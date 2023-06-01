Editorial : More Supporting Laws Needed to Prevent Child Abuse

While children do not know how to call for help when being abused, there must be many signs and clues in serious child abuse cases. Early detection and reporting by a third party is especially important to the prevention of child abuse. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child suggested as early as 2011 that local governments should establish a reporting mechanism for violence against children. However, there has never been any mechanism or administrative measures in Hong Kong requiring professionals who have direct contact with children to report child abuse incidents to the Social Welfare Department or the police if they suspect or are aware of them. This loophole is finally set to be closed with the government's proposed Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Bill.

Over the past 10 years, child abuse cases in Hong Kong have been on the rise in general. Although this might have been related to the rising public awareness of reporting child abuse, the fact that serious child abuse cases have been brought to light repeatedly highlights the many deficiencies in the entire reporting mechanism. In the past, people in the social welfare, education and healthcare sectors had many reservations about the mandatory reporting of child abuse. It was not until 2018, that the society was shocked by the death of "Lam Lam", a five-year-old girl, who was suffering from chronic abuse and had over 100 bruises found on her body. That marked a turning point in the campaign for relevant legislation.

Afterwards, the Office of the Ombudsman issued an investigation report, suggesting that the government explore the idea of making the reporting of suspected child abuse cases mandatory. The Law Reform Commission even proposed the introduction of a "failure to protect" offence. If caregivers are aware of but fail to report the incident or take steps to protect children from being abused, they can be liable to criminal prosecution. Last year, the government consulted relevant industry stakeholders on the mechanism for the mandatory reporting of child abuse and finally came up with this Bill.

When it comes to the mandatory reporting of child abuse, legislation is the first step, and there is still a lot of supporting work to be done. The government has stated that it will provide training for those with a mandatory role in reporting child abuse in the future. It will also formulate practical guidelines to help them identify suspicious cases, intervene and report early. Considering the inevitable increase in child abuse cases being reported after the mandatory reporting legislation, the authorities will increase the places of residential care services for children, providing emergency placement when needed.

All these are, of course in the right direction. As for the actual effects, they will depend on whether the authorities' implementation and execution are adequately done. The authorities must communicate closely with relevant sectors to ensure that the practical guidelines are clear and easy to understand. At the same time, they need to organise more introductory activities to let the sectors understand how to protect children in practice. Furthermore, the authorities must strengthen the publicity and education campaign on child abuse prevention and recruit more foster parents.

The aim of the Bill proposed by the government this time is to establish a mandatory mechanism for reporting child abuse, and it does not touch on the proposal of introducing a "failure to protect" crime. With the implementation of mandatory reporting, the authorities can consider the introduction of the "failure to protect" offence through legislation so as to improve child abuse prevention laws.

明報社評2023.06.01：強制舉報虐兒莫再拖 配套支援工作要做好

政府提出強制舉報虐兒草案，指明社福、教育及醫療界專業從業員，若有合理理由懷疑兒童受嚴重傷害，必須舉報。

稚子受虐不懂求救，但嚴重虐兒個案必有很多迹象線索，第三方及早察覺舉報，對防止虐兒尤其重要。聯合國兒童權利委員會早於2011年建議，各地政府應就暴力侵害兒童行為建立報告機制，然而香港一直沒有任何機制或行政措施，規定與兒童有直接接觸的專業人士，在懷疑或知悉虐兒事件後，必須向社署或警方舉報。隨着政府提出強制舉報虐兒條例草案，這個空白終於有望填補。

過去10多年，本港虐兒個案趨勢整體向上，雖說可能跟公眾舉報虐兒意識提高有關，但嚴重虐兒案件一再曝光，突顯整個舉報機制存在很多不足。以往社福、教育及醫療界人士對於強制舉報虐兒，有很多保留，直至2018年，5歲女童「臨臨」遭長期虐待致死，身上驗出百多處傷痕，事件震驚社會，成為了推進相關立法的轉捩點。

事後申訴專員公署發表調查報告，建議政府探討強制舉報懷疑虐兒個案，法律改革委員會更建議增設「沒有保護罪」，若照顧者知情不報，沒有採取步驟保護兒童免受虐待，可以追究刑責。去年政府就強制舉報虐兒機制，諮詢相關業界持份者，最終得出今次條例草案。

強制舉報虐兒，立法是第一步，還有大量配套工作要做好。政府表示，未來將為強制舉報者提供培訓，亦會擬備實務指南，協助他們識別可疑個案，及早介入和舉報；考慮到強制舉報立法後，虐兒舉報個案無可避免增加，當局將增加兒童住宿照顧服務名額，在有需要時提供緊急安置。

凡此種種，方向當然正確，至於實際效果，則要視乎當局落實執行是否到位。當局須與相關業界緊密溝通，確保實務指引內容清晰易懂，同時更要多辦介紹活動，讓業界掌握如何履行守護兒童的實質操作；另外，當局亦要加強防止虐兒宣傳教育，招募更多寄養家長。

政府這次提出的條例草案，目的是建立強制舉報虐兒機制，未有觸及「沒有保護罪」的建議。隨着強制舉報落實，當局下一步可考慮立法，增設「沒有保護罪」，完善防止虐兒法例。

■ Glossary 生字 /

mandatory : required by law

ground : a good or true reason for saying, doing or believing sth

placement : the act of finding sb a suitable job or place to live