Editorial：Diversity Needed in District Councils

After the reorganisation of the District Councils, there will be a total of 470 District Councillors. Appointed seats will make up the largest proportion at 179. This is followed by seats elected by the Area Committees, District Fire Safety Committees, and District Fight Crime Committees (referred to as the "three committees") at 176. The number of geographical direct election seats will be slashed from 452 to 88.

In the past, District Councils adopted a "single-seat, single-vote system", with a total of 452 small constituencies in Hong Kong's 18 districts. Under the new plan, Hong Kong will be divided into 44 constituencies, and two District Councillors will be returned from each constituency by the double seats and single vote method. As for nomination, candidates must be nominated by three members of each of the "three committees" in their respective districts. Those who intend to run must pass an eligibility review to ensure compliance with the principles of patriotism and love for Hong Kong. In addition, the government will establish a "monitoring mechanism of District Councillor members' performance" to assess their performance. Councillors with "negative behaviour" might be punished.

District Council elections will be held at the end of the year. Traditional pro-democracy parties have expressed disappointment with the reorganisation plan proposed by the government, believing that the candidacy threshold is too high and there are too many restrictions. Both the Democratic Party and the ADPL have stated that they have not decided whether to participate in the elections. Third Side, which holds one seat in the current Legislative Council, has said that it will actively seek the opportunity to stand for election. The pro-establishment parties have unanimously rallied behind the new plan. Chief Executive John Lee has said that the new system will only bar those who undermine national security, advocate Hong Kong's independence, support "black violence" and the "scorched earth" ideology from running. Those with opposing opinions and different ideas about the government's governance can enter the District Councils, as long as they meet the requirements.

It is true that after the amendment of the electoral system of the Legislative Council, those who intend to run for direct elections must obtain several nominations from each of the five major sectors of the Election Committee. However, as there are hundreds of members in each sector of the Election Committee and they are not in intense competition with those seeking to run, it has been proved that it is possible for democrats to vie for the nomination. The situation of District Councils is somewhat different. On the one hand, not only do many members of the "three committees" have a political party background, but they have even competed with democrats at district level for a long time. It is hard to imagine that they would be willing to help their arch-rivals. On the other hand, some districts' Fire Safety Committees have only over ten members. Since each member can only nominate one candidate, this will directly limit the number of candidates who can enter the race, making them more inclined to nominate people in the same camp as themselves before they nominate others.

The "three committees" will hold the right to vote and nominate District Council seats. But they are too homogenous, which is not conducive to reflecting the diversity of society. Even if the authorities believe that the "three committees" nomination system is essential, they should relax the number of nominees each member can have, for example, up to 3 people, thus giving individuals from different parties more opportunities to stand for election.

明報社評 2023.05.04：區會需要多元聲音 各政黨應積極參選

區議會改組方案出爐，有傳統民主派政黨表示失望，未決定是否參選，亦有政黨表明會出戰。

區議會改制後，區議員總數為470人，當中以委任議席最多，達179席；其次是分區委員會、防火委員會和滅罪委員會（簡稱「三會」）所推選的176席；地區直選議席則由原來452席，大幅減至88席。

以往區議會採取單議席單票制，全港18區，共有452個小選區；新方案下，全港劃分為44個選區，每個選區以「雙議席單票制」選出兩名區議員；提名方面，候選人必須獲該區「三會」各3名成員提名，有意參選者，需要通過資格審查，確保符合愛國愛港原則。另外，政府將設立「區議員履職監察制度」，審核區議員表現，議員若有「負面行為」，可能遭懲處。

區議會年底將換屆選舉，對於政府提出的改組方案，傳統民主派政黨紛表失望，認為參選門檻太高，限制也太多。民主黨和民協均表示，未決定會否參選；在現屆立法會佔一席位的新思維則稱，會積極爭取參選機會。建制派政黨則一致支持新方案。行政長官李家超稱，新制度只是排除破壞國家安全、宣揚港獨、支持「黑暴」及「攬炒」的人，只要符合要求，持反對意見、對政府施政有不同想法者，均可進入區議會。

誠然，立法會選舉制度修改後，有意出戰直選者也要從選委會五大界別，分別取得數人提名，然而由於選委會各界別成員數以百計，與有意參選者也不存在激烈競爭關係，民主派人士爭取提名，現實證明是做得到的。區議會的情况則有點不同。一方面，很多「三會」成員不僅有政黨背景，甚至跟有意參選的民主派人士，在地區內長期競爭，難以想像他們很樂意幫「宿敵」一把；另一方面，一些地區的防火會，只得10多名成員，由於每個成員只能提名1名參選人，這將直接限制了能夠入閘的候選人數目，促使他們更傾向優先提名「自己人」。

未來「三會」手握區會議席選舉權及提名權，成員同質性太高，不利反映社會多元性，就算當局認為「三會」提名制度必不可少，亦應放寬每名成員可以提名的人數，例如最多3人，讓不同黨派人士有更多機會出戰。

/ Glossary生字 /

candidacy：the fact of being a candidate in an election

rally：to come together or bring people together in order to help or support sb/sth

arch-rival：a person's main opponent