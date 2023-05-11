Editorial : Maintaining Hong Kong's Uniqueness

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Hong Kong was known as the most visited city in the world by tourists. Yet, many hidden worries lay behind the industry's glittering façade. The greatest problem was that the development model of Hong Kong's tourism industry was unsustainable. For so many years, it was overly dependent on mainland tourists visiting the city for shopping and consumption. The industry sat on its laurels and had a distorted ecology. Irregularities such as the so-called zero-fee tours and forced shopping kept undermining the reputation of Hong Kong tourism. The tourists had poor experiences and were unwilling to return. Some travel agencies developed tourism products targeting mainland tourists, often marketed as inexpensive products. While the consumption per capita was low, the customer flow was very high, which affected people's livelihood in some areas. The locals were dissatisfied, even venting their anger on the tourists. Such an industry ecology was tantamount to draining the pond to catch all the fish. The return to normal following the reopening of the borders after the pandemic was precisely a good opportunity to promote a high-quality development of the industry. However, judging from the situation over the past few months, clearly the authorities and the industry still need to redouble their efforts.

Earlier, in regions such as To Kwa Wan and Hung Hom, there were tourists in low-cost package tours swarming the streets when waiting for lunch. The situation has improved in general after the intervention of the authorities and the industry. During a Legislative Council meeting yesterday (10 May), government officials said that during the Labour Day Golden Week, mainland package tour groups to Hong Kong were conducted in an orderly fashion in general. Traffic and operations at various tourist areas and ports remained smooth. However, the latest data from the authorities shows that in recent months, mainland tour groups to Hong Kong have still been mainly budget tours, and tourists' length of stay in Hong Kong also seems to be shorter than before the pandemic.

According to information collected by the Travel Industry Authority on the itinerary registration of mainland package tour groups, nearly 10,000 mainland tour groups have entered Hong Kong in the past three months. Nearly half of them stayed in Hong Kong for two days, and about 40% stayed for just one day. Tours of these two durations accounted for 86% of the total number of tour groups entering Hong Kong. In contrast, before the pandemic (2018), mainland tourists stayed in Hong Kong for an average of three nights. In terms of tour fees, according to the data from the end of March to the beginning of this month, mainland tour groups with tour fees lower than RMB 500 or less accounted for about 54% of the total. Mainland tour groups with tour fees ranging from RMB 501 to 1,000 made up 13%.

The attraction of Hong Kong to mainlanders lies not only in its internationalisation, but also in its social and cultural formations that are vastly different from those of the mainland. Many mainlanders come to Hong Kong because they want to experience the openness and diversity of Hong Kong and see things rarely seen in the mainland. If Hong Kong is no longer unique and no different from big cities in the mainland, the desire of mainlanders to visit or settle in Hong Kong will inevitably take a hit. Over the past few years, the SAR government has banned many irregularities that lasted too long. At the same time, the authorities must bear in mind that to maintain Hong Kong's uniqueness is to maintain Hong Kong's soft power. This is not only about helping the tourism industry, but also about ensuring that Hong Kong can play its unique role and contribute to the country.

明報社評2023.05.11：維護香港獨特性 鞏固旅遊軟實力

通關後內地旅客重臨香江，政府數據顯示，近月來港的內地團，逾半屬團費500元人民幣或以下的低價團，留港平均日數亦比疫前為短。

疫情爆發前，香港號稱全球最多旅客到訪城市，表面風光，背後隱憂重重，最大問題在於本港旅遊業發展模式不可持續，多年來過度倚靠內地客來港購物消費撐起，業界不思進取，行業生態扭曲，零團費、強迫購物等亂象，不斷透支香港旅遊聲譽，旅客體驗差，不願做「回頭客」；部分旅行社針對內地客開發旅遊產品，每每以低價掛帥，人均消費不高，客流量卻很大，導致部分地區民生受影響，惹來本地人不滿，甚至將憤怒發泄在旅客身上。這樣的行業生態，無異於竭澤而漁。疫後通關復常，正是推動業界「高質量發展」良機，惟觀乎過去數月情况，當局和業界顯然還須加倍努力。

早前土瓜灣紅磡一帶，出現低價團客擠滿街頭等候午膳等情况，當局和業界介入後，整體有所改善。昨天立法會會議，政府官員表示，五一黃金周期間，內地訪港旅行團秩序大致良好，各旅遊區及口岸交通與運作維持暢順。不過當局提及的最新數據顯示，近月來港的內地團，仍是以低價團為主，在港逗留時間，似乎也比疫前遜色。

根據旅監局蒐集的內地團行程登記資料，這3個月有近萬內地團入境，當中近一半留港兩天，約四成留港僅一天，兩者合計佔整體入境團比例達86%。相比之下，疫前（2018年）內地旅客留港時間，平均為3晚。團費方面，根據3月底至本月初資料，團費在500元人民幣或以下的內地團，佔總數約54%，介乎501至1000元人民幣的內地團，則佔13%。

香港對於內地人的吸引力，不僅在於國際化，還在於香港社會文化形態，跟內地很不一樣。不少內地人來港，就是希望感受香港的開放及多元多樣，可以看到在內地難得一見的東西。倘若香港不再獨特，跟內地大城市沒有兩樣，內地人來港旅遊或定居的意欲，難免會打折扣。這幾年，特區政府取締了很多持續多時的亂象，與此同時，當局必須緊記，維護香港獨特性，就是維護香港的軟實力，這不僅是幫助旅遊業，更是為了確保香港可以發揮其獨特作用，貢獻國家。

■ Glossary 生字 /

budget : low in price

façade : the way that sb/sth appears to be, which is different from the way sb/sth really is

sit/rest on your laurels : to feel so satisfied with what you have already achieved that you do not try to do any more