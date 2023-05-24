Editorial : Organ Donation : Don't Be Blinded by Hatred

More than 2,000 people in Hong Kong are waiting for organ transplantation, but there have been very few deceased organ donations each year. The discussion on setting up a standing organ transplant mutual assistance mechanism between Hong Kong and the mainland is for the sake of avoiding wasting some donated organs that cannot match any suitable patients locally. After the mutual assistance mechanism is implemented, more Hong Kong patients are expected to benefit from it. The plan is definitely worth supporting. Calling on others to opt out of donation registration to resist the mutual assistance between the two regions is to politicise the matter, which will only harm the patients who have been waiting for organ transplantation for many years. The SAR authorities should explain more about the organ transplant mutual assistance mechanism to the public to dispel rumours and crooked arguments. Also, before anyone thinks about withdrawing from the register, they should first calm down and recall the original intention of opting in for organ donation, which is to spread love among the living.

The Health Department has noticed abnormalities in the recent number of withdrawal applications made via the Centralised Organ Donation Register (CODR) website. From last December to the previous month, there were a total of 5,785 withdrawal applications, about half of which were invalid requests from people who had never been registered or repeated cancellations. The authorities are not ruling out the possibility that a small number of people are aiming to disrupt the representativeness of the CODR and increase the administrative burden on government personnel. As for the remaining valid withdrawal applications of roughly 2,880, as the website does not require an explanation for withdrawing an application, it is hard to determine the reasons for different people's withdrawals. But one thing is certain — the corresponding figures are significantly higher than usual. According to the authorities' data, from 2018 to 2021, the annual number of withdrawals (including invalid ones) was in three digits only. For the entirety of last year, there were 1,615 withdrawals from the registration, of which 1,068 were valid applications. In other words, the number of valid withdrawals over the last five months has exceeded the total number of last year's by about 1.7 times.

Every year, people cancel their donation registration due to factors such as personal health and family concerns, etc. The possibility of the emigration wave in Hong Kong over the past two years being one of the contributing factors to the rise in the number of withdrawal applications cannot be ruled out. However, it must be pointed out that there was only a slight increase in the number of withdrawals last year, even amid the emigration wave. The rapid surge in the number concerned over the past six months inevitably invites people to associate it with an incident, i.e., the first successful case of a "cross-Shenzhen River" organ transplantation in Hong Kong, in which baby girl Tsz-hei's life was saved after she received a donor heart from the mainland at the end of last year. That kicked off the discussion between Hong Kong and the mainland about setting up a standing mechanism for organ transplant mutual assistance.

Ever since the mutual assistance mechanism was put on the authorities' agenda, from time to time, there have been voices on the internet advocating that registered organ donors should examine the identities of the beneficiaries. Some have even been calling on citizens to avoid registering for organ donation altogether and for those who have registered to opt out of it. Appealing for people to boycott organ donation is in essence depriving patients of chances. As long as one is willing to put themselves in another's shoes and be more rational, one will not make or support such an appeal.

■Glossary

生字

call on : to ask or demand that sb do sth

opt out : to choose not to take part in sth

put yourself in sb's shoes : to be in, or imagine that you are in, another person's situation, especially when it is an unpleasant or difficult one