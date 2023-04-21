Editorial : Root Cause Of Tragedy At Eastern Hospital A&E

The 58-year-old woman in question went to the A&E of Eastern Hospital on Sunday (16 April) for her fever and cough. She had waited 12 hours for a doctor's diagnosis the next morning. While waiting for further examination, she lost consciousness in the accessible toilet. The hospital found her and administered emergency treatment, but it was too late. CCTV footage shows that the woman entered the toilet at about 2:30 in the afternoon. About two hours later, another patient was unable to open the toilet door and notified hospital staff, thus uncovering the incident. The woman went missing for as long as four hours.

Public hospital A&Es divide patients into five categories through triage. Patients in the three highest-risk categories will be treated shortly. They wait in a specific area, and health staff monitor their vital signs. For the lower-risk categories — namely Triage IV "semi-urgent" and Triage V "non-urgent" — the waiting time for patients is often very long. In the current incident, the fainted woman who was not saved in time had been classified as a "semi-urgent" case.

Recently, flu and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to the Hospital Authority (HA), there have been high numbers of people seeking medical care from A&Es in the past two weeks, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. In some hospitals, the occupancy rate of medical inpatient beds has exceeded 100% or even 110%. Some patients wait more than eight hours before being assigned to the ward. The A&E of Eastern Hospital is precisely one of the busiest. With the healthcare staff overwhelmed, a large number of "semi-urgent" and "non-urgent" patients can only wait idly.

In response to this incident, the HA has announced that it will strengthen A&E patient monitoring. There are three main measures: 1) Staff will inspect toilets in A&Es more frequently, i.e., once an hour. 2) Some toilets will be equipped with sensor systems, and the alarm will sound if someone is on the floor or stays still for a certain period. 3) There will be a pilot scheme for a patient tracking system, allowing patients in need to carry a locator if they are willing to, so it will be easier to find them.

Installing sensors in toilets helps reduce blind spots and detect a patient passing out early. As early as a few years ago, patient rights groups had already suggested installing such systems. However, it was not until the end of last year that the HA began to pilot the sensor systems in specific hospitals. Even a scramble to launch them now on a large scale will probably take some time. A more fundamental issue is that ramping up toilet inspections and counting on technology are only palliative measures. A&E services are insufficient to meet the needs of citizens seeking medical treatment. This is exactly why patients have to wait for a long time without being attended to.

Healthcare policies have long gone wrong and sowed the seeds of failures today. After righting them, it still takes years to reap the harvest. The hope is that the authorities will speed up and make concrete progress so citizens will see a beam of hope sooner.

明報社評2023.04.21：急症室等到死無人知 借助科技治標未治本

東區醫院急症室一名長期病婦日前在廁所不省人事，其後不治。連同今次個案，近3年至少有4名病人於急症室等候期間離世。香港公營醫療系統百病叢生，病人在急症室「等到死無人知」，既是病徵，更是警號，政府必須加快興建大型醫院及填補醫護人手，發展基層醫療分流病人，也要加緊推進，莫再蹉跎。

涉事58歲婦人周日因發燒咳嗽，到東區醫院急症室求診，等了12小時，翌日早上才有醫生診斷，等候進一步檢查期間，婦人在無障礙廁所失去知覺，院方發現搶救，為時已晚。翻查閉路電視片段，婦人下午約2時半進入廁所，約兩小時後有病人因未能開門而通知醫護，揭發事件，若以失聯時間計算，前後長達4小時。

公院急症室分流病人，分為5類，最高風險3類均會短時間內處理，病人在特定區域等候，醫護人員監察維生指數。較低風險的第四類「次緊急」及第五類「非緊急」，病人輪候時間，往往很長，這次失聯失救的婦人，便被評估為「次緊急」類別。

近期流感和新冠病例有上升趨勢，根據醫管局說法，最近兩周急症室求診人數高企，周末周日特別多，部分醫院內科病牀使用率已逾100%甚至110%，一些病人要等候逾8小時才獲安排上病房。東區醫院的急症室，正是其中一個最繁忙的急症室，醫護人員應接不暇，大量「次緊急」、「非緊急」求診者只能呆等。

因應今次事件，醫管局宣布加強監察急症室病人，主要措施有三：1）派人加密巡查急症室廁所，每小時1次；2）部分廁所安裝感應系統，若有人倒地或靜止不動一段時間便響警報；3）試行病人定位系統，讓有需要亦願意的病人攜帶定位器，方便「尋人」。

廁所安裝感應器，有助減少盲點，及早察覺有人暈倒。早在數年前，已有病人權益組織提出安裝，惟直至去年底，醫管局才開始在個別醫院試行感應系統，就算現在急急大規模去做，恐怕也要一段時間；更根本的問題是，加強巡查廁所也好，借助科技也罷，僅為治標之策，急症室服務不足以應付市民求診需要，才是病人呆等多時遲遲未獲診治檢查的原因。

醫療政策長期失誤，種下今天惡果，撥亂反正，沒有十年八載難見果效，唯盼當局可以切實加快推進，讓市民早些看到曙光來臨。

■Glossary

生字

divert : to make sb/sth change direction

triage : the process of deciding how seriously ill or injured a person is, so that the most serious cases can be treated first

reap the harvest : to benefit or suffer as a direct result of sth that you have done