Editorial : Mechanism For Greater Bay Area Integration

Guangdong is a pioneering and experimental area of Reform and Opening Up. Its practical experience of reform over the past 40 years or so has set a model for the entire country. The central government has repeatedly given Guangdong more and increasingly flexible policy relaxation to accelerate its pace and [widen its] scope of reforms while demanding greater achievements at the same time. This time around, President Xi Jinping has emphasised again that Guangdong is still the vanguard of Reform and Opening Up that plays an important role and contributes significantly to the overall scheme of Chinese-style Modernisation.

Chinese-style Modernisation was officially proposed at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held last year. It refers to a modernisation model for a huge population, in which common prosperity must be achieved in the socialist system, be in harmony with spiritual civilisation and nature and be on a path of peaceful development.

The total population of the Greater Bay Area has reached 86 million. Such a huge population gives rise to a huge market but also makes common prosperity a more taxing goal. It is a typical example of an opportunity intertwined with a challenge for both Guangdong and Hong Kong. It will take a long-term plan for Guangdong to narrow the gap between the Pearl River Delta and eastern and western Guangdong and for Hong Kong to get rid of the problem of 1.65 million people living below the poverty line as soon as possible. What lies ahead, however, is the initial development of the Greater Bay Area.

In terms of constructing the Greater Bay Area, it can be said that the conditions are ripe with just one missing link. The missing link is amalgamation. The greatest challenge is how to establish an organic, win-win and sustainable integration mechanism. If this is achieved, it will also present the greatest opportunity.

Hong Kong and the mainland belong to two separate judicial and customs jurisdictions that adopt two legal systems and different currencies. All these are a barrier to amalgamation. However, if looked at from an opposite angle, they are what makes Hong Kong unique and inspire confidence in terms of the connection with the international market.

At present, the SAR government has set up 13 task forces with Guangdong province, and 19 task forces with the Shenzhen municipal government. They cover every aspect that requires cooperation. But these task forces of all kinds have provided no information such as the lists of members from both sides, their terms of reference, cooperation goals and road maps. One cannot help but doubt when such opaque intergovernmental collaboration will make progress over the issue of integration.

After all, it is necessary to find a cooperation mechanism with Guangdong to pull off the building of the Greater Bay Area as soon as possible. Such a mechanism cannot be achieved by simply pairing the different departments of the SAR government and the Guangdong provincial government. The highest-ranking officials of Guangdong and Hong Kong must come together with the decision-makers in Beijing. The thinking and the planning must start from the top, where the whole picture is seen. Only then can a feasible and sustainable cooperation mechanism be set — and they should do it without further ado.

國家主席習近平上周第四度考察廣東，他每次考察對廣東的開放改革任務都有新的要求，這次提出廣東要舉全省之力，辦好粵港澳大灣區，使大灣區成為新發展格局的戰略支點、高品質發展的示範地、中國式現代化的引領地。

廣東是改革開放的先行地、試驗區，40多年來的改革實踐經驗，為全國作出示範。中央也一再給予廣東更多更靈活的政策放寬，加快改革的步伐與幅度，同時也要求廣東做出更大的成績。這次習近平主席又再強調，廣東仍然是改革開放的排頭兵，在中國式現代化建設的大局中地位重要、作用突出。

中國式現代化是去年舉行的中共二十大正式提出，含義是人口規模巨大的現代化模式，在社會主義制度中要做到共同富裕，並且要與精神文明相協調、與自然和諧共生，以及走和平發展道路。

大灣區總人口達到8600萬，人口眾多提供了一個龐大市場，同時共同富裕的目標也更艱巨，是機遇與挑戰共存的典型，對廣東和香港亦然。廣東如何拉近珠三角與粵東、粵西之間的差距，香港如何盡快擺脫165萬人在貧困線下的問題，需要長遠規劃解決，但擺在眼前的是大灣區的起步發展。

建設大灣區可謂萬事俱備只欠東風，東風就是融合，如何建立一套有機、雙贏，並且能夠可持續的融合機制，是最大的挑戰，若能做得到，也是最大的機遇。

香港與內地分屬兩個司法和海關管轄區，行使兩種法律制度和不同的貨幣，凡此種種都是融合的藩籬，但反過來看，卻是香港獨特的地方，是連通國際市場的信心所在。

特區政府目前跟廣東省成立了13個專班，跟深圳市政府成立了19個專班，涵蓋需要合作的各個方面。然而這些種類繁多的專班，雙方的成員名單、職權範圍、合作目標與路線圖等等，資料一概欠奉，不禁令人質疑，欠缺透明度的政府間合作，何年何月才能在融合問題上有所推進。

歸根結柢，還是要盡快找到一個跟廣東省辦好大灣區的合作機制，這個機制並非由特區政府跟廣東省政府的不同部門對接，就能夠做得到的，必須是由粵港兩地政府最高層級的官員，加上中央決策官員，從高屋建瓴的角度去思考與謀劃，才能訂定可行及可持續的合作機制，而且事不宜遲。

