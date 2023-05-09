Editorial : New District Councils Should Seek Balance Amid District Officers' Power Surge

Over the past few days, secretaries of departments and directors of bureaux have offered explanation for the DC revamp plan. Some groups have set up street booths to collect citizens' signatures and launch political mobilisation in support of the plan. Article 97 of the Basic Law states that the SAR may establish district organisations which are not organs of political power to be consulted by the government on district administration and other affairs, or to be responsible for providing services in such fields as culture, recreation and environmental sanitation.

The new DCs will no longer have the power to elect members of the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive, or to approve funding. The government has emphasised that this is to return the DCs to their original status. The Secretary for Justice stated that Article 97 of the Basic Law is an empowering provision, and the establishment of DCs is not a constitutional responsibility. DCs do not have any political powers, including the power to monitor the government. The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs has reiterated that the basic positioning of the DCs has remained unchanged with two main functions, namely consultation and serving the district. District councillors must cooperate with the government in conducting district's consultation and truthfully reflect the views of the public.

Over the past 40 years, the roles and functions of DCs have continued to expand. Although the current revamp plan is about "returning to the basics", the composition and functions of the new DCs are indeed very different from the DCs that the public was familiar with in the past. The most noticeable is the massive expansion of the powers of the "three district committees" (Area Committees, District Fire Safety Committees and District Fight Crime Committees) and the DOs. At present, many government-appointed members of the three district committees have a pro-establishment political party background.

With members of the three committees holding the power to nominate would-be District Councillors, those from traditional pro-democracy parties who intend to run might not be able to obtain nominations from their old rivals at district level even if they fulfil the requirements of loving China and Hong Kong. If the government wants the direct election part of DC elections to be more open so as to reflect the different voices of society, it should adjust the nomination threshold by, for example, allowing each member of the "three committees" to nominate more than one person to encourage competition. It should also consider expanding the right to nominate by, for example, accepting nominations from members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

In the future, when DOs serve as the chairpersons of DCs, they should exercise their powers with prudence, respect the consultative function of the DCs, listen carefully to the views of District Councillors and encourage the relaying of views. At the same time, District Councillors should have the courage to express a different view and play a constructive role. Different political parties should actively participate in the direct election part of DC elections, to ensure that the new DCs will achieve a reasonable balance between the two functions of reflecting public sentiments and cooperating with governance without too much emphasis on either function.

明報社評2023.05.09 ：新區議會既熟悉又陌生 專員權傾仍盼合理平衡

區議會改組方案，除了直選成分大減，有關民政事務專員（DO）的角色及權力，同樣引起很多議論。政府強調由民政專員出任區議會主席，可以體現行政主導，確保區議會專注討論地區事務，實現去政治化，然而民政專員權力大增，亦是不爭事實。

多名司局長連日就區議會改組方案作出解說，有團體則擺街站收集市民簽名，為支持方案展開政治動員。《基本法》第97條提到，特區可設立非政權性的區域組織，接受特區政府就地區管理和其他事務的諮詢，或負責提供文化、康樂、環境衛生等服務。

新的區議會，不再具有選舉立法會議員及行政長官的權力，也不再有審批撥款的權力，政府強調是回到原本定位。律政司長稱，《基本法》第97條屬賦權條文，成立區議會並非憲制責任，區議會不具備任何政治權力，包括監察政府的權力；民青局長則重申，區議會基本定位無變，兩大功能一為諮詢，一為服務地區，區議員須配合政府做地區諮詢工作，如實反映市民意見。

過去40多年，區議會角色職能不斷擴大，雖說現在改組方案是要「回歸基本」，但新區議會的組成與職能，跟以往市民熟悉的區議會，確有天淵之別，當中最明顯是「地區三會」（分區會、防火會、滅罪會）與民政專員權力大增。目前政府委任的「三會」成員，不少都有建制派政黨背景。

隨着「三會」成員握有區議會參選提名權，傳統民主派政黨參選人即使符合愛國愛港要求，也未必能從地區「宿敵」手上取得提名。倘若政府希望區議會直選有更大的開放性，以便反映社會不同聲音，應該調整提名門檻，除了容許「三會」每名成員可提名不止一人，從而鼓勵競爭，也應該考慮擴闊提名權，例如接受由全國人大及政協成員提名。

日後民政專員出任區議會主席，需要謹慎運用權力，尊重區議會諮詢功能，認真聆聽議員意見，鼓勵下情上達；另一邊廂，議員亦要敢於表達不同意見，發揮建設性的作用，不同黨派應該積極參與區議會直選，確保新區議會在反映民情和配合施政這兩項職能上，取得合理平衡，不會有所偏廢。

■Glossary 生字 /

empower : to give sb the power or authority to do sth

noticeable : easy to see or notice; clear or definite

relay : to receive and send on information, news, etc. to sb