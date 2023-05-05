Editorial : Inflation and Threat of Credit Crunch in US

As expected, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.25%. The Fed funds rate has been lifted to a target range of 5%-5.25%, the highest since September 2007. Different from previous rate decision statements, this statement does not contain wording that suggests further rate hikes. Powell has also hinted that the Fed might pause rate hikes and "look before you leap".

Market participants generally believe that the US rate hike cycle since March last year will come to an end. The interest rate futures market even indicates investors' belief that there is a more than 70% chance of rate cuts in September. In Hong Kong, some people also believe that the Fed's rate hike cycle is conducive to the recovery of the real estate market. In spite of this, however, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) gave a specific reminder yesterday (May 4) that the rising trend of Hong Kong Inter-bank Offered Rate (HIBOR) will continue and citizens should pay attention to the risk of interest rate fluctuations when taking out property mortgages or loans.

Of course, the fact that investors are betting on a US interest rate drop in the third quarter is, to a large extent, merely a reflection of market expectations and does not mean that the Fed will definitely do so. Powell mentioned yesterday that in terms of rate hikes, "We feel like we're getting close or maybe even there." But at the same time he pointed out that the Fed's assessment of the inflation outlook does not provide a sufficient argument for rate cuts, as it is necessary for demand and the job market to cool down further. If it is necessary to tighten the monetary policy, the Fed will still be ready to take more action, Powell said.

To curb high inflation, Europe and the US have raised interest rates frequently over the past year. The latest data shows that while the overall inflation situation has indeed fallen compared with last year's high, it is still significantly higher than the policy target of 2%. The Consumer Price Index announced by the US last month was the lowest since May 2021, but it still rose by 5% year-on-year. As for the Eurozone, the inflation rate announced yesterday was 7%.

The recent gradual decline in energy prices has eased inflationary pressures in Europe and the US. However, the core inflation rate, i.e., after the deduction of energy and food prices, remains relatively high. It remains to be seen whether the momentum of falling inflation will be disrupted or slowed down if the Fed pauses its rate hikes. That the Fed intends to pause rate hikes is not so much because the inflation problem has been resolved as because the regional banking crisis has continued in recent months and the credit crunch has worsened, leaving the Fed with no choice but to deal with the new problems.

The current predicament for the Fed is that it has to deal with credit crunch and keep inflation at bay at the same time. But as it has to take care of both tasks, the room for policy manoeuvre gets smaller. The Fed's intention to suspend rate hikes only means that the US's economic problem has entered a new phase. The global economy, however, is still overshadowed by uncertainties. As a highly open small economy, Hong Kong should not treat the matter heedlessly even though it has the support of the country. Citizens must be aware of risks when investing in real estate.

明報社評2023.05.05：通脹問題未解決 信貸緊縮添新憂

美國聯儲局連續第十次加息，主席鮑威爾稱此輪加息可能「接近甚至已抵達終點」，對市場而言，這本應是利好消息，然而美國地區銀行危機，陰霾始終揮之不去。

聯儲局一如預期加息1/4厘，聯邦基金利率目標區間，上調至5厘至5.25厘，是2007年9月以來最高。有別之前的議息聲明，今次聲明刪去了有關暗示進一步加息的措辭，鮑威爾也暗示會暫停加息，謀定而後動。

市場人士紛紛認為，美國自去年3月以來的加息周期將告一段落，利率期貨市場更顯示，投資者認為9月減息的可能性超過七成。在香港，一些人亦認為聯儲局加息周期，有利地產市道復蘇，儘管金管局昨天特意提醒，本港拆息上升趨勢持續，市民承做物業按揭或貸款，要留意利率波動風險。

當然，投資者押注第三季美國開始減息，很大程度只反映市場期望，不等於聯儲局一定會這樣做。鮑威爾昨天提到，加息「正接近甚至可能已達到終點」，但同時亦指出，聯儲局對通脹前景的評估，不足以支持減息，需求及就業市場需要進一步降溫，若有必要加強收緊貨幣政策，局方仍準備採取更多行動。

歐美為了遏抑高通脹，過去一年密密加息，新近數據顯示，整體通脹情况跟去年高位相比，確是有所回落，但仍明顯高於2%的政策目標。美國上月公布的消費物價指數，雖說是2021年5月以來最低，但按年仍升5%，昨天公布的歐元區通脹率則為7%。

近期能源價格徐徐回落，減輕了歐美通脹壓力，但扣除能源及糧食等價格的核心通脹率仍然偏高，聯儲局暫停加息，通脹回落勢頭會否出現反覆或減慢，有待觀察。聯儲局打算暫停加息，與其說是通脹問題已解決，不如說是近月地區銀行危機持續，以及信貸緊縮（credit crunch）惡化，導致局方不得不處理「新火頭」。

目前聯儲局的困境，在於既要應付信貸緊縮，又要提防通脹，但要兼顧兩者，政策迴旋空間又愈來愈窄。聯儲局有意暫停加息，僅代表美國經濟問題進入新時期，環球經濟還是陰霾重重。香港作為高度開放小型經濟體，縱有國家作後盾，亦不能掉以輕心，市民投資置業，必須留意風險。

■Glossary

生字

look before you leap : to check that sth is not going to cause problems or have a bad result before you do it

keep sb/sth at bay : to prevent an enemy from coming close or a problem from having a bad effect

overshadow : to make an event less pleasant than it should be