare expenditures on the elderly when an increase of such is observed. The real crux of the problem is how public finance policies should be adjusted in accordance with the needs of an ageing society.

明報社評 2023.06.08：濫用乘車優惠應打擊 開源節流毋須削福利

長者2元乘車優惠，最近引發不少議論，政府本月將聯同公共交通營辦商，在全港展開執法行動，打擊不合資格者違規使用。乘車優惠鼓勵長者出行，是一項德政，每年涉及數十億元補貼，政府當然應該加重罰則，打擊濫用。

有意見關注，隨着長者人口增加，政府花在乘車優惠的開支將愈滾愈大，主張削減補貼，然而香港人口老化，更多福利開支用在長者之上乃是必然，政府需要思考的不是如何削減福利，而是如何確保公帑用得其所。政府各部門做好開源節流工作，公務工程避免超支和浪費，已可省下不少公帑，毋須向民生福利開刀。

政府上月表示，運輸署聯同公共交通營辦商，實地監察懷疑濫用2元乘車優惠計劃，去年發現361宗相關個案，近九成涉及港鐵。勞福局長昨天表示，運輸署會成立專責小隊，聯同專營巴士、渡輪等公共交通營辦商，於本月展開全港執法行動，乘客如被發現違規使用2元優惠，除要補付應繳費用，當局亦會將個案轉交警方跟進，一經定罪最高可處監禁。

另外，港鐵亦會加強宣傳教育及查票工作，向不合資格使用優惠的乘客，徵收更高的附加費，某程度相當於罰款，重鐵附加費由現時500元加至1000元，輕鐵由290元加至370元。對於有意見主張改變長者優惠票價，例如由2元加至3元，又或改採「打折」收費模式，政府則傾向暫不考慮。

2元乘車優惠計劃專為長者及殘疾人士而設，目的是鼓勵他們出行，推動關愛共融社會。優惠由政府補貼，上年度政府向參與計劃的公共交通營辦商，合共發還近31億元。長者很多時但求方便，選擇長車短搭，不必要地增加了政府補貼開支，當局大可考慮與巴士公司商量，借助科技，以分段收費方式處理。

乘車優惠計劃推行10多年來，涵蓋範圍不斷擴大，由港鐵、巴士擴至渡輪、小巴及電車。當局預計下年度受惠人數將升至240萬，相關開支估算為67億元。香港人口老化，未來10多年，政府花在長者身上的福利開支上升，乃是無可避免，乘車優惠津貼不過是其中之一。政府需要思考的是如何因應老齡化現象，調動手上資源，支援長者需要，而不是見到長者福利開支增加，就去想如何削減。問題的真正核心，是公共財政政策應該如何配合一個老齡化社會的需要。

/ Glossary生字 /

benevolent：(especially of people in authority) kind, helpful and generous

reimburse：​to pay back money to sb which they have spent or lost

long-haul：involving the transport of goods or passengers over long distances

