Editorial : Protect Workers' Right To Enjoy Holidays

As a result, revenge spending has emerged. On the first day of the holiday, railways across the nation handled nearly 20 million passengers in total. Not only is this figure higher than the pre-pandemic level, but it is also a record high for the number of passengers handled in a single day. Air passengers and travellers on self-guided road trips inclusive, it is estimated that the total number of travellers during the entire holiday will reach 240 million, exceeding the pre-pandemic level.

Highways are jammed with traffic, train stations are packed with people, and tourist attractions are "scourged by crowdedness". Although all scenic spots have set capacity limits, the most popular scenic spots have been swarming with people within a short period of time. Visitors are not so much walking as being jostled along. It is extremely fortunate that no accidents have happened. The high numbers of people have inevitably pushed up hotel room prices. In popular locations, the rent has tripled or quadrupled compared to the usual rate, and queues for meals are commonplace. All these tourists must be fuming at having to pay for such a poor travel experience.

In fact, there are only three days' statutory holidays for Labour Day. To enjoy the current five-day break, employees need to work on the first weekends before and after the holiday to make up for the time off. Having employees move working days to weekends to create longer holiday periods was a government invention aimed at stimulating consumption with long weekends. This trick has always been very effective. Tourism revenue this year is expected to reach 120 billion Chinese yuan, which will be a major boost to the economy. But it comes at a cost, as employees have to work six days a week before and after the holidays, and students have to give up a day off on weekends as adults do.

This practice, under the fancy name of "Golden Week", is getting more and more controversial. This year, some companies do not require these substitute working days, effectively giving employees two additional days off. However, such generous companies are as rare as a unicorn. The majority of opinions are for abolishing the working day swap and increasing the number of days of annual leave once and for all.

It is a consensus that the Golden Week model of tourism does not help tourists unwind. The debate is whether it is possible to increase the number of days of annual leave and let employees choose when their long holiday will be to stagger peak tourist seasons. The question is whether the government has new measures to stimulate consumption. Corporate employees have no say in this.

Labour Day is a holiday for workers to enjoy after hard work. Every year, the government awards medals and commendations to workers, and state leaders earnestly call for respect for labour. Workers today indeed enjoy significantly better treatment and protection of rights and interests. However, judging from the fact that they cannot avoid crowded travel during the Labour Day holiday, there is still a lot of room for improvement in workers' rights and interests.

明報社評2023.05.01：疫後勞動者蜂擁消費 保障權益須與時並進

■ Glossary 生字 /

stifle (sth) : to prevent sth from happening; to prevent a feeling from being expressed

scourge (sb) : to cause trouble, difficulty or mental pain to sb

commonplace : done very often, or existing in many places, and therefore not unusual