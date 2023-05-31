Editorial : District Councils : For Good Governance, For the People

In the district council reform plan announced by the government at the beginning of this month (May), significant changes were proposed in both function and composition. In terms of function, district councils will no longer have the political power to approve motions such as funding proposals. The government stressed that district councils have to revert to their formal attribute as "district organisations which are not organs of political power" to be consulted by the government as stipulated in the Basic Law. Their two major functions will be providing consultation and serving their districts. District councillors will have to cooperate with government policies while reflecting the opinions of people in the district to the government accurately. In terms of composition, on the one hand, the number of seats directly elected by the public will be slashed. On the other hand, appointed seats as well as seats produced through elections within the three Committees of each district (namely the Area Committees, District Fire Safety Committees and District Fight Crime Committees) will be introduced. All candidates running for direct election will have to pass an eligibility review to ensure that they are patriotic and have a love for Hong Kong. In addition, they also have to be nominated by three members of each of the three Committees.

After the reform plan was released, the government initiated a two-week "opinion collection period". The amendment bill submitted to LegCo yesterday (30 May) has not changed much from the previously announced reform plan. Basically, it has supplemented the plan with some specific operational details. For example, a "District Council Eligibility Review Committee" will be established to consult the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR on whether a candidate is upholding the Basic Law and has pledged allegiance to the SAR. The amendment bill also clearly states the handling procedures of cases related to councillors' misconduct.

The reform of district councils is a major change in Hong Kong's district governance. The short period of opinion collection, which was only two weeks, was indeed a bit out of proportion to the significance of the matter. As for the method of collecting opinions, it seems that it was not diverse enough either. It is not necessarily a good thing when a proposal receives the support of "99% of people's opinions", as if the plan is "completely flawless".

It is an objective fact that the influence of the three Committees and District Officers on district affairs will be increased significantly following the reform plan. At present, many members of the three Committees appointed by the government have a background in the pro-establishment camp. Whether this situation will greatly affect the diversity of the district council candidates nominated by the three Committees is causing concern. In the past, when there were appointed seats in district councils, the SAR government once openly promised that it would not appoint those who had lost in the district elections. Whether the government will continue this tradition when appointed seats return to district councils equally warrants concern.

明報社評2023.05.31：改制須促進良政善治 區議會要更務實為民

區議會修例草案出爐，今天在立法會首讀。當局表示，為期兩周的「意見蒐集期」，超過99%意見支持政府方案，惟觀乎過去數周立法會的討論，有關提名程序、民政事務專員及「三會」角色等，部分議員提出的疑問和關切，其實都需要正視。改制後的區議會，構成會否趨向同質化、聲音會否不夠多元，需要透過實踐來驗證，市民將會聽其言、觀其行。當局未來要以行動證明，新的區議會確實比以往更務實為民，有助良政善治，不會唯唯諾諾、庸庸碌碌。

政府本月初公布區議會改制方案，無論職能還是構成，都出現了重大變化。職能方面，區議會不再具有審批撥款等政治權力，政府強調區議會要重回《基本法》訂明的「非政權地區諮詢組織」屬性，兩大功能一為諮詢，一為服務地區，區議員須配合政府施政，同時如實向政府反映地區意見。構成方面，區議會一邊大削直選議席數目，一邊加入委任議席，以及地區三會（分區會、防火會、滅罪會）推選議席，所有地區直選參選人，需要通過資格審查，確認愛國愛港，另外亦要取得地區三會各3名成員提名。

改制方案出爐後，政府展開了為期兩周的「意見蒐集期」。昨天向立法會提交的修例草案，與之前公布的改制內容，並無太大改動，主要就是補充了一些具體操作細節，例如設立「區議會資格審查委員會」，就參選人是否擁護《基本法》及效忠特區，徵詢國安委意見。有關議員行為失當問題，修例草案訂明處理程序。

區議會改制，是本港地區治理上一次重大改變，意見蒐集期只得兩周，跟事件的重大程度，確實有點不成比例，至於意見蒐集的方式，似乎也不夠多元。一個方案獲得「99%意見」支持，彷彿「全無瑕疵」，不一定是好事。

改制方案下，地區三會與民政專員對於區議會事務的影響力大增，乃是客觀事實。目前政府委任的三會成員，不少都有建制派政黨背景，這一情况，會否大大影響未來三會提名區議會參選人的多元性，惹人關注；昔日區議會設有委任議員時，特區政府曾公開承諾，不會委任區選落敗者，日後委任議員回歸，政府會否延續這一傳統，同樣令人在意。

■Glossary

生字

homogenised : changed so that all the parts or features become the same or very similar

yes-man : a person who always agrees with people in authority in order to gain their approval

allegiance : a person's continued support for a political party, religion, leader, etc.