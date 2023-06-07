Editorial : Revised Wording in Fanling Golf Course Housing Plan

The government has long been leasing the Fanling Golf Course, which covers an area of more than 100 hectares, to the Hong Kong Golf Club in the form of a "Private Recreational Lease". In the eyes of the general public, the golf club is almost a microcosm of Hong Kong's high society, with its galaxy of people from business and political circles. The Executive Council, for example, has several members who are also members of the Hong Kong Golf Club, while many high-ranking officials are also connected to the club.

Hong Kong has a severe shortage of land and housing supply. As it takes time for the government to create land, the reclamation of land from the golf course to build housing is regarded as an indispensable short-to-medium-term land supply option. After years of discussion, the government announced the development plan for the Fanling Golf Course in May last year, proposing to reclaim 32 hectares of the golf course. About 9 hectares of which would be used to build 12,000 public housing units, while the remaining 60% of the land will be zoned for an ecological park. The land will be officially reclaimed after the lease expires in September this year.

Good governance and bidding farewell to subdivided flats are what the central government expects of the SAR. The current government emphasises a result-oriented approach, and land and housing construction must be accelerated and done more efficiently. However, the golf course housing project has encountered repeated setbacks. Opposing forces to the development of golf courses continue to heap pressure on the authorities on the grounds of environmental protection, transportation, sports and economic benefits.

At a time when the Singapore Turf Club, which has a history of 181 years, has announced that 120 hectares of land of its Kranji Racecourse will be handed over to the Singaporean government for the construction of public housing and other facilities, whether the SAR government's plan to reclaim merely 9 hectares of land on the golf course for the building of housing will be changed has attracted widespread public attention.

Late last year, the government submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on the golf course housing project, which the Advisory Council on the Environment considered insufficient. Over half a year later, the EIA report was finally "approved conditionally" after the authorities submitted supplementary information. Under the established procedure, the next step will be a hearing meeting held by the Town Planning Board to follow up on the project development draft plan. According to the government's draft Outline Zoning Plan last year, the 9-hectare golf course land in question was zoned for "Residential (Group A)", meaning that high-density public housing would be mainly developed. However, in the document submitted by the government to the Town Planning Board recently, this has been revised to "undetermined use".

According to the authorities, the explanatory statement of the draft Outline Zoning Plan still indicates the intention to develop public housing on the 9-hectare land of the golf course. However, the words "undetermined use" also mark a clear and unmistakable change. The public is worried that while the authorities are ostensibly promoting the housing plan, they are actually cooperating with vested interests to scupper the housing plan altogether. Concerning the "undetermined use" incident, the government needs to clarify its position. The more ambiguous its statements, the more suspicious the public will be about its motives.

明報社評2023.06.07：星洲果斷收馬場起樓 港高球場建屋現變數

政府向城規會提交文件，將計劃建公營房屋的粉嶺高爾夫球場部分用地，暫時修訂為「未決定用途」地帶，引發建屋計劃有變之憂。

粉嶺高球場佔地百多公頃，政府一直以「私人遊樂場地契約」方式，租予香港哥爾夫球會。一般市民眼中，高球會幾乎就是本港上流社會的縮影，商界政界人士雲集，行會成員中便有多名高球會會員，高官中亦不乏與高球會相關者。

香港土地房屋供應嚴重不足，政府造地需時，高球場收地建屋，被視為不可或缺的短中期供應選項。經過多年討論，政府去年5月公布粉嶺高球場發展方案，提出收回高球場其中32公頃用地，當中約9公頃土地用來興建1.2萬伙公營房屋，其餘六成多用地劃作生態公園，相關用地將於今年9月租約屆滿後正式收回。

良政善治、告別劏房是中央對特區的期許。現屆政府強調施政以結果為目標，造地建屋要提速提效，然而推進高球場建屋計劃，卻一再遇上阻滯。反對發展高球場的力量，以環保、交通、體育、經濟效益為由，不斷向當局施壓。

正當有181年歷史的新加坡賽馬會宣布，旗下克蘭芝馬場120公頃土地將交還星洲政府，用來建設公共房屋及其他設施，特區政府收回高球場區區9公頃土地建屋，計劃會否有變，卻惹來社會廣泛關注。

去年底，政府就高球場建屋計劃提交環評報告，環諮會認為有所不足。事隔半年多，當局補充資料後，環評報告終獲「有條件批准」。按程序，下一步將由城規會召開聆聽會，跟進項目發展草圖。根據政府去年的分區計劃大綱草圖，相關9公頃高球場用地，已劃作「住宅（甲類）」地帶，即主要發展高密度公營房屋，不過政府近日向城規會提交的文件，卻修訂為「未決定用途」。

當局表示，分區計劃大綱草圖的說明書，仍表明高球場9公頃用地發展公營房屋的意向，然而「未決定用途」也是清清楚楚、明明白白的改動，公眾只怕當局口說推進建屋計劃，實際卻是配合既得利益操作，聯手推倒建屋計劃。有關「未決定用途」一事，政府一日不澄清立場，說法愈模稜兩可，只會令公眾愈發懷疑背後另有圖謀。

■Glossary

生字

earmark : to decide that sth will be used for a particular purpose, or to state that sth will happen to sb/sth in the future

microcosm : a thing, a place or a group that has all the features and qualities of sth much larger

zone : if an area of land is zoned, it is officially kept to be used for a particular purpose