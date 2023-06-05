Editorial : Guangdong's Release of Developmental Blueprint

The problem of poverty alleviation has been solved in mainland China. Now the new developmental goal is common prosperity. However, before this long-term goal can be achieved, various problems of imbalance, such as the varying developmental paces between different regions, gaps between state-owned enterprises and private enterprises, differences in remuneration packages between different types of labourers and conflicts between developmental speed and environmental protection, need to be tackled. The vision of high-quality development is to narrow the gaps and resolve the contradiction.

High-quality development was emphasised in the reports of the 19th and 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Guangdong Province's focus on high-quality development proposals this time is essentially a response to national developmental direction and principles.

The first four of the 33 opinions are placed under the heading of "Deepening the Construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", showing that Guangdong Province attaches great importance to the implementation of the national strategy of the Greater Bay Area. At present, the Innovation Corridor and various other measures mentioned therein are already being implemented gradually.

Furthermore, the notion that "the implementation system of planning policies should be perfected, a list of key projects should be established, and a guarantee mechanism should be built to ensure that there will be a batch of visible, knowable and perceivable landmark results every year" is a novel one. It is hoped that Guangdong Province can increase transparency, release the contents of the commitment list, to facilitate the monitoring of implementation progress and inspect whether the landmark achievements are indeed "visible, knowable and perceivable".

In addition, there is a puzzling point. In the section mentioning the promotion of the construction of the three major platforms of Hengqin, Qianhai, and Nansha, it is clearly stated that the purpose of supporting the development of Hengqin is for "new industries that promote a moderately diversified economy in Macao". In the description of the development plan of Qianhai and Nansha, however, there are no words on whether there is a direction to promote cooperation with Hong Kong. In the paragraph about "enhancing the core engine functions of Guangzhou and Shenzhen", there is also no mention that the functions of this engine can drive the development of Hong Kong.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been delayed due to the three-year pandemic. In its "Opinions on High-quality Development", the Guangdong provincial Government proposes catch-up at the pace of "aiming to complete three-year projects in a two-year time frame". Guangdong Province is methodical in planning the blueprint and timetable for future development. Hong Kong has a myriad of things to do in its integration into the country's overall development. Through the integration with the Greater Bay Area is the convenient direction. In terms of Hong Kong's future economic and social development, the Greater Bay Area will be the new playing field. The SAR government needs to coordinate research and provide direction on how Hong Kong enterprises can make inroads into the Greater Bay Area and what development opportunities young people have in the region.

明報社評2023.06.05：廣東公布發展規劃藍圖 特區政府研判要新思維

廣東省上月底公布《高質量發展意見書》，詳細指明未來幾年發展的方向藍圖及時間表，雖然內容基本上重申「十四五」規劃的重點，但其中提到「三年工程瞄準兩年幹」的要求，明顯是要追回受疫情影響的時間損失。

內地解決了脫貧問題，新的發展目標是共同富裕，但這個長遠目標達成之前，有各種不均衡的問題需要解決，諸如地區發展步伐差異、國企與民企之間的差異、不同群體勞動報酬收入差異、發展速度與保護環境之間的矛盾等等，高質量發展的理念是縮小差異和解決矛盾。

高質量發展的表述，在中共十九大和二十大的報告都有所強調。廣東省此番重點提出高質量發展意見書，實質上是響應全國的發展方向與方針。

33條意見的首4條放在「縱深推進粵港澳大灣區建設」，足見廣東省對實施大灣區國家策略的重視，當中提到科技走廊等，目前已經有各種措施逐步落實。

而表示要「健全規劃政策實施體系，建立重點項目清單及建設保障機制，確保每年有一批可見可知可感的標誌性成果」，則是新穎的提法，希望廣東省對此能夠增加透明度，公布承諾清單內容，方便監督執行進度，檢查標誌性成果是否確實是「可見可知可感」。

此外，有一個令人費解的地方，在提到推進橫琴、前海、南沙三大平台建設的一段，表明支持橫琴發展的目的是為了「促進澳門經濟適度多元的新產業」，但在提及前海與南沙的發展規劃時，卻沒有表明是否有促進跟香港合作的方向，在提到「增強廣州、深圳核心引擎功能」時，也沒有提到這個引擎作用可以在帶動香港發展的功能。

粵港澳大灣區建設因為3年疫情有所耽擱，廣東省高質量發展意見書提出要按照「三年工程瞄準兩年幹」的步伐來「追落後」。廣東省在規劃未來發展藍圖和時間表方面，有板有眼，香港融入國家發展大局，百端待舉，透過大灣區融入是「就近取材」的方向，香港未來的經濟、社會發展，大灣區是新賽道，香港企業如何進軍大灣區，年輕人在大灣區有何發展空間，都需要特區政府統籌研究並指明方向。

■ Glossary 生字 /

provincial : connected with one of the large areas that some countries are divided into, with its own local government

methodical : done in a careful and logical way

myriad : an extremely large number of sth