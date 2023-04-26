Mainland tourists take up the majority of the client base of Hong Kong's tourism industry. Since the border between Hong Kong and the mainland reopened early this year, Hong Kong has rapidly regained its position as one of the five most popular destinations for mainland tourists. As the Labour Day Golden Week draws near, the mainland is gearing up for a post-pandemic peak of outbound travel. After three years of lockdown, according to figures from a mainland travel website, the booking of mainland flight tickets to Hong Kong between 29 April to 5 May has soared by 15 times year-on-year.

This Labour Day Golden Week will be the first peak of mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong since the return to normal. From tour guides to coach drivers, the city's tourism industry is seriously short of hands at the moment. Whether the industry can accommodate the rise in the number of travellers on package tours during the Golden Week is a cause for concern. The authorities should not treat the matter heedlessly. Aside from preventing group tourists from overwhelming the community, the resurgence of irregular practices like coerced shopping should also be guarded against.

As for catering for self-guided tourists, one major bottleneck is the manpower shortage in hotels. According to industry insiders, the staff hotels have currently managed to employ make up only around 60% of the normal level. Because of this, some hotels have chosen not to open all of their rooms to guests to maintain service quality. Nevertheless, one cannot rule out that others prioritise profitability over upholding service quality. Hong Kong's tourism has only returned to normal a short while ago. One of its most urgent tasks is to rebuild the brand. The SAR government and tourism regulators must keep a close eye on what will happen during the Golden Week.

The Labour Day long weekend is particularly a buzz for Hong Kong this year because the SAR government's "Happy Hong Kong" campaign will be officially launched this Saturday. The first event will be "Cinema Day 2023", where citizens can enjoy a film in theatres at the uniform ticket price of $30. In addition, a food fair will also be held at the Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visitors can enter for free and only have to pay for the food there. The major purpose of the "Happy Hong Kong" campaign is to share joy with the community. However, the authorities should beware that unsatisfactory logistics of the events may spoil the mood of participants and ruin the primary intention of the events.

Hong Kong's working population is shrinking. The unemployment rate has dropped to a level close to full employment, but various industries and sectors are lamenting the shortage of hands. The situation is particularly serious in service industries. In recent months, there have been calls from the tourism industry for the importation of labour to solve the problem, while some people hold opposing views. This Golden Week will test the post-pandemic serving capacity of the city's service industries. The SAR authorities should take this opportunity to study the performance of tourism-related sectors and the situation of manpower shortage before considering whether it is really necessary to bring in "foreign help".

明報社評2023.04.26：迎接熱鬧「五一」 莫讓樂事變怒事

內地五一長假期將至，業界估計約有60萬內地客訪港，跟疫前仍有很大差距，加上旅客以自由行為主，相信本港有能力處理，問題是本地旅遊相關行業，普遍都鬧人手荒，面對旅客湧入，是否有力消化，仍待觀察。「開心香港」周末響頭炮，預料亦會吸引大量市民及旅客，對本港服務業而言，這個「五一」將是疫後復常以來最大考驗。

內地客是本港旅遊業主要客源，自從今年初兩地開始恢復通關，香港迅速再度成為內地旅客五大熱門旅遊目的地之一。隨着五一黃金周來臨，內地迎來疫後出遊高峰，經過疫下3年「閉關」，內地旅遊網站資料顯示，4月29日至5月5日，內地至香港的機票預訂量，按年勁升15倍。

今個五一黃金周，將是復常以來內地客訪港第一個高峰。當下本港旅遊業人手嚴重不足，由導遊到旅巴司機都缺人，黃金周期間團客人數上升，業界能否應付，令人關注，當局不能掉以輕心，除了避免團客迫爆社區，更要提防強迫購物等亂象重現。

接待自由行旅客方面，一個主要瓶頸是酒店人手荒。根據業界說法，現時酒店聘請到的人手，只及正常水平六成半左右，部分酒店為了確保服務質素，未能開放全部房間接待客人，然而也不能排除部分酒店為了多做生意，將保持服務質素列作次要考慮。香港旅遊業復常不久，眼前要務之一是重建口碑，特區政府和旅遊監管機構需要密切留意黃金周情况。

本港今年五一長假期格外熱鬧，因為特區政府「開心香港」活動，將於周六正式啟動，第一炮是「全港戲院日2023」，市民可以劃一票價30元入場觀賞電影；另外，會展亦會舉行免費入場、自費享用的美食市集。「開心香港」最大目的就是與民同樂，但當局需留意，若因為安排不周，令參加者一肚子氣，便有失開心原意。

本港勞動人口下跌，失業率已降至接近全民就業水平，各行各業依然大嘆缺人，服務業情況尤甚。近月旅遊業內有聲音呼籲輸入勞工解困，亦有人持反對態度。今個黃金周，考驗疫後本港服務業接待能力，特區當局應該趁此機會，了解旅遊相關行業表現及人手短缺情況，再考慮是否真的有需要引入「外援」。

■Glossary

生字

heedlessly : without paying careful attention to sb/sth

coerce : to persuade sb forcefully to do sth that they are unwilling to do

buzz : a strong feeling of pleasure, excitement or achievement