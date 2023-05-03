Editorial : Reorganisation Plan for District Councils

Last week CE John Lee announced three principles for the reorganisation of the District Councils in advance. The first is that national security must be the top priority, and the District Councils must be depoliticised to revert to the attribute as "district organisations which are not organs of political power" to be consulted by the government as stipulated in Article 97 of the Basic Law. Second, district governance must be handled by patriots to ensure the effective governance of the SAR. Third, the framework for district governance must be strengthened to manifest the executive-led system and improve district mobilisation capabilities.

In the reorganisation plan announced yesterday (2 May), there will be a total of 470 District Councillors in the District Councils of the next term, roughly the same number as the current term. As for their composition, they will either be appointed by the government, elected by district committees, or returned by direct elections in a ratio of 4:4:2. Besides, there will be 27 ex officio members. To ensure national security and implement the principle of patriots governing Hong Kong, a candidate eligibility review mechanism will be introduced to the District Councils. Regardless of the pathway by which a person aspires to become a District Councillor, they must first pass the eligibility review.

Over the past 40 years, the composition and functions of the District Councils have been evolving continuously. The general trend has been to increase the proportion of seats elected by the public and to expand their functions. Objectively speaking, the reorganisation of the District Councils this time is a complete reversal of the previous trend. Not only will appointed seats return to the District Councils, but they will also make up the highest proportion of seats at 179. The three district committees (namely the Area Committees, District Fire Safety Committees and District Fight Crime Committees, referred to as the "three committees") will elect a total of 176 seats, taking up the second-biggest chunk. Seats elected by the public will be slashed to 88, meaning that the next term of District Councils will have an even lower electoral content than the first term. In addition, the 18 District Councils will be chaired by the District Officers of different districts, which, to a certain extent, can also be regarded as the reinstatement of official seats.

On the one hand, the government says it wants to hear more opinions. On the other hand, it holds the immense power of appointing District Councillors. Whether the District Councillors will have the courage to voice criticism or say something at odds with the government's position is concerning. If the authorities want to ensure that Hong Kong is run by patriots, the new plan will make sure that everyone must pass the eligibility review before becoming a District Councillor, not to mention that there are also arrangements such as oath-taking. The political screening is already very stringent. It is not necessary for the government to eliminate anti-China destabilising forces via slashing seats elected by the public. Furthermore, the District Councils will have already become "not organs of political power" to be consulted by the government again after the reorganisation. Since consultation means listening to opinions, the greater the level of public participation and openness, the better. It is unnecessary to reduce the electoral content to only 20% and to be too politically restrictive.

The massive reduction of the electoral content of the District Councils means that a sharp drop in full-time councillors will be highly likely. The performance monitoring system must cover the attendance rate of District Councillors at meetings. If members of the new District Councils are often absent, the public will definitely doubt whether it is still worthwhile to spend so much on the salaries, allowances and subsidies for District Councillors.

明報社評2023.05.03：區會民選成分大減 過度收緊並無必要

政府公布區議會改組方案，恢復委任議席，直選議席比例大幅減至兩成，行政長官強調，必須防止區議會再被反中亂港者騎劫及操弄。

行政長官李家超上周預告區議會改組三原則，包括國家安全放在首位，區議會要去政治化，回到《基本法》第97條提及的「非政權性區域諮詢組織」屬性；地區治理須由愛國者掌握，確保特區有效管治；強化地區治理架構，體現行政主導，加強地區動員能力。

根據昨天公布的改組方案，下屆區議會區議員總數為470人，與現屆相若，組成方面，由政府委任、地區委員會界別選舉，以及地區直選產生，比例約為「四四二」，另加27名當然議員。為確保國家安全及落實愛國者治港原則，區議會將引入資格審查制度，無論從何種渠道成為區議員，都要先通過資格審查機制。

過去40年，區議會組成與職能不斷演變，大方向是民選議席比例持續增加、職能持續擴大。今次區議會改組，客觀而言確是全盤逆轉了以往的發展趨勢。區議會不僅恢復了委任議席，佔比也最重，達到179席；3個地區委員會（分區委員會、防火委員會和滅罪委員會，簡稱「三會」），合共推選176席，屬次多；民選議席則大減至88席，比首屆區議會的民選成分比例為低。另外，18區區議會主席，將由各區的民政事務專員出任，某程度也可視為復設官守席位。

政府這邊廂說希望聆聽更多意見，另一邊廂又握有委任大權，區議員們會否敢於提出批評、說出有別政府立場的意見，令人在意；若說當局要確保愛國者治港，根據新方案，任何人成為區議員之前，都要通過資格審查，還有宣誓等安排，政治把關已經非常嚴格，毋須靠大削民選議席杜絕反中亂港者，何况區議會改制後，已經回到「非政權地區諮詢組織」的屬性，既然諮詢是要想聽意見，公眾參與及開放度自然愈高愈好。民選成分降至僅得兩成，政治收緊過度，並無必要。

區議會民選成分大減，全職議員很可能大幅減少，履職監察制度，有必要涵蓋議員開會出席率。倘若新的區議會，議員們常常缺席，公眾一定質疑，是否仍然值得為區議員花那麼多薪津和資助。

■Glossary

生字

content : the amount of a substance that is contained in sth else

reinstatement : the act of returning sth to its previous position or status

at odds : to be different from sth, when the two things should be the same