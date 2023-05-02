Editorial：Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles

Currently, to drive between Guangdong and Hong Kong, private car owners in Hong Kong must obtain regular quotas for Guangdong–Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars (commonly known as "cross-boundary" licences). The "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme marks a policy breakthrough. Hong Kong vehicle owners participating in the scheme can drive private cars registered in their names to Guangdong Province, even if they do not have "cross-boundary" licences.

The policy adjustment has been in the making for some time. In November last year, the State Council approved the Guangdong Provincial Government's implementation of a guarantee-free policy for Hong Kong and Macao vehicles entering and leaving the mainland via the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge. This paved the way for the northbound travel schemes for Macao and Hong Kong vehicles.

Macao is adjacent to Zhuhai and has far fewer cars than Hong Kong. The "Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles" scheme was implemented earlier on New Year's Day this year. As for the Hong Kong scheme, the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments originally planned to announce the details in the first quarter of this year. But progress was slower than expected, and it was not announced until yesterday (1 May). In practice, the arrangements are basically the same as those for the Macao scheme. For example, a car entering the mainland cannot stay for more than 30 days per entry, or over 180 days on the mainland in total annually, and the licence is valid for one year.

The Hong Kong government has said that the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme will accept applications from car owners in June and be officially launched on 1 July. To ensure orderly implementation, the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments have agreed to set an upper limit on the number of applications accepted initially. During the first week, 200 applications will be accepted per working day. Afterwards, the number will be upped to 300 and can be gradually increased in the future. In addition, both governments have agreed to set an upper limit on the number of vehicles travelling each day. People who have been issued a "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" licence can use the online reservation system to book a departure date.

The "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme makes many people immediately think of self-guided road trips in Guangdong Province. This is a new development and trend for the tourism industry in the Greater Bay Area. However, the significance and importance of the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme go beyond this. With the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area accelerating in all aspects, to realise the concept of the "one-hour living circle" in the Greater Bay Area, it is necessary to facilitate people's daily commutes and lives. In supporting the northbound travel schemes for Hong Kong and Macao vehicles, the central government aims to accelerate the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Aligning cultural habits and perceptions is equally important as dovetailing systems for the integration of the Greater Bay Area. The SAR authorities should take the initiative to help Hong Kong people learn more about the mainland's way. Hong Kong and the mainland have different road designs, traffic signs and driving directions, and driving habits also differ massively. The relevant departments of the SAR government need to ramp up publicity and education to help Hong Kong car owners who intend to drive north to understand the traffic rules, insurance compensation system and driving culture on the mainland. This should also be part of the authorities' efforts to promote the integration of people's ways of living in the Greater Bay Area.

明報社評 2023.05.02：港車北上促灣區融合 駕駛文化習慣須對接

「港車北上」7月正式實施，本地私家車主即使沒有「兩地牌」，亦可以經港珠澳大橋進入廣東。

現時本港私家車若要往來粵港兩地，必須取得粵港跨境私家車常規配額（俗稱「兩地牌」），「港車北上」計劃是政策突破，參與計劃的香港車主，即使沒有「兩地牌」，也可駕駛名下私家車前往廣東省。

有關政策調整，醞釀了好一段時間。去年11月，國務院批覆廣東省政府，可就港澳車輛經由港珠澳大橋珠海公路口岸出入內地，實行免擔保政策，為「澳車北上」及「港車北上」鋪平道路。

澳門與珠海為鄰，汽車也遠比香港少，「澳車北上」今年元旦率先實施。至於「港車北上」，粵港兩地政府原本打算今年首季公布詳情，惟進度比預期慢，直至昨天才宣布。具體而言，多項安排諸如每次入境內地不得超過30天、每年累計停留不得超過180天、牌證有效期1年等，基本與「澳車北上」一樣。

港府表示，「港車北上」6月起接受車主申請，七一正式實施，為確保有序落實，粵港政府同意初期就接受申請數目設定上限，首周每個工作天接受200個申請，之後則為300個，未來可逐步再提升。另外，粵港同意就每日出行車輛數目設上限，獲發「港車北上」牌證的人，可經網上預約出行系統，預約出發日子。

「港車北上」，較多人即時聯想到的是在廣東省自駕遊，這對大灣區旅遊業而言是一個新發展、新趨勢，然而「港車北上」計劃的意義和重要性，當然不止於此。大灣區融合發展全面提速，一小時生活圈概念要付諸實現，必須方便人員日常往來通勤及生活。中央支持「港車北上」、「澳車北上」，着眼的也是加快大灣區建設。

大灣區融合，除了制度上的對接，文化習慣與認知上的對接，同樣重要，特區當局應主動協助港人多些認識內地的一套。香港和內地的道路設計、標誌、行車方向都不同，駕駛習慣亦有很多差別。特區政府相關部門需要多做宣傳教育工作，協助有意北上的港車車主，了解內地交通規則、保險賠償制度，以至駕駛文化，這也是當局促進大灣區民生融合的一環。

/ Glossary生字 /

in the making：in the process of becoming sth or of being made

adjacent：next to sth

dovetail：to cause sth to fit exactly together