Editorial : Final Ruling on Choy's Case Brings Justice to the News Industry

Bao Choy produced a special episode on the 7·21 Yuen Long attack. To track down the identity of the owner of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident, she conducted a search with the car registration in question. Afterwards, the authorities accused her of "making a false statement" during the search, which was in breach of the Road Traffic Ordinance. Bao Choy was found guilty of two counts of "knowingly making a statement false in a material particular" the year before last and was fined $6,000. Choy appealed against the conviction all the way from the High Court to the Court of Final Appeal.

Yesterday (5 June) the Court of Final Appeal issued a written ruling, unanimously upholding Choy's appeal. Both her conviction and sentence were quashed. The Hong Kong News Executives' Association and the Hong Kong Journalists Association have welcomed the ruling, while the government has emphasised that it has acted in accordance with the law and will review the procedure in question according to the judgement of the Court of Final Appeal. It remains to be seen what exactly its next step will be.

Telling the good stories about Hong Kong does not mean merely talking about the good sides of Hong Kong. A responsible media outlet cannot conceal what is nefarious and publish what is praiseworthy only. It must have the courage to reveal the dark sides of society. The significance of the ruling on Choy's case is that it has a direct bearing on the room for investigative journalism to reveal the truth. Land deeds searches, car registration searches, company registration searches and business registration searches have long been common methods used by the media to quest for the truth, and these practices had not been considered illegal in the past. Take car registration searches as an example. While the Transport Department has not made bespoke application arrangements for the media, it has not strictly stated that those searches cannot be used for news reports.

Before October 2019, there were three options on the car registration search application form by the Transport Department, namely "Legal proceedings", "Sale and purchase of vehicles", and "Others, please specify". The third option, however, was later changed to "Other traffic and transport related matters". To cover her special episode, Choy chose the third option when making the car registration search application and was subsequently charged for making a false statement. This has had the immediate effect of making many serious news media outlets baulk at letting their reporters do car registration searches, which has hindered the investigation of news clues. This has definitely had an impact on the public's right to know.

Over the past few years, the government has made an all-out attempt to tighten the freedom of registry searches. Car registration searches aside, similar situations have also happened to company and land registration searches. For example, according to the regulations of the Companies Registry, members of the public —including journalists — are no longer allowed to access directors' residential addresses or identification numbers. These practices seem to be overkill. In the ruling of the Court of Final Appeal, it is mentioned that searches by the media for the public interest cannot be compared with searches done for the sake of gossip or a matter of merely salacious interest.

When reviewing and following up various search arrangements, the government must reasonably protect freedom of the press, and avoid creating another problem by enacting a law. Even if the authorities plan to "perfect" the application mechanism in question, the general direction should be making it easier for the news industry to discharge its bounden duty instead of severely limiting — or even outlawing — journalists' searches of records.

明報社評2023.06.06：終院還新聞界公道 查冊規限理應放寬

香港電台《鏗鏘集》前編導蔡玉玲車牌查冊「虛假陳述」案，終審法院裁定蔡上訴得直。

蔡玉玲製作7．21元朗襲擊事件專題報道，為了追查一輛懷疑涉事車輛的車主身分，以車牌查冊。事後當局控告她查冊時作「虛假陳述」，違反《道路交通條例》。蔡玉玲前年被裁定兩項「明知而作出在要項上虛假陳述」罪名成立，罰款6000元。蔡不服定罪上訴，由高院打到上終審法院。

昨天終院頒下書面裁決，一致裁定蔡玉玲上訴得直，定罪及判罰皆撤銷。新聞行政人員協會及記協均表示歡迎裁決，政府則強調依法辦事，根據終院判決，檢視相關處理程序，下一步具體怎樣做，仍須拭目以待。

說好香港故事，不等於只說好的香港故事。負責任的傳媒，不能一味隱惡揚善，必須敢於揭露陰暗面。蔡玉玲案的重要，在於它直接影響到偵查報道揭露真相的空間。查地契、查車牌、查公司註冊及商業登記等，長期以來都是傳媒追查真相的常用手法，過往沒有被視為犯法。以車牌查冊為例，運輸署雖未有為傳媒「度身訂做」申請安排，但亦沒有嚴正聲明不准用於新聞報道。

2019年10月前，運輸署的車牌查冊申請表上，有3個選項，分別是「進行法律程序」、「買賣車輛」，以及「其他，請說明」，惟第3個選項，後來改為「其他有關交通及運輸的事宜」。蔡玉玲為作專題報道，申請時選了第三個選項，結果被控虛假陳述，即時效果是很多嚴肅新聞媒體都不敢再讓記者查車牌，妨礙了新聞線索偵查。這對公眾知情權一定有影響。

過去數年，政府全面收緊查冊，除了查車牌，查公司及土地註冊都出現類似情况。舉例說，根據公司註冊處的規定，現在包括新聞記者在內的公眾人士，均不能查閱董事住址及身分識別號碼。這些做法實有矯枉過正之嫌。終院裁決提到，傳媒為了公眾利益而查冊，跟為了八卦低俗趣味去查冊，兩者不能相提並論。

政府檢視及跟進各項查冊安排，必須合理保障新聞自由，避免一法立一弊生；就算當局打算「完善」相關申請機制，大方向亦必須是方便新聞界履行其天職，而不是嚴限，甚至不許新聞工作者查冊。

■ Glossary 生字 /

track down : to find sb/sth after searching in several different places

uphold : to agree that a previous decision was correct or that a request is reasonable

bespoke : made specially, according to the needs of an individual customer