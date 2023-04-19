Editorial : Hong Kong Told To Focus On Economy

This was the first time since 2011 that a director of HKMAO made an inspection tour of Hong Kong. Back then, Wang Guangya visited the city for three days. He had more public activities and gave public speeches on several occasions. The nature of Xia's trip inclined towards inspection and investigation. While checking on the results of reshaping Hong Kong's political landscape and listening to reports to understand the situation, Xia also conveyed messages from the central government as well as its expectations and demands.

Looking back at the six-day itinerary, one may notice that almost the entire governance system of the SAR, from top government officials to members of the Executive and Legislative Councils, heads of the judiciary and the disciplined services and so on, had all met with Xia.

As the meetings were held closed-door and Xia did not make any public remarks afterwards, the public can only learn about them through some of the participants. Take his visit to Legco as an example — according to some lawmakers' accounts, Xia mentioned the new executive-legislative relations as patriots now administer Hong Kong. He hoped that Legco would become a "platform of quality democracy", help construct a system of quality democracy with Hong Kong characteristics, and so forth.

Overall, the most important message that Xia relayed to the SAR government and various sectors during his inspection tour this time is as follows — the lesson from the anti-extradition storm must be kept firmly in mind, and the undercurrents of national security risks have yet to be eradicated, that it is necessary to stay vigilant at all times against the resurgence of street violence, the "soft resistance" wreaking havoc in secret and the backflow of overseas activities aiming to disrupt Hong Kong into the city.

The concerns about "soft resistance" show that the anti-extradition storm has indeed hurt the relationship between the central government and Hong Kong deeply. Rebuilding confidence and trust will be a long process. In his speech on National Security Education Day, Xia expressed hopes that Hong Kong will "go hold conventions and exhibitions, work on innovation and technology, get your hands on the economy; go hold horse races, dance, flip stocks and earn big money every day". This shows that the central government wants Hong Kong to change from being what was a highly politicised city back to being an economic city that focuses on development.

In a speech two years ago, Xia noted that those administering Hong Kong must be good at cracking the deep-seated conflicts of society, and hoped Hong Kong would "bid farewell to subdivided flats". His inspection trip to the city this time did not include the kind of events such as public housing or subdivided flat visits, but there is no reason to assume him no longer concerned with livelihood issues such as subdivided homes. As Beijing takes a wait-and-see approach at this stage, the SAR government ought to shape up, make achievements as early as it can and show the central government real progress.

During this visit, Xia did not meet many members of the general public. It is hoped that the next time top officials from Beijing come to Hong Kong for an inspection, they will have the opportunity to get in touch with people from more sectors and listen to more diverse opinions.

明報社評2023.04.19：夏寶龍盼港專注發展 維護國家安全不放鬆

國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍結束在港考察回京。總結這6天行程，夏寶龍唯一公開講話，就是在「全民國家安全教育日」開幕禮致辭，餘下行程包括落區和造訪學校等，甚少在鎂光燈之下進行，反映此行性質偏重考察，並非一般訪問，公眾難免有較大距離感。

今次是 2011年以來，再有國務院港澳辦主任來港考察。當年王光亞來港3天，有較多公開活動，在多個場合均有公開發言。夏寶龍此行性質偏重考察調研，一邊驗收重塑香港政治局面的成果，一邊聽取匯報了解情况，以及傳達中央信息、期盼及要求。

回看6天行程，特區整個管治系統，由高層政府官員、行政會議成員、立法會議員、司法機構及紀律部隊首長等，幾乎每一環節，都有跟夏寶龍接觸。

由於會晤是閉門的，會後夏寶龍亦無公開發言，外界只能透過部分與會者轉述了解。以造訪立法會為例，根據議員轉述，夏寶龍談到愛國者治港下的行政立法新關係，希望立法會成為「良性民主平台」，建立有香港特色的良性民主制度，等等。

整體而言，夏寶龍這次來港考察，向特區政府及各界傳達的最重要信息，是必須緊記反修例風暴教訓，國家安全危機暗湧未除，需要時刻警惕街頭暴力捲土重來、警惕「軟對抗」暗中作亂、警惕海外亂港活動倒灌香港。

有關「軟對抗」的憂慮，顯示反修例風暴對中央與香港關係傷害確實很深，重建信心與信任將是漫長過程。夏寶龍全民國家安全教育日致辭，希望香港「天天辦會展、搞創科、拼經濟，跑馬、跳舞、炒股、搵大錢」，反映中央期望香港由之前高度政治化城市，變回專注發展的經濟城市。

夏寶龍前年發表講話，提到治港者要善於破解社會深層次矛盾，又希望香港「告別劏房」。這次夏寶龍來港考察，沒有探訪屋邨或劏房一類活動，但沒理由假設夏寶龍不再關心劏房等民生問題。現階段中央持觀望態度，特區政府更要好自為之，早日做出成績，讓中央看到實質進展。

夏寶龍此行，接觸一般市民不算多。期望下次中央要員來港考察，有機會接觸更多不同界別人士，聽取更多元的聲音。

