Editorial : Blackout and Bigger Bills

According to Hongkong Electric, the incident happened at 12:49 am, and the electricity supply was fully restored at 1:37 am. In other words, the failure lasted about 48 minutes. However, Hong Kong is an international metropolis. Even late at night, economic activities are still going on, and some people are still working. Even a minute's outage would have an impact, let alone half an hour. This is especially true for computers and other equipment more sensitive to power. They lose unsaved data and may even break down when the power supply is suddenly interrupted. Had the same outage happened in the daytime, it would have seriously disrupted commercial activities and stopped countless traffic lights from working. The economic impact would have been greater, and the social cost higher.

Regarding the cause of this outage, Hongkong Electric only said — after more than 10 hours since it happened — that it was "an equipment fault during circuit maintenance (of the supply system)". It provided not even the basic facts, such as where the fault occurred and whether the maintenance was routine. Besides thoroughly investigating the cause, Hongkong Electric must detect deficiencies to prevent a similar incident, not gloss over it.

The Scheme of Control Agreements for the two electricity suppliers (i.e. Hongkong Electric and CLP Power) effectively guarantee them earning all of the annual "permitted rate of return" of 8%. The two power companies never let go of any opportunity to earn every dollar either. Over the past year, citing the high international fuel prices, the two companies have made substantial tariff hikes repeatedly and passed the entire increases in energy prices on to the public. Hongkong Electric's tariff hikes are particularly staggering. Having increased the tariffs by 45% on New Year's Day this year, it raised the fuel adjustment fee earlier this month, translating into a 4.1% increase in the net electricity fee. Compared with neighbouring territories, Hong Kong has higher electricity tariffs than Macao, Shenzhen and Taiwan with a difference of 30% to 60%. Any large-scale power outage will only show that the services provided by the two power companies are not good value for money.

The government will conduct a mid-term review of the Scheme of Control Agreements for the two power companies this year. The authorities have said they will propose amendments to the reward and punishment mechanism, but it remains to be seen how much progress will be made in the end. Raising the penalties slightly will only be a minor fix. It will not change the fact that the Scheme of Control Agreements work significantly in the favour of the two power companies.

Concerning the latest Hongkong Electric outage, an expert has voiced concerns about the shortage of engineering specialists and whether this affects maintenance quality. He has also suggested strengthening backup facilities to prevent power outages. However, backup facility upgrades mean that the tariffs will go up again. The fact that the public has to foot the bill for Hongkong Electric's poor performance is the most ridiculous part of its Scheme of Control Agreement.

The current Scheme of Control Agreements will not expire until 2033. The room for amendments in the mid-term review will be limited, and they will require the approval of the two power companies. It is doubtful how much government can get them to concede when it bargains with them.

明報社評2023.04.20：電費加不停 停電要追究

港燈供電系統昨天凌晨發生故障，導致港島多區停電。南區鴨脷洲，東區杏花邨、太古、筲箕灣一帶，灣仔摩理臣山和摩頓台一帶，以至中區薄扶林一帶等均受影響，街燈熄滅，交通燈失靈，手機網絡及寬頻連線中斷，多人被困升降機，消防收到不少求助個案，港島區部分醫院設備也需要重置系統。

根據港燈說法，事故於凌晨零時49分發生，凌晨1時37分全面恢復正常供電，為時大約48分鐘，然而香港作為國際化大都市，即使夜深，還有經濟活動在進行，一些人仍然在工作，莫說停電大半小時，就算只是1分鐘，一樣有影響，尤其是電腦等對電力較為敏感的設備，供電突然中斷，不僅未存檔數據會消失，甚至還有故障可能。倘若同樣的停電事故發生於白天，商業活動必受嚴重干擾，大量交通燈可能暫停運作，經濟影響將更大，社會成本將更高。

對於今次停電原因，港燈方面僅在事發10多小時後，說了一句「（供電系統）進行線路保養維修時有設備發生故障」，連一些基本資料，諸如故障發生在哪兒、相關維修保養是否例行性質等，均未見港燈清楚說明。除了徹查肇事原因，港燈更要查找不足，確保不會再有同類事故發生，不能草草了事。

兩電利潤管制協議，變相保證兩電每年穩賺8%「准許利潤」，兩電亦從不放過「賺到盡」的機會。過去一年，兩電以國際燃料價格高企為由，密密大幅加價，將能源成本上漲全數轉嫁市民，港燈加幅尤其驚人，繼今年元旦加電費四成半後，本月初又提高燃料調整費，淨電費變相再加4.1%。環看鄰近地區，本港電價貴絕澳門、深圳及台灣，相差介乎三成至六成，任何大範圍停電事故，只顯得兩電服務物非所值。

政府今年將與兩電就利潤管制協議作中期檢討，當局表示會提議修訂賞罰機制，最終取得多少進展，只能走着瞧；就算罰則稍作提高，但小修小補根本無法扭轉協議向兩電利益嚴重傾斜這一現實。

這次港燈停電事故，有專家關注工程人才短缺，有否影響維修保養質素，同時認為可以加強後備設施以防停電，但在利潤管制協議下，加強後備設施，意味又要加電費，港燈做得不好，還要市民代為埋單，正是最荒謬之處。

目前的利潤管制協議，要到2033年才屆滿，中期檢討可作修訂有限，還要兩電首肯，政府討價還價，能夠換來多少讓步，令人懷疑。

■ Glossary 生字 /

outage : a period of time when the supply of electricity, etc. is not working

net : a net amount of money is the amount that remains when nothing more is to be taken away

concede : to give sth away, esp. unwillingly; to allow sb to have sth