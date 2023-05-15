Editorial : Shenzhen's Population Sees First Negative Growth

For six years in a row, Beijing has seen negative population growth, and that has been due to the government's intention to restrict migrants and its active relocation of residents to neighbouring regions. The populations of Shanghai and Guangzhou have fluctuated over the past few years, which has been related to the fluctuation of economic development and its impact on the changing availability of jobs. As for Shenzhen, its first-ever population decrease last year was related to the measures to control the pandemic and the economic downturn. The systemic factors that have caused Beijing's population to decline are likely to continue. As for whether the populations of Guangzhou and Shanghai will continue to decline in the long run will depend on the progress of economic transformation.

In the past, labour-intensive processing industries were the mainstay. Workers moved in droves from remote areas to big cities to make a living, causing the population of big cities to keep expanding. With rising labour costs and the gradual economic development of the central and western regions, the demographic dividend has ceased to exist. Big cities are facing serious labour shortage problems. Every year after the Lunar New Year, factories scramble to recruit workers from train stations; they also take the initiative to travel to remote areas to entice would-be employees with rhetoric and monetary rewards. As the processing industry has gradually relocated to Southeast Asian countries, factories employing a large workforce have closed down. Slowing population growth in major cities has thus become a long-term trend.

Shenzhen's population was merely 330,000 when it was established as a Special Economic Zone in 1980. By 2021, the population had reached 17.68 million. Last year, the population decreased by 20,000. Although the drop was insignificant, the fact that it reversed an upward trend that continued for 41 consecutive years has aroused attention. However, the slight drop in Shenzhen's population is believed to be only temporary. As the decline is likely to have been related to pandemic prevention and control measures and the slowdown in economic growth, it will not be a systemic or long-term trend.

According to various data, Shenzhen's GDP still grew by 3.3% last year, and its total imports and exports volume increased by 3.7%. With the disappearance of the pandemic factor, Shenzhen's economy will grow as before and its population will rebound. This is evidenced by the fact that Shenzhen's economy grew by 6.5% in the first quarter of this year, and the daily metro ridership rose substantially.

There is another important factor that will contribute to Shenzhen's continued population growth in the next few years. It is a fact that Shenzhen's economic transformation started long ago. Labour-intensive processing plants have been relocated to foreign countries or other provinces, while the city is determined to develop high-tech and high-value industries. Last year, the production of new energy vehicles reached 840,000 units, an increase of 184% over the previous year. 4.65 million civilian unmanned aircraft were manufactured, an increase of 34.7%. The import and export of service trade exceeded RMB 100 billion for the first time, making Shenzhen the only mainland city with a service export surplus.

The decline of the population in a major city can be attributed to various factors. Economic transformation can offset the negative impact caused by population decline. Mainland cities can develop cross-city transportation to reduce the impact. Hong Kong faces an additional factor, which is the simplification of the procedures for crossing the border. However, preparations must be made for all these countermeasures, otherwise it will be difficult to reverse the passivity of the situation.

明報社評2023.05.15：深圳人口首現負增長 跨城地鐵應對勞工缺

內地北京等4個特大城市人口去年均下降，當中有長期及制度性的原因。

北京連續6年人口負增長，是政府有意限制人口遷入，並主動轉移人口到鄰近地區，上海和廣州過去幾年人口有升有跌，與經濟發展波動，影響就業崗位增減有關，去年深圳首次減少，則與疫情的管控措施，以及經濟不景氣有關。北京的制度性因素令人口下降，應該會持續，至於廣州與上海是否會長期持續下降，則要看經濟轉型的進展。

過去依靠勞動密集型加工業，大量勞工從偏遠地區到大城市謀生，大城市人口不斷膨脹，隨着勞動成本不斷上升，加上中西部地區經濟漸次發展，人口紅利不復，大城市面對嚴重的勞工短缺問題，每年春節過後，工廠到火車站「搶人」，也會主動到偏遠地區以「甘詞厚幣」吸人。隨着加工業逐步轉移到東南亞國家，僱用大量工人的工廠倒閉，大城市的人口增長放緩，成為長期趨勢。

深圳1980年成立特區時人口只有33萬，至2021年達到1768萬，去年減少兩萬人，雖然是微不足道，但連續41年升勢逆轉，引起關注。但相信深圳人口略降只是臨時的，應該跟疫情的防控措施以及經濟增長幅度放緩有關，而非制度性或者長期的趨勢。

從各種數據看，深圳去年的地區生產總值仍然有3.3%增長，進出口總額增長3.7%，疫情因素消失，深圳經濟增長恢復舊觀，人口將會反彈。今年首季度深圳經濟增長6.5%，地鐵每天乘客量大幅增長，即是明證。

深圳人口將會在未來幾年仍然維持升勢，還有一個重要因素，深圳經濟轉型早已開始，勞動密集型加工廠已經轉移到國外或者其他省份，並銳意發展高科技和高產值工業，去年新能源汽車產量達到84萬輛，比前年增長184%，民用無人飛機產量465萬台，增長34.7%，服務貿易進出口首次突破千億元，是內地唯一實現服務出口順差的城市。

大城市人口下降有多種因素，經濟轉型可以化解由於人口減少而帶來的負面影響，內地城市可以發展跨城交通工具降低影響，而香港則還有一個簡化過關手續的額外因素需要面對，但所有應對措施都必須未雨綢繆，否則被動局面難以逆轉。

■ Glossary 生字 /

availability : the state of being able to be used, bought, or found

mainstay : a person or thing that is the most important part of sth and enables it to exist or be successful

entice : to persuade sb/sth to go somewhere or to do sth, usually by offering them sth