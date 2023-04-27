Editorial : District Councils Should Not Become A Black Box

Observers have interpreted this as the resumption of an appointment system for future district councils. It remains for the authorities to announce the specific arrangements. John Lee mainly talked about guiding principles, including: 1) national security should be the top priority, so district councils should be depoliticised and should revert to one of the "district organisations which are not organs of political power... to be consulted by the government" as stipulated in Article 97 of the Basic Law; 2) district governance must be in the hands of patriots to ensure the effective governance of the SAR; 3) the structure for district governance must be strengthened to reflect the executive-led system and improve district mobilisation capabilities.

The first district boards in 1982 were composed of elected, appointed, [rural committee] ex officio and [government] official members. Over more than 40 years, the roles, functions and powers of the district boards — later councils — have evolved constantly. In terms of their composition, the general trend has been a continuously increasing proportion of elected seats, while official seats only lasted for a short time. Although appointed seats saw a turn at the time of the Handover [when they were reintroduced], all of them were abolished in 2016, with only 27 ex officio members remaining.

In terms of their roles and functions, the councils' constitutional status as "district organisations which are not organs of political power... to be consulted by the government" has never changed. However, their real power continues to expand. The 2010 political reform package added five Legislative Council seats for the District Council (Second) constituency — dubbed "Super Seats" — to be contested by district councillors. At the same time, district councils were empowered to elect 117 members of the Election Committee, signalling district councillors' new political power to elect Legco members and the Chief Executive. As for district affairs, the SAR government devolved power to district councils to handle some minor works in their own areas, which also gave them more real power in terms of allocating resources.

The duty of a district council is to reflect the views of residents in its communities. Although public opinion is shown in many ways, direct elections are definitely one of the ways which are the most open and actualise the notion of accountability to the greatest extent. Hong Kong is a pluralistic society. When the central government revised Legco's electoral system, it emphasised that it had no intention of making it a place of uniform political allegiance. For district councils to "return to the basics" and revert to their original roles as solely consultative district organisations which are not organs of political power, the degree of openness and public participation should be as high as possible. Even if the authorities genuinely believe that the situation in the past few years necessitates reducing direct election elements to prevent political extremism, it is still unsuitable for the proportion of elected seats to fall below 50%.

現屆區議會任期今年底結束，政府檢討區議會組成及功能，已接近尾聲。行政長官李家超日前表示，區議會值得保留，來屆議席與現屆相若，區議員薪津不變，不過產生方法要改變，議員會以「多種方式」產生，同時將「保留一定選舉成分」。

外界解讀是未來區議會將恢復委任制，至於具體安排為何，有待當局公布，李家超談的主要是一些大原則，包括：1）要將國家安全放在首位，區議會要去政治化，回到《基本法》第97條所提及的「非政權性區域諮詢組織」屬性；2）地區治理須由愛國者掌握，確保特區有效管治；3）強化地區治理架構，體現行政主導，加強地區動員能力。

首屆區議會1982年由民選、委任、當然和官守議員組成，40多年間，無論角色、職能及權力，都在不斷演變。論構成，大方向是民選議席比例持續增加，官守議席只維持很短時間，至於委任議員，儘管回歸前後出現轉折，但2016年亦全數取消，只保留27名當然議員。

論角色職能，區議會的「非政權區域諮詢組織」憲制定位，雖然從未改變，但實權持續擴大。2010年政改方案，立法會增加5個「超級區議會」議席，由區議員選出，另外又賦權區議會推選117名選委會成員，標誌區議員有了選舉立法會議員及行政長官的政治權力；地區事務方面，特區政府下放權力，讓區議會自行處理一些地區小型工程項目，亦令區議會握有更多資源運用的實權。

區議會職責是反映地區居民意見，雖然民意表達方式不一而足，但直接選舉肯定是其中一個開放度最高、最能體現問責精神的方法。香港是多元社會，中央修改立法會選舉制度時，強調無意搞清一色，既然區議會要「回歸基本」，作為只具諮詢功能的非政權組織，無論開放度還是公眾參與度，應該愈高愈好。就算當局真的認為，有必要因應過去幾年狀况，減少直選成分、防止政治極端化，民選席位比例亦不宜降至五成以下。

