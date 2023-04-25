Editorial : Stop Envying, Hong Kong: Utilise Your Advantages

During this GBA visit, the SAR authorities had a rather packed schedule. In addition to meetings with officials of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and Foshan, the delegation also participated in many visits and exchanges, mainly to study innovation and technology as well as municipal facilities.

In 2017, the National Development and Reform Commission and the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao signed an agreement in Hong Kong to set cooperation goals and a framework for the construction of the GBA. Looking back over the past six years, Hong Kong has made slow progress in participating in the GBA's development, initially due to the city's sociopolitical environment and later because of COVID. Having let the grass grow under its feet, Hong Kong must work flat out to catch up now. Chief Executive John Lee mentioned the need to "catch up with time, results and prospects" as well, when concluding yesterday (24 April) that the trip had offered "three outcomes and three understandings".

Over the past decade or so, the development of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan and Foshan has been rapid. Their economic growth has been considerable, and the innovation and technology industry is thriving there. Dongguan, for example, is no longer somewhere for Hong Kong merchants to set up factories or a rowdy area for entertainment. It has transformed and upgraded successfully during the past 10 years or so, becoming one of the technology hubs within the GBA with national-level laboratories and Huawei's relocated base.

A wide-eyed SAR delegation has found wonder visiting places such as "Huawei Town". To some extent, this reflects that there were too many barriers between Hong Kong and mainland China in the past and that knowledge of other GBA cities' development is way too lacking. This visit by the authorities was a positive step in encouraging people in Hong Kong to refresh their understanding of Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan and Foshan.

Hong Kong's exchanges and cooperation with mainland China were long influenced by historical, cultural, political and ideological factors. The mentality of many people reflects sectionalism, self-centredness and a lack of understanding towards the development of the mainland. Now that Hong Kong is integrated into the national development scheme, the most important thing is to straighten out the mindset. The focus of the GBA's development is on complementarity and mutual benefits. While Hong Kong should not be arrogant, it should not abase itself and only envy others because of its unrealised development in recent years either.

To become an international centre of innovation and technology, Hong Kong can learn from Shenzhen's experience. Yet to cultivate top-tier innovation and technology enterprises, Hong Kong must consider its unique environment and advantages. For example, developing the motor vehicle industry requires a lot of land. Over this, Hong Kong has its hands tightly tied. Even if the city succeeds in related research, it must be combined with production in mainland China. In contrast, the development of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is more suitable for Hong Kong.

Given that the development of the GBA focuses on complementarity and regional cooperation, Hong Kong must first understand itself and others. In the SAR authorities' visit this time, the priority was deepening their understanding of other cities in the area and recognising each city's respective position and advantages. This will pave the way for future cooperation over their policies, scientific research industries and the GBA construction. The trip should not be limited to broadening horizons or simply thinking about importing hardware facilities from mainland China.

明報社評2023.04.25：考察灣區知己知彼 臨淵羨魚不如結網

行政長官李家超率領5名司局長及83名立法會議員，完成4天大灣區考察返港。

特區當局這次考察大灣區，行程相當充實，除了與穗深莞佛4市領導會晤，也安排了很多參觀交流活動，當中又以考察創科及市政設施為主。

2017年，國家發改委與粵港澳三地政府在香港簽署協議，為大灣區建設訂下合作目標及框架。回看這6年，香港參與大灣區發展，先後受政治社會環境及疫情影響，進展緩慢，蹉跎歲月，現在確須快馬加鞭追落後。行政長官李家超昨天總結行程，談及「三成果三體會」，當中亦提到要「追時間、追結果和追前列」。

這十年八載，深穗莞佛發展一日千里，經濟增長可觀，創科產業興旺。以東莞為例，當地早已不是港商設廠、聲色犬馬之地，過去10多年轉型升級成功，令東莞一躍成為大灣區內一個科技重鎮，既有國家級實驗室，華為亦將基地遷往當地。

這次特區考察團參觀「華為小鎮」等地方，恍若劉姥姥入大觀園，某程度上反映香港與內地過去隔閡實在太多，以至太不了解其他大灣區城市發展狀况，當局這次考察，對於鼓勵港人重新認識深穗莞佛，具有積極意義。

香港與內地交流合作，過去長期受歷史、文化、政治及意識形態因素影響，很多人心態所折射的是本位主義以己為尊，以及對內地發展不了解。現在香港融入國家發展大局，最重要是擺正心態。大灣區建設，重點在於優勢互補、互利共贏。香港不應自驕自傲，也不應因為這幾年發展不如意，便妄自菲薄，只懂羨慕別人。

香港要成為國際創科中心，可以借鑑深圳經驗，但如何培養明星級創科企業，必須考慮香港獨特環境及優勢所在。舉例說，汽車工業發展佔地多，香港在這方面局限太大，就算一些相關研究有成，亦必須結合內地生產；相比之下，發展生物科技及醫藥，便較為適合香港。

大灣區發展，重點既然是優勢互補、分工合作，香港當然先要知己知彼。特區當局這次考察，首務是加深了解區內其他城市，認清各自定位及優勢，為日後政策對接、科研產業對接、攜手共建灣區鋪路，不能止於觀摩見識，又或只想着引入哪些內地硬件設施。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

flat out : as fast or as hard as possible

wide-eyed : inexperienced and innocent, and may be easily impressed

abase : to humble or belittle oneself, etc.