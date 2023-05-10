Editorial：Pragmatic Changes in Hong Kong-UK Relations

Johnson's visit to Hong Kong was on a tight schedule, arriving at the weekend and leaving yesterday (9 May). His principal task on this trip was to promote the UK as a place for investment and trade. During the visit, he met with Christopher Hui, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, to discuss progress in removing market barriers and promoting bilateral trade. He also visited the Cyberport. As CK Hutchison has huge amounts of investment in the UK, Johnson also met with CK Hutchison Chairman Victor Li and Group Co-Managing Director Canning Fok to discuss the group's investment plans in the UK. Johnson said that Hong Kong ranks among the top international financial centres in the world. As Hong Kong and the UK share common interests in financial services, infrastructure and sustainable development, he hopes to promote bilateral trade in financial technology and services.

It was in 2018 when a British ministerial level official last visited Hong Kong. With a rank equivalent to that of a deputy minister, Johnson is not a cabinet minister, but he has been the most senior British official to visit Hong Kong over the past five years. Although the discussion was about economics, trade and investment, his trip was undeniably of political significance. This is especially so because after the anti-amendment storm broke out in 2019, the UK and the US joined hands to heap pressure on Beijing and Hong Kong. China was dissatisfied with the two countries' interference in China's internal affairs. After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the UK launched the British National (Overseas) immigration programme, and Sino-British relations and Hong Kong-UK relations took a sharp turn for the worse.

Some Members of Parliament in the British Conservative Party have reacted strongly against Johnson's trip, querying why the London authorities are "kowtowing" to China. British media have also highlighted the fact that this was the first time a senior-ranking British official had visited Hong Kong after the implementation of the National Security Law.

In fact, there were signs that Hong Kong-UK relations had undergone positive changes in recent months. Last month, Christopher Hui, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, visited the UK and met with Johnson and other British officials. Brian Davidson, the British Consul General in Hong Kong, has said recently in an interview that there will be more exchanges between officials on a ministerial level between the two places in the future. Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Education Secretary Christine Choi might visit the UK later this year.

Given the fragility of Sino-British relations, it is inevitable that Hong Kong-UK relations will have ups and downs. That said, Hong Kong is a highly open economy as well as an important gateway for China's connection to the outside world. Now that Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has proposed "robust pragmatism", the headwind facing Sino-British relations and Hong Kong-UK relations will weaken slightly. If it is in line with the interests of Hong Kong and China to strengthen cooperation between Hong Kong and the UK in areas such as finance, economy and trade, it is certainly worthwhile to do it. However, all sides must be mentally prepared for the fact that the relatively relaxed atmosphere can be quite short-lived. When promoting cooperation and interactions between the two places, SAR officials must stay vigilant at all time against potential political or national security risks.

明報社評 2023.05.10：港英關係現務實變化 大國博弈下易生轉折

英國商業及貿易部國務大臣莊敦文（Dominic Johnson）低調訪港，與特區政府官員會晤，推動雙邊貿易和投資。

莊敦文這次訪港，行色匆匆，周末抵達，昨天已離開。莊敦文此行主要任務，是推廣英國作為投資及貿易目的地，其間曾與財經事務局長許正宇會面，討論有關消除市場壁壘和促進雙邊貿易的進展，又參觀了數碼港。長和在英國有大量投資，莊敦文訪港期間，亦跟長和主席李澤鉅及聯席董事總經理霍建寧會面，討論集團在英國的投資計劃。莊敦文表示，香港是位居全球前列的國際金融中心之一，香港和英國在金融服務、基建和可持續發展方面有共同利益，希望推動兩地在金融科技與服務方面的貿易。

英國部長級官員對上一次訪港，已是2018年的事。莊敦文的職級，相當於副部長，並非內閣大臣，但他已是近5年訪港的最高級英國官員，儘管談的是經貿投資，但此行無可否認有政治意義，尤其是2019年反修例風暴爆發後，英美同氣連枝，向北京和香港施壓，中方不滿英美干涉內政，《港區國安法》實施後，英國推出BNO移民計劃，中英關係與港英關係更是急轉直下。

對於莊敦文此行，英國部分保守黨議員反應強烈，質疑倫敦當局為何向中國「跪低」，英國傳媒報道也突出這是港區國安法實施後首次有英國高官訪港。

港英關係近月出現積極變化，其實有迹可尋。早於上月，財經事務局長許正宇便訪問英國，與莊敦文等英國官員會晤。英國駐港總領事戴偉紳近日接受訪問，更表示兩地未來將有更多部長級官員交流，財政司長陳茂波和教育局長蔡若蓮今年稍後便有可能訪英。

中英關係脆弱，港英關係難免易生轉折，然而香港作為高度開放經濟體，也是國家對外重要門戶，既然英國首相辛偉誠提出「穩健務實主義」，中英及港英關係面對的逆風有所減弱，加強港英兩地在金融、經貿等領域的合作，若然符合香港和國家利益，當然值得為之，只是各方亦要有心理準備，相對緩和的氣氛，可以相當短暫，特區官員推動兩地合作交流的同時，亦要時刻留意潛在的政治或國家安全風險。

/ Glossary生字 /

pragmatic：solving problems in a practical and sensible way rather than by having fixed ideas or theories

worthwhile：important, enjoyable, interesting, etc; worth spending time, money or effort on

short-lived：lasting only for a short time