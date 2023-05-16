Editorial : Censorship of Library Books Has Gone Too Far

Reporters have discovered that books recently removed included some relatively scholarly books, such as the analysis of the electoral system. There are also a travelogue written by a former legislator several decades ago and the memoirs and works of some veteran politicians in Hong Kong, including The Great River Flows East by Szeto Wah. Even several books from the Passing the Torch: The Stories series, which were published by the Szeto Wah Education Fund and commended outstanding teachers and students, have also been taken off the shelves. According to library staff, The Great River Flows East has been removed because "books that have to do with the National Security Law are under review and cannot be borrowed for the time being".

Szeto Wah played a part in the founding of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (HKPTU), the Democratic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Throughout his life, no one would have questioned his patriotic enthusiasm. After he passed away in 2011, Ta Kung Pao also published a commentary, praising him for fighting for the rights of teachers, students and grassroots, and demonstrating an unmistakable patriotic stance. Neither the political radicalisation of Hong Kong in the 2010s nor the qualitative changes of the June 4 commemorative activities during that period had anything to do with Uncle Wah.

As Ronny Tong, a current member of the Executive Council, has said, there is nothing in The Great River Flows East that involves secession of the country, subversion of the government or incitement to endanger national security. He has also argued that "self-censorship is not a good thing, as it will undermine social diversity". If the authorities tar all the books by a specific author with the same brush simply because of his or her political background and remove them all from the shelves for inspection, going so far that even books that obviously do not involve the national security issue have been taken off the shelves, it will be an overreaction and completely unnecessary.

The uniqueness of Hong Kong lies in its diversity and high degree of openness. Different views should be tolerated as much as possible as long as they are not illegal, and this will encourage thinking. It is definitely not appropriate to dismiss an opinion simply because it is made by a specific person, or to pick on a person rather than focus on the issue. The Open Society and Its Enemies, written by the late British thinker Karl Popper, is widely regarded in the West as a classic that criticises communism from a philosophical perspective. Such a book was fully translated over two decades ago in mainland China, which has still been reprinted over the past seven or eight years and can easily be obtained on major online shopping platforms. Even though the translator thinks that Popper's understanding of communism is not entirely accurate or appropriate, he still hopes that the translation can give readers a more complete understanding of Popper's social philosophy. Hong Kong has always been more open and diverse than the mainland. As long as national security is not threatened and the law is not broken, which should be the overriding principle, why can't public libraries tolerate books that are more critical?

The authorities should clarify the criteria for the inspection and removal of books in public libraries so as to avoid blowing the national security issue out of all proportion. Books that are obviously not problematic should be put back on the shelves as soon as possible.

明報│社評 ̷̷ 2023.05.16 ̷

圖書審查矯枉過正

慎防損害社會多元

審計署上月建議公共圖書館加強檢視館藏維護國安。資料顯示，近日康文署將一批涉及政治及政治人物的材料下架，例如已故民主黨黨鞭司徒華的回憶錄《大江東去》等，也被抽起。

記者發現，近期下架書籍包括一些學術味較濃的書籍，例如有關選舉制度的分析，也有前議員數十年撰寫的遊記，以及本港一些元老級政治人物的回憶錄及著作，包括司徒華的《大江東去》，就連數本由司徒華教育基金出版、表彰傑出師生的《薪和火的故事》，亦遭下架。根據圖書館職員說法，《大江東去》下架，是因為「國安法相關書籍正在檢視中，暫時未能外借」。

司徒華有份創立教協、民主黨及支聯會，終其一生，從來無人質疑其愛國熱情，他在2011年逝世後，《大公報》還發表過評論文章，推崇他為師生及基層爭取權益，愛國立場鮮明。無論是2010年代香港政治激進化，還是六四悼念活動在這段時期內出現的質變，都跟華叔無關。

正如現任行會成員湯家驊所言，《大江東去》一書，看不到有任何涉及分裂國家、顛覆政府或煽動危害國安目的，「自我審查不是好事，會損害社會多元性」。倘若當局僅僅因為作者的政治背景，就「有殺錯無放過」，將其書籍一律下架檢視，連明顯不涉國安問題的書籍也抽起，實屬反應過度，全無必要。

香港獨特性，在於多元多樣、高度開放，只要不違法，就應該盡量包容不同意見，這樣才能鼓勵思考；因人廢言，對人不對事，一定不是合適做法。英國已故思想家卡爾·波普爾的《開放社會及其敵人》，在西方廣被視為一本從哲學層面批判共產主義的經典，這樣的書籍，在內地20多年前已有全譯本，近七八年仍在重印，大型網購平台可以輕易找到，譯者認為波普爾對共產主義有曲解和不妥之處，但希望譯本可以讓讀者對波普爾的社會哲學有更完整認識。香港向來比內地更開放更多元，在不損國安不違法律這一大前提下，公立圖書館難道就不能容納一些較為批判的書籍？

有關公共圖書館書籍下架一事，當局應說清楚檢視及下架準則，避免泛國安化；明顯沒有問題的書籍，應該盡快重新上架。

■ Glossary 生字 /

tar sb with the same brush : to think that sb has the same faults, etc. as sb else

overriding : more important than anything else in a particular situation

blow out of all proportion : to treat a particular event or problem far too seriously