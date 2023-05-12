Editorial : New Tasks in The Post-pandemic Era

The coming Sunday (14 May) will be the first Mother's Day in Hong Kong after the city's return to normal. Many people have prepared celebrations, and the catering industry expects to do a roaring trade. However, the gatherings of many people will inevitably make it easier for viruses to spread. Over the past few weeks, the seasonal flu has been doing the rounds in Hong Kong, and the number of COVID-19 infections has also been rising. Figures from the Hospital Authority (HA) show that there were a daily average of 5,300 people seeking medical treatment in A&E departments in late March. By mid-April, the number had risen to nearly 6,000, and even reached a single-day record of 6,400 this week.

The HA states that while flu infection cases seem to have peaked, the spread of COVID-19 is still on an upward trajectory. Over the past week, the average daily number of hospitalisations reached 1,200, about one-third of which were due to COVID-19 infection. Compared with the peak of the fifth wave of the pandemic last year, the current proportion of COVID-19 severe cases in public hospitals is not high. However, it does not mean that there have been no critical cases and deaths from COVID. People under high risk, such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, should exercise caution and wear a mask in crowded places.

It has been more than three years since the outbreak of COVID-19. The official number of deaths around the world is 6.9 million. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that the actual death toll might be as high as 20 million due to insufficient testing in many places. Last week the WHO announced that the COVID-19 outbreak no longer constituted a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC), and that marked an important milestone. Different countries have fully returned to normal, which is beneficial to social and economic development and international interactions. However, the end of the PHEIC does not mean that the virus is no longer spreading widely or the threat is gone.

Just like the seasonal flu, peaks of COVID-19 infections will continue to recur at regular intervals, putting a strain on the healthcare system. When large numbers of patients are unable to go to work and school as usual, there will be various social and economic costs. Even in the post-pandemic era, there are still many issues that the government and citizens have to pay attention to or deal with.

No matter whether the antibodies are acquired through COVID-19 vaccines or natural infection, the level of antibodies in the body will always decline over time. At the end of last year, anti-epidemic measures were relaxed in mainland China on a large scale. It is not surprising that a new wave of COVID-19 infections began to appear half a year on. In Hong Kong, the last peak of infection also began late last year. This, together with the reopening of borders, means that the significant spike in COVID-19 cases recently should have been expected. Government expert advisors estimate that this wave of infection will not ease off until six weeks later. It needs to be carefully examined whether all parties are fully prepared.

The WHO announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a PHEIC. The SAR government can lower the COVID-19 response level from "emergency" (the third level) to "serious" (the second level). At the same time, the authorities must also come up with comprehensive strategies and measures to deal with the new situation in which COVID-19 has become endemic.

明報社評2023.05.12：減輕感染高峰影響 後疫情時期新任務

本港受新冠及流感病毒「夾擊」，急症室求診及入院人數，最近持續處於高水平，有病人等了兩三天才獲發新冠特效藥。

周日是香港復常後首個母親節，不少市民都準備了慶祝活動，餐飲業預期有不俗進帳，只是人多聚會，病毒傳播必然較為容易。過去數周，季節性流感在港肆虐，新冠感染病例也呈升勢。根據醫管局數字，3月下旬，每日平均約有5300人經急症室求醫，4月中旬起升至接近6000人水平，及至本周更錄得單日6400人求診。

醫管局表示，流感疫情似乎已見頂，但新冠傳播仍處於上升軌道，過去一周，日均入院人數達1200，當中約三分之一是感染新冠。比起去年第五波疫情高峰，現時公院新冠病人重症率雖然不高，但不等於沒有危重及死亡個案，長者及長期病患等高危人士，還是小心為上，人多地方宜戴口罩。

新冠疫情爆發，距今3年有餘，全球死亡人數，官方數字合計為690萬人，但由於很多地方檢測不足，世衛估計實際死亡人數可能多達2000萬。世衛上周宣布，新冠疫情不再構成「國際關注突發公共衛生事件」（PHEIC），是一個重要里程，各國全面復常，有利社會經濟發展及國際交往，惟PHEIC結束，並不意味新冠病毒不再廣泛傳播，又或危害消失了。

就像季節性流感，新冠感染高峰期還是會每隔一段時間重臨，增加醫療系統壓力，大批病人無法如常上班上學，造成各種各樣的社會經濟成本。就算步入後疫情時期，政府和市民還是有很多事情要留意或處理。

無論是接種新冠疫苗還是自然感染，體內新冠病毒抗體水平，總會隨着時間下降。去年底內地大舉放寬防疫措施，事隔半年，開始出現新一波感染潮，並不令人意外；本港上一浪感染高峰，同樣始於去年底，加上通關因素，新冠病例近期顯著上升，應該是預期之內。政府專家顧問預計，這一浪感染，大約要在6周後才回落。各方有否做足準備，需要認真檢視。

世衛宣布新冠疫情再非PHEIC，特區政府可以將新冠應變級別，由第三級「緊急」，下調為第二級「嚴重」，與此同時，當局亦要有通盤策略及措施，應付新冠變成風土病後的新局面。

■Glossary

生字

administer : to give drugs, medicine, etc. to sb

do a roaring trade : to sell a lot of sth very quickly

doing the rounds : if news or a joke does the rounds,it is passed on quickly from one person to another