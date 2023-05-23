Editorial : G7 Summit in Hiroshima Straining Sino-Japanese Relations

The G7 was formed in the 1970s. Led by the United States, it was born out of the impact of the oil crisis on the Western economy. Early G7 meetings mainly focused on discussing economic affairs, which were gradually expanded to include topics such as the international political situation. There was a time when the seven major industrialised countries leveraged their dominant status in the capitalist world to boss the global economy around. It became known as a "club of rich nations", and the third world could only be at its beck and call. However, over the past ten years or so, emerging countries like China have been presented with the trend of globalisation, and their economic strength has increased significantly.

On the other hand, the economies of Europe and the US have been hit by the 2008 financial crisis, which has dealt a heavy blow to their vitality. The Group of Twenty (G20) once became the most important negotiation platform for the global economy. Some observers in the West have even questioned the raison d'être of the G7. In recent years, China and the US have engaged in fierce confrontations, and Washington is trying every means to contain China. Additionally, with the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the value of the G7, an old platform to Washington, lies more in politics than economics. The G7 summits of the past two years could well reflect this change in tone.

Last year's G7 summit focused on countering Russia. This year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to the Hiroshima summit, making the anti-Russian stance still clear. As for the other target of the summit, it was directed at China. Before the summit, US and Japanese officials had been briefing "uniting against challenges posed by China" constantly, emphasising that the G7 leaders' declaration would mention issues including the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, China's human rights etc. They would also express the countries' determination to cooperate against "economic coercion" in the form of export restrictions and other means.

It is apparent that the presentation and wording of the final joint statement by the leaders of the seven countries were carefully calculated. It was toned down, reflecting some political compromises among the seven countries. However, the US's and Japan's attempt to bundle G7 members together to declare a "united front" against China is an obvious operation. It is impossible for Beijing to remain indifferent.

Japan has chosen to stand with Washington in the Sino-US struggle. But this did not begin today, and the summit only goes to let all sides see this more clearly. Japan wants to rely on the prowess of the US to, on the one hand, increase its strategic bargaining chips against China. On the other hand, it wants the US to agree to loosen the restrictions on Japan's military so that Japan can accelerate its military expansion and become a "normal country".

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Japanese ambassador to China and lodged stern representations over the G7's exaggeration of China-related issues, which shows the damage to Sino-Japanese relations. Japan's hostility towards China is becoming increasingly evident. Beijing needs to focus on Japan's persistent historical invasion of China and its real containment and provocation of China. It should formulate strategies and deployments against Japan to ensure China's national security.

明報社評2023.05.23：美日鼓動「G7」抗華 中日關係恐每况愈下

七國集團（G7）廣島峰會日前結束，中方不滿峰會炒作涉華議題、干涉中國內政，向日本提出嚴正交涉。

G7形成於1970年代，由美國牽頭，石油危機衝擊西方經濟是其誕生背景。早期的G7會議，以討論經濟事務為主，後來漸漸擴至國際政治形勢等議題。曾幾何時，七大工業國挾資本主義世界主宰者的地位，指點環球經濟江山，「富國俱樂部」之名不脛而走，第三世界只能仰其鼻息，然而過去10多年，中國等新興國家迎上全球化潮流，經濟實力顯著上升。

另一方面，歐美經濟受金融海嘯衝擊，元氣大傷，二十國集團（G20）一度成為環球經濟最重要的磋商平台，有西方輿論甚至質疑G7存在價值。及至近年，中美走向激烈對抗，華府千方百計遏制中國，加上俄烏戰爭爆發，對華府而言，G7這個老牌平台，其價值更大程度在於政治而不是經濟。這兩年的G7峰會，很能反映這一基調變化。

去年G7峰會以抗俄為主旋律，今次廣島峰會請來烏克蘭總統澤連斯基，抗俄姿態依舊鮮明，至於峰會另一個矛頭，則是指向中國。早在峰會舉行前，美日官員已不斷為「團結應對中國挑戰」吹風，強調七國領袖宣言將提及台海、南海、中國人權等議題，以及明言合作對抗以出口限制等方式的「經濟脅迫」。

雖然最終出來的七國領袖聯合聲明，其鋪陳和措辭用語，顯然經過精心計算，降低了一些調門，反映了七國之間一些政治折衷，但美日企圖將其他G7成員國綑綁一起，宣示對華「同一陣線」，整個操作呼之欲出，北京不可能無動於中。

日本在中美鬥爭中「選邊站」倒向華府，並非今朝之事，只是這次峰會令各方看得更清楚。日本想借美國之力，一方面增加對華戰略籌碼，另一方面則想美國同意在軍事上給日本鬆綁，令日本得以加緊擴軍，成為「正常國家」。

中國外交部召見日本駐華大使，就G7炒作涉華議題提出嚴正交涉，說明了事態對中日關係的傷害，日本對華敵意愈益明顯，北京需從日本歷史上對華持續侵略、現實上對華遏制挑釁着眼，制訂對日戰略和開展部署，以確保中國國家安全。

■ Glossary 生字 /

at sb's beck and call : always ready to obey sb's orders

raison d'être : the most important reason for sb's/sth's existence

summon : to order sb to come to you