Editorial : Healthcare Talent Exchanges Help HK, GBA

The government amended the law two years back to establish a "special registration" scheme and clear the way for the introduction of more Hong Kong youth who have been trained non-locally as doctors. In an unprecedented move early this month, the Hospital Authority (HA) even led a delegation to the UK to poach talent. Throughout its recruitment activities, the HA issued over a hundred appointment letters in total. More than 20 medical students and doctors have signed them so far.

Doctors working for the HA as "foreign players" were as rare as hen's teeth before the amendment; merely 13 have come to Hong Kong by virtue of special registration after the law change. Given these facts, the HA has done a pretty good job in poaching talent from the UK this time. The hope is that the government will soon expand the scale of the recruitment campaign and target more countries and regions.

The HA also launched a series of Greater Bay Area (GBA) Healthcare Talents Visiting Programmes last September. More than half a year on, the first batch of doctors and nurses from Guangdong province participating in the programmes have arrived in Hong Kong one after another recently, and there is a total of 83 people.

The HA and the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission have introduced the doctors and nurses who have come to Hong Kong this time as the backbones of various hospitals in Guangdong province. Moreover, some of them came to Hong Kong early last year to help deal with the fifth wave of the pandemic. The 70 nurses will be equally distributed among the seven hospital clusters. As for the doctors, they will begin work in three clusters, namely Kowloon Central, Kowloon West and New Territories West.

To launch the GBA Healthcare Talents Visiting Programmes, the first batch of doctors who have arrived in Hong Kong is all elites. Some excel at infectious diseases, some in cardiology, and all are old hands. The nurses coming to Hong Kong have also been carefully selected by Guangdong. The longest-serving one has more than 20 years of experience, and the average is eight years. They are fluent in both Chinese and English. The HA has arranged a series of exchange activities to help them get familiar with the operations of public hospitals. They will likely become proficient very soon.

The HA has also disclosed that the Hong Kong and Guangdong authorities are discussing expanding the programmes. Expecting about 100 other nurses to arrive in Hong Kong by the end of the year, the HA hopes 300 Guangdong healthcare workers will come to the city for exchanges within two years.

Unlike the talent poaches in recruiting non-locally trained doctors, the GBA Healthcare Talents Visiting Programmes are short-term in nature. Doctors visit for one year, and nurses for 10 and a half months. The real thrust of the programmes lies in deepening communication and understanding between the Guangdong and Hong Kong medical systems, thereby paving the way for further collaboration in the future.

The construction of the GBA is accelerating across the board, and communities are fusing at a heightened pace. No doubt healthcare is a part of this. In recent years, the central government's policy documents have proposed many times that cross-border medical cooperation in the GBA be promoted so it will eventually link up with international standards.

Strengthened consolidation of medical resources in the GBA will be the natural course of things. More exchanges and cooperation between Guangdong's and Hong Kong's medical systems and personnel will help reduce the strain on the Hong Kong healthcare system and help improve the overall medical quality of the GBA.

明報社評2023.04.18：醫療人才交流 惠香港利灣區

本港醫護長期不足，近兩三年還有移民潮，公營醫療系統人手緊缺，直接影響服務市民。培訓本地醫護需時多年，短期補充人手，必須多管齊下。

政府前年修例，設立「特別註冊」制度，為引入更多非本地培訓港人子弟醫生開路，及至本月初，醫管局更破天荒率團前往英國「搶人才」，招聘活動期間，合共發出過百封聘書，迄今已有20多名醫科生及醫生簽署。

考慮到修例前，效力醫管局的醫生「外援」少如鳳毛麟角，即使修例以來，也只有13名醫生以「特別註冊」方式來港，醫管局今次赴英「搶人才」，能有這樣的成績，其實已屬不錯，期待當局稍後擴大招攬規模，放眼更多國家及地區。

醫管局去年9月也推出了大灣區醫療人才交流計劃。事隔半年多，首批參與計劃的廣東省醫護，近日陸續抵港，合共83人。

根據醫管局及廣東省衛健委介紹，今次來港的醫護，均為廣東省各醫院骨幹，部分更曾於去年初來港，協助應付第五波疫情。70名護士將平均分配給7個醫院聯網，醫生則會先到九龍中、九龍西及新界西3聯網工作。

大灣區醫療人才交流計劃初試啼聲，首批來港醫生全屬精英，有的長於傳染病科，有的精於心血管科，經驗豐富；至於來港護士，同樣經粵方精挑細選，最長有超過20年經驗，平均亦有8年經驗，兼善中英文，醫管局已安排連串交流活動，協助他們熟悉公院運作，相信很快便能上手。

醫管局還透露，港粵雙方現正磋商擴大計劃規模，預料年底另有約百名護士抵港，希望兩年內能夠有300名廣東省醫護來港交流。

有別於招攬非本地培訓醫生「搶人才」，大灣區醫療人才交流計劃屬短期性質，醫生交流時間為1年，護士則為10個半月。整個計劃真正意義，在於加深粵港兩地醫療系統的溝通與了解，為日後進一步合作鋪路。

大灣區建設全面提速，民生融合加快，醫療當然是其中一環，中央政策文件近年多次提出，要促進大灣區內的跨境醫療合作，實現與國際接軌。

大灣區醫療資源加強整合，將是大勢所趨，粵港醫療系統及人員多些交流合作，有助減輕本港醫療系統壓力，也有利於提升大灣區整體醫療水平。

■Glossary

生字

as rare as hen's teeth : extremely rare

old hand : sb with a lot of experience and skill in a particular activity

fuse : to combine or be combined together