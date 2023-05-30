Editorial : Building Safety Is of Paramount Importance

A video uploaded on a property viewing website earlier showcased the interior design of a residential unit in Lohas Park at Tseung Kwan O. According to the video, the flat contained three bedrooms and one living room as per its original floor plan, occupying a saleable area of 680 square feet. Since only one couple resides in the unit, the design company tore down the walls separating the master bedroom, the two small bedrooms and the corridor to create a large suite. Some netizens pointed out that according to the original floor plan, the wall that had been demolished could have been a load-bearing wall. Many residents were concerned and approached the estate's management office to enquire about the incident.

After the incident came to light, the Buildings Department officers, accompanied by staff from the property management company, inspected the unit in question yesterday (29 May) and confirmed that the load-bearing wall had been pulled down. The owner of the flat also arranged for workers to erect temporary support brackets subsequently. The Buildings Department has stated that it will launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The load-bearing wall is part of the structure of the building. It mainly bears vertical weight and can also resist wind forces. Its careless removal could weaken the load-bearing capacity of a building. According to the Buildings Ordinance, the demolition of a load-bearing wall is an alteration of the building's structure. To go ahead with the change, the owner must first hire a registered structural engineer to examine the structure of the unit in detail and assess whether there are appropriate reinforcement methods after the removal of the load-bearing wall. Even if the engineer deems the method feasible, still, an application must be submitted to the Buildings Department for approval before construction can commence.

Concerning the incident that has happened, the immediate task is to arrange for professional engineering personnel to assess structural safety and take appropriate remedial measures to reinforce the building so as to dispel the worries of other residents of the building. At the same time, the authorities must also find out the whys and wherefores of the incident as well as who is at fault seriously.

In Hong Kong, companies that undertake minor works must hold a contractor's licence issued by the Buildings Department. If the project involves plumbing and electrical works, the contractor must also have a licence from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, while the plumber must also be accredited by the Water Supplies Department. That said, the local private renovation market still lacks a sound certification system for technicians. As anyone can just pick up tools and get started, there is no guarantee of quality.

As for other parts of the world, some countries have a registration system for designers, and only those who are qualified can undertake projects to ensure that their designs comply with building safety regulations. In contrast, there is no such a licencing system in Hong Kong's renovation industry. If the interior design is purely focused on style and creativity and the designer does not have a deep understanding of building structure and fire protection requirements, safety issues might be neglected.

In the past decade or so, although some industry associations and individuals have made great efforts to promote a professional qualification certification system, there has been no active support from the government, and the response from practitioners in the industry has been lukewarm. If things go on like this, it will not be conducive to the self-improvement of the renovation and design industry.

明報社評2023.05.30：樓宇安全事關重大 裝修拆牆不能兒戲

大型私人屋苑有單位裝修拆毁部分主力牆，居民擔心大廈結構安全受影響，屋宇署證實有人違規，將根據《建築物條例》處理。

早前有睇樓網站上載影片，介紹將軍澳日出康城一個住宅單位的室內設計。根據影片內容，單位原則3房1廳，實用面積680平方呎，由於單位只有一對夫婦居住，設計公司將主人房和兩間細房及走廊打通，變成一間大套房。有網民指出，根據圖則，被拆的牆壁疑為主力牆，事件引起不少住戶關注，紛紛向屋苑客務處查詢。

事件曝光後，屋宇署人員昨天在物業管理公司人員陪同下，前往涉事單位視察，確認主力牆被拆，隨後業主亦安排工人架設臨時固定支架。屋宇署表示，將就事件展開全面調查。

主力牆是大廈結構一部分，主要承受垂直重量，亦能抵禦風力，隨便拆去或會削弱大廈承重能力。根據《建築物條例》，拆卸主力牆屬改動樓宇結構，業主必須先聘請註冊結構工程師，詳細檢查單位結構，評估拆去主力牆後，是否有合適加固方法，即使工程師認為方法可行，仍要向屋宇署入則申請，獲批准後才可施工。

今次拆牆事件，眼前首務是安排專業工程人員評估結構安全，以及採取合適措施加固補救，釋除大廈住戶憂慮；與此同時，當局亦須弄清楚事件始末，嚴肅追究責任。

在香港，承辦小型工程的公司，須持有屋宇署發出的承辦商牌照，如果工程涉及水電工程，有關承辦商還要領有機電工程署執業資格牌照，施工的水喉匠亦須得到水務署認可，然而本地私人裝修市場始終缺乏完善的技工認證制度，隨時拿起工具便可上場，水平自然參差。

放眼世界，部分國家有設計師註冊制度，合資格者才能承接工程，確保其設計符合建築物安全規定。相比之下，香港裝修行業並無這一類發牌制度，倘若室內設計純粹賣風格及創意，設計師對建築結構及消防要求等認識不深，有可能忽略了安全問題。

過去十年八載，業界一些商會和有心人，雖然致力推廣專業資格認證制度，但未見政府積極支持，業界從業員反應平平。長此下去，不利裝修設計業界自我提升。

■ Glossary 生字 /

endanger : to put sb/sth in a situation in which they could be harmed or damaged

lukewarm : not interested or enthusiastic

conducive : making it easy, possible or likely for sth to happen