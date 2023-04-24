Editorial : Beijing Hospital Fire Calls For Radical Action

Huge fires are rare in hospitals, as hospitals are supposed to be under stricter requirements for fire protection than other buildings. The materials used and the safety requirements for construction procedures ought to be held to higher standards. This is because people in other buildings have the instinct and ability to escape, while hospital patients often can only "take it lying down" and wait for rescue.

Of the 29 people killed in the Beijing hospital blaze, 26 were patients, 21 of them over 60 years of age. Also, 39 people have been transferred to other hospitals for treatment as of now. These show that it is necessary to place hospitals under stricter standards.

Beijing Changfeng Hospital, where the fatal fire broke out, is a private hospital converted from a hotel. On the mainland, it is common for private hospitals to have medical equipment and the professional level of healthcare staff inferior to those of public hospitals. Given the shortage of public ones, it is understandable to encourage the private sector to run its own hospitals.

However, encouraging industry development does not mean lowering standards for fire protection measures. The government should investigate why this hotel-turned-into-hospital was qualified in fire safety assessments back then. It should also examine whether the hospital's use of flammable materials, its escape signs and instructions, etc. are up to standard. There is a need to nip the problem in the bud because there are tens of thousands of private hospitals across the country.

The authorities have announced that the accident was caused by sparks from construction work inside the hospital, which ignited the volatile substances from flammable paint. At present, 12 people have been detained by the police and are awaiting prosecution. Pursuing criminal responsibility brings justice to the deceased and reminds people to exercise vigilance against similar situations. However, the dead cannot come back to life. Hence, it is more important to prevent the living from suffering the same "accident".

The authorities have offered no word as to why there was flammable paint in the hospital and whether the project had been approved before construction started. What was the application process for construction works in the hospital? What codes of practice needed to be submitted to prevent accidents? Were additional construction safety supervisors dispatched? There has been no explanation at all. If the project had been given the green light, which department was responsible? What were the procedures and criteria for approval? No answer to any of these was given at the press conference of the Beijing municipal government.

The Beijing municipal government's failure to address such questions raises doubts that these due approval procedures and supervision measures exist. Beijing as the capital city should have a stricter standard. If such a set of procedures and standards is absent in Beijing, the situation in other parts of the country will be even more worrying. Still, should that be the case, it will never be too late to remedy it. The proper way to prevent similar accidents is to act from now on: formulate relevant standards as soon as possible and implement them nationwide.

明報社評2023.04.24：醫院防火不容流於口號 釜底抽薪定標準須徹底

北京一間醫院上周二發生火災，火舌吞噬了29條性命，大部分是年長病人。當局公布成因，竟然是在醫院內施工工人「不小心」引燃易燃塗料揮發物所致。

醫院發生大火的例子不多，因為醫院對於防火應該有比其他建築物更嚴格的要求，無論在使用材料，及施工程序的安全要求，都應該有更高的標準，因為其他大廈內的人員有逃生的本能及能力，而醫院病人往往只能「臥以待救」。

這次北京醫院火災的29名死者，26人是病人，其中21人年齡在60歲以上，目前還有39名被轉送其他醫院接受治療，說明醫院應該有更嚴格標準是必要的。

發生奪命火災的北京長峰醫院，是一間私營醫院，由酒店改建而成。內地私營醫院的醫療設備與醫護人員專業水平不如公立醫院，是普遍情况，在公立醫院不足的情况下，鼓勵私營可以理解。

然而，鼓勵這個行業並不等於對防火措施降低標準，這間從酒店改建的醫院，當年是如何通過防火資格審批的應該追究，其使用易燃材料，以及逃生指示標識等是否及格，也應該追查，防微杜漸是因為全國有數萬家私營醫院。

當局公布的意外成因，是在醫院內部施工的火花，引燃易燃塗料揮發物所致。目前12人已經被警方拘留，等待起訴。追究刑事責任可以還逝者一個公道，也可以警惕類似情况要加緊注意，然而，人死不能復生，防止活人遭到同樣的「意外」，更形重要。

在醫院內為什麼會有易燃塗料，工程施工前是否通過審批，當局隻字不提，至於在醫院施工，申請的程序是什麼？需要提交什麼防止意外的操作守則？是否加派安全施工監督人員？一概沒有交代，如果已經通過審批，是由哪個部門負責，審批程序與標準是什麼？北京市政府的新聞發布會上，一切欠奉。

北京市政府對此沒有交代，令人質疑這些應有的審批程序與監督措施可能根本不存在，如果連應該有更嚴格標準的首都北京都沒有這套程序與標準，全國其他地方的情况就更加令人擔心。若然，亡羊補牢未為晚也，從現在開始，盡快訂定有關標準，在全國推行，才是防止類似事故的良策。

■ Glossary 生字 /

volatile : a volatile substance changes easily into a gas

nip (sth) in the bud : to stop sth when it has just begun because you can see that problems will come from it

pursue : to continue to discuss, find out about or be involved in sth