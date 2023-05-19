Editorial：The Latest Pay Trend Survey

The Pay Trend Survey covers over 100,000 employees in about 100 companies across industries, including finance, insurance, professional sectors, telecommunications and public utilities. It aims to gather information on the average salary changes in private organisations in the previous year. The findings of the survey are an important point of reference for the adjustments of civil servants' salaries, but they are not the sole indicators. More importantly, there is no rule that the findings must be followed to the word. The adjustments of civil servants' salaries are decided by the Chief Executive-in-Council. Six factors are taken into consideration, including Hong Kong's economic situation, the government's fiscal position, price index changes and the morale of civil servants. The annual pay trend indicator is just one of them.

In about one-third of the past 30 years, the findings of the pay surveys differed massively from the actual decisions on civil service salary adjustments. Those situations were generally due to a poor economic situation, which meant that the authorities had to consider the overall scheme of things. Over the past three years, the pandemic has hit the economy hard. The fact that public servants have had their salaries frozen twice is an example.

In the findings of the pay survey last year, the impact of the pandemic led to an unusual situation, which was that the pay rise indicators for middle-ranking and junior employees were 2.04% and 4.55% respectively, while that of senior-level was even as high as 7.26%. One of the reasons was that Hong Kong's strict anti-pandemic measures had affected the willingness of foreign executives to stay in the city. To compete for and retain talent, big companies had to raise salaries sharply. In the end, the government decided on an across-the-board pay rise of 2.5% for all civil servants, without closely following the survey results, which was the reasonable thing to do. As the pandemic is over, the findings of this year's salary survey have not shown obvious distortions like last year, but this does not mean that it is the most appropriate thing to do to follow the findings to the full.

Indeed, Hong Kong has returned to normal, and economic growth resumed in the first quarter of this year. However, there is still a long way to go before an economic boom comes. The uncertain outlook for the global economy is a major hidden concern for Hong Kong on its road to recovery. The US Federal Reserve plans to halt interest rate hikes not because inflation has fallen back to the target level, but because the economy will decline and banks will get into trouble if interest rate hikes go on. The economic situation in Europe is more or less the same. Hong Kong, as a small highly open economy, is inevitably affected by the weakening demand in the European and American markets. Recently, the International Monetary Fund has lowered its economic growth forecast for Hong Kong and the world. The Hong Kong government's prediction at the beginning of the year that the annual economic growth would be about 3.5% to 5.5% was indeed too optimistic.

The authorities need to consider earnestly how to make good use of technology to replace manpower, handle more routine tasks, and strengthen e-government services. They should improve administrative efficiency, at the same time making an effort to reduce manpower demand and control salary costs.

明報社評 2023.05.18：公務員加薪通盤考慮 政府莫慷納稅人之慨

一年一度的薪酬趨勢調查結果出爐，若參考私人企業調薪幅度，高中低層公務員分別可加薪2.87%、4.65%及4.5%。香港疫後復常，經濟恢復增長，公務員加薪原則上可以接受，至於具體幅度，仍需審慎處理。

薪酬趨勢調查涵蓋約百企業逾10萬僱員，涉及金融、保險、專業、電訊及公共事業等行業，旨在了解上年度私人機構平均薪酬變動。有關調查結果是公務員調薪的重要參考指標，但並非唯一指標，更不存在「必須跟足」的規矩。公務員薪酬調整，由行政長官會同行政會議決定，考慮因素有六，包括香港經濟狀况、政府財政狀况、物價指數變動、公務員士氣等，每年的薪酬趨勢指標，不過是其中之一。

過去30年，薪酬調查結果與公僕調薪決定存在較大差異的年頭，約佔三分之一，原因一般是經濟情况欠佳，當局需要從大局考慮。過去3年疫情重挫經濟，公僕兩度凍薪，即屬一例。

去年薪酬調查結果，受疫情因素影響，出現了不尋常狀况，中低層人員加薪指標分別為2.04%及4.55%，高層加薪指標更達7.26%，原因之一是本港防疫從嚴，影響外地高管留港意欲，大企業要大幅加薪搶人留人，最後政府決定所有公務員劃一加薪2.5%，沒有緊跟調查結果，做法合理。隨着疫情過去，今年的薪酬調查結果，未再像去年般出現明顯扭曲情况，但這可不等於公務員「跟足」加薪，就是當下最合適做法。

誠然，香港現已復常，今年首季經濟也恢復增長，但跟好景日子仍有一段距離。環球經濟前景不明，是香港復蘇路上一大隱憂。美國聯儲局打算暫停加息，並非因為通脹回落到目標水平，而是若不停止加息，經濟會衰退、銀行會出事。歐洲經濟狀况，其實也差不多。歐美市場需求疲弱，香港作為高度開放小型經濟體，無可避免受影響，最近國際貨幣基金組織才調低本港及全球經濟增長預測。港府年初預測，全年經濟約有3.5%至5.5%增長，實有過度樂觀之嫌。

當局需要認真思考，如何善用科技代替人手，處理更多日常工作、強化電子政府服務，一邊提升行政效率，一邊壓縮人手需求、控制薪酬開支成本。

/ Glossary生字 /

the scheme of things：the way things seem to be organised; the way sb wants everything to be organised

across-the-board：involving everyone or everything in a company, an industry, etc.

boom：a sudden increase in trade and economic activity; a period of wealth and success