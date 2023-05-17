Editorial : The Tragedies of Solitary Seniors and Their Carers

The deceased person found in Shui Chuen O Estate was a 69-year-old man who lived alone and had no family in Hong Kong. Last September, Housing Department officers failed to contact him when they were conducting a regular home visit. There were also no records of water, electricity or towngas usage in the flat. After repeated failures to get in touch with the man, the department suspected that the flat had been emptied and sent staff to reclaim the property a few days ago, only to find the skeletal remains of a body lying on the floor. The body was confirmed to be the solitary old man's, and the case was primarily deemed unsuspicious by the police.

The two dead bodies found in Mei Foo Sun Chuen belonged to a father and a daughter aged 86 and 59 respectively. The father had heart disease and the daughter, who suffered from serious diabetes also had her right leg amputated some years ago so she was wheelchair-bound. It is hard for outsiders to determine who mainly took care of whom in the daily lives of the father and daughter. The pair had lost contact with the outside world for many days. When the deceased woman's daughter went to visit their house a few days ago, she found her grandfather lying dead in the living room and her mother dead on her bed. There were no suicide notes or signs of burglary at the scene. Neither of the two had apparent injuries. Toxicological tests will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The lack of support for seniors living alone and their carers is a fact. These two cases have only highlighted the problem once again. Hong Kong has an ageing population, and the number of elderly people living alone is over 100,000. According to the results of the 2021 Population Census, the number of elderly people aged 65 or above increased rapidly by 50% compared with 10 years before, reaching 1.45 million. Across the city, there were 330,000 elderly people who needed long-term care.

The SAR government has proposed to roll out a "carer-centric" policy. It was announced in the Budget that the two living allowance schemes for low-income carers will be normalised starting from October this year, and the monthly allowance will be increased by 25% to $3000. However, the application threshold for the allowance is too high. It is even stated that carers who receive Comprehensive Social Security Assistance or Old Age Living Allowances are ineligible for the scheme. This will hugely weaken the strength of the support measures. It is necessary for the authorities to lower the threshold.

At present, there is no emergency support service for carers in Hong Kong. If a carer falls ill, there is no way for them to entrust the family member in need to other people. The authorities should consider setting up one-stop centres for carers in every district to provide emergency support. The authorities should also take more initiative in identifying "hidden solitary seniors" and "hidden carers" who are in urgent need of support.

明報社評2023.05.17：獨居長者化屍骨無人問 照顧者缺支援誰可相依

獨居長者及殘疾照顧者缺乏支援，悲劇一再重複上演，近日沙田水泉澳邨單位發現老翁化骨屍體，以及美孚新邨的雙屍案，再次突顯當局必須加強支援工作。香港人口老化，全港有數十萬長者獨居或只與配偶同住，移民潮下，不排除這兩年「雙老家庭」進一步增加。經濟上有餘裕的長者，尚可聘請外傭幫忙，可是對於基層雙老家庭，「以老護老」往往是現實唯一選擇，獨居長者更要擔心「死了無人知」。政府近半年提出一系列優化支援措施，力度仍嫌不足，當局應加強與非政府組織合作，善用地區關愛隊，找出更多急需援手的獨居長者及隱蔽照顧者，為他們提供更到位的支援。

水泉澳邨的死者為69歲獨居老翁，在港無家人。去年9月，房屋署人員做定期家訪，無法聯絡死者，單位亦沒使用水電煤紀錄，署方多番聯絡無果，懷疑單位丟空，日前派人收樓，才驚見單位有一具骸骨在地上，證實為獨居老翁，警方初步認為案件無可疑。

美孚新邨雙屍案，死者是一對父女，年齡分別86及59歲，男事主有心臟病，女事主則患嚴重糖尿病，早年右腳截肢，出入需坐輪椅。兩父女日常生活，主要是誰照顧誰，外人難以斷言。兩人與外界失聯多日，女事主的女兒日前登門探望，發現外公倒斃客廳，母親則倒斃睡牀，現場無遺書亦無爆竊迹象，兩死者均無表面傷痕，有待毒理化驗確定死因。

獨居長者與照顧者缺乏支援乃是現實，兩宗案件只是再一次突出有關問題。香港人口老化，獨居長者數目達10多萬。根據2021年人口普查結果， 65歲或以上長者人口，比10年前急增五成，達到145萬，全港有33萬長者需要長期照顧。

特區政府提出「照顧者為本」政策，財政預算案宣布，今年10月起將兩項低收入照顧者生活津貼恆常化，每月津貼金額增加兩成半至3000元。但津貼申請門檻過高，還規定領取綜援或長生津的照顧者不可申請，這將大大削弱支援力度，當局有必要降低門檻。

現時香港並無緊急支援服務，照顧者一旦生病，亦無法將有需要的家人交託他人照顧。當局應考慮在各區設立照顧者一站式中心，提供應急支援。當局在識別「隱蔽獨居長者」及亟待支援的「隱蔽照顧者」方面，亦要更加主動。

■Glossary

生字

solitary : (of a person, thing or place) alone, with no other people or things around

amputate : to cut off sb's arm, leg, finger or toe in a medical operation

entrust : to make sb responsible for doing sth or taking care of sb