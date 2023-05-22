Editorial : China's Youth Unemployment During Uneven Economic Growth

In March, the Premier announced the expected targets for this year in the Government Work Report, with an economic growth rate of around 5%. The latest data shows a good start, and international financial institutions have raised annual growth rate forecasts. However, the newly announced unemployment rate is disappointing and perplexing. Last year's economic growth was just 3%, but 12.06 million new jobs were created, more than the original target of 11 million. This year's growth rate should exceed 5%, and the expectation of 12 million new jobs should not be a problem. However, judging from the data at hand, the employment situation is not promising.

Various data show that the economy is recovering, and the data for April is also very positive and optimistic. Only the growth rate slowed down compared with January to March in what is described as a "lack of momentum", and the trend is yet to be confirmed by data in the following months. However, judging by the employment data, the outlook seems to be bearish. Although it is highly likely that the annual unemployment rate will remain below the government's forecast of 5.5%, in terms of age groups, the continued trend of the high unemployment rate among young people will remain.

The economy is growing, but the shortage of jobs does not appear to be in line with its usual performance. The post-pandemic economic recovery is uneven. In terms of the type of economy, the value-added of state-owned enterprises in the first four months reached 6.6%, while for private enterprises it was only 1.6%. The growth of investment was as low as 0.4%. But in terms of job creation, private enterprises contributed 80%. As private enterprises are performing poorly, they are cutting down on manpower or laying off staff, and there is little chance that the unemployment rate will improve. From an industry perspective, the manufacturing output of new energy vehicles increased by 85.4%. As for fixed asset investment, investment in high-tech industries increased by 14.7%, leaving traditional industries in the dust. However, high-tech industries are not labour-intensive — they do not create many new jobs and are limited in scope.

Developing the scale of the economy to enlarge the pie so as to benefit every industry and provide more jobs — seems to be a panacea for solving the unemployment problem. However, the transformation of economic development may also lead to an uneven distribution of employment. There is unevenness in terms of existing industries as well as in the level of technical content, and there is also a regional imbalance.

Robots and artificial intelligence will replace a lot of manpower and jobs. How much impact will these have on the employment market for college graduates; the government must conduct studies and present the future trends. The government must also guide universities to launch new academic disciplines and eliminate outdated courses in a timely fashion according to changes in employment positions. This would also give students a guide to go by for career and life planning. University graduates should also have a new mindset when choosing a career to meet the requirements of emerging industries.

■ Glossary 生字 /

bearish : showing or expecting a fall in the prices of shares

cut down on sth : to reduce the size, amount or number of sth

panacea : sth that will solve all the problems of a particular situation