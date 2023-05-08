Editorial : Local Governments' Tight Finances on the Mainland

The economy grew in the first quarter by 4.5%, which was better than expected. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also raised its full-year forecast for China's economic growth to 5.2%. However, import and export performance was not satisfactory, with only 4.8% growth. As the European and American markets weaken, the proportion of national economic growth driven by exports will slide, which is probably why Guangdong's economic growth in the first quarter was only 4%.

Another driver of economic growth is consumption. In the first quarter of the year, total consumption increased by 5.8%, showing that consumer confidence has recovered. Tourism revenue during the Labour Day Golden Week reached 140 billion yuan, more than the expected 120 billion yuan. The wealth of the people has now evolved into purchasing power, and it is believed that consumption in the second half of the year will further drive overall economic growth.

It seems that there is no need to worry about whether or not the post-pandemic economy can return to pre-pandemic levels soon. But when recovery is taking place, different provinces are facing various difficulties. What looms large is the issue of local debt. In the Politburo meeting held at the end of last month, a message was disclosed, which was that the central government is concerned about the local debt issues and proposed "to strengthen the management of local debt and strictly control the incurring of new hidden debts."

The problem of migrant workers being in arrears of wages remained dormant for a while. Now it has reappeared. Many employers who owe workers' wages are government project contractors. The situation is that the government owes contractors construction costs, and contractors owe their workers wages. In a dispute like this, even if arbitration is not conducted in a way that favours government departments, the matter will need to be handled by courts after the arbitration stage, which is costly. It is more difficult to solve such disputes through legal means than to reach for the moon.

As for civil servants and employees in the public utility sector, they have been asked to hand back their bonuses. For civil servants and public utility employees such as teachers and doctors, year-end bonuses are an important part of their total income. Some local governments in Guangdong have issued instructions, requiring civil servants and employees in the public utility sector to return overpaid bonuses in 2021. The ratio ranges from one-third to half. Some civil servants at the grass-roots level and public utility employees have to return tens of thousands of yuan. Year-end bonuses for civil servants and teachers were cancelled last year. Even the bonuses in the pensions of retired civil servants have been cut, which reduced their overall income by 30 to 40 percent. Now the cut is even being taken back in time and bonuses issued over two years ago have to be returned.

Common prosperity is the long-term goal. During the transition period, it is grassroots workers who need protection. When being owed or deducted wages, they can only put up with it. The difficulties faced by local governments are across the board. Government departments cannot be held liable to their debts, while corporations need support for their debts. For the time being, only a comprehensive and feasible plan proposed by the central government can protect the welfare of grassroots employees.

明報社評2023.05.08：地方政府財政囊中羞澀 基層公務員要回吐獎金

■/ Glossary 生字 /

uneven : not having the same quality in all parts

loom large : to be worrying or frightening and seem hard to avoid

put up with sth : to accept or continue to accept an unpleasant situation or experience