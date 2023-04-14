Editorial : Announce Serious Crashes Involving HKers Abroad

During the long Ching Ming and Easter holidays that just passed, several Hong Kong people met with a serious traffic accident in Fujian. Four Hong Kong residents lost their lives. The driver, also a Hongkonger as well as a relative of the deceased, suffered minor injuries and is currently facing an investigation locally.

Facing enquiries from the media at the beginning of the (last) week, the Immigration Department merely stated at first that it was following up with the Hong Kong trade office in Guangdong on a traffic accident involving Hong Kong residents in Fujian. It did not mention the specific number of casualties or other information. A day later, a SAR government spokesperson further announced after an enquiry that four people had died.

Furthermore, when answering media enquiries, the authorities confirmed that they had been informed in early April of a traffic accident concerning Hong Kong people in Shangri-La, Yunnan Province. A private car driven by a mainlander crashed, injuring two Hong Kong residents and killing two mainland residents. One of the injured Hongkongers has been discharged from hospital, and the other remains in hospital in stable condition.

Judging from what the SAR government has said, the Immigration Department and the trade office in Guangdong had known of the serious traffic accident in Fujian and that Hong Kong people were involved before the first media enquiries. As for the car accident in Yunnan also involving Hong Kong people, the SAR government had already been notified as well. However, the authorities confirmed the two accidents only after receiving media enquiries. A spokesperson for the Guangdong office said that when deciding whether to provide information to external parties on Hong Kong people seeking help, factors such as the nature of the case, the wishes of their families and personal privacy need to be considered.

Hong Kong people are keen to travel abroad, and many go on business trips frequently. It is no surprise that some unfortunate Hongkongers have been caught up in occasional traffic accidents abroad. According to the Immigration Department, in the few years before the pandemic (2014 to 2019), the annual number of cases in which Hong Kong people sought help abroad after a traffic accident ranged between a dozen and over a hundred. In most years, there were dozens. The department has not provided a detailed breakdown of the location and distribution of accidents, nor has it subdivided the numbers according to the severity of traffic accidents. However, it is believed that these requests for assistance were not about minor incidents in general.

Hong Kong people attach great importance to privacy. However, when the SAR government informs the public of serious traffic accidents involving Hong Kong people abroad, it can very well not mention the personal data of the victims. Basic information about the accident such as its approximate location and the casualties will be sufficient. One cannot see how privacy issues come into play. In contrast, there is a lot of room for judgement on how serious an accident needs to be for it to be announced.

For minor accidents, even if every detail is announced, the public will not be too interested, and this will do little to raise public vigilance. However, for accidents that have caused heavy casualties or have happened in unusual circumstances, the level of public attention will definitely be higher. The government should follow up and provide information with higher transparency.

For the recent Fujian car crash, unless the SAR government really had no relevant information when taking media questions, it should have actively made the case public judging from its severity. By neither elaborating on why it did not do so nor explaining more clearly the criteria for announcing serious crashes, the Hong Kong government will only bewilder the public.

明報社評2023.04.14：港人在外遇嚴重車禍 港府有責任「應報盡報」

港人在內地遇上車禍死亡，特區政府事後如何跟進處理，特別是公布個案與否的問題，近日引起不少議論。

剛過去的清明復活節長假，有港人在福建遇上嚴重交通意外，事件中有4名香港居民喪生，肇事港人司機為死者親人，身受輕傷，現正在當地接受調查。

入境處本周初接受傳媒查詢，最初僅表示處方正與駐粵辦跟進一宗港人在福建的交通意外，未有提及具體死傷人數等資料；及至翌日，特區政府發言人經查詢後再公布有4人死亡。

另外當局又在回覆傳媒查詢時，確認4月初獲悉雲南香格里拉一宗涉及港人的交通意外，一輛內地居民駕駛的私家車失事，導致兩名香港居民受傷、兩名內地居民死亡，受傷港人一人已出院，一人留醫情况穩定。

觀乎特區政府說法，入境處與駐粵辦在傳媒首度查詢之前，已經知道福建發生嚴重車禍並有港人涉事，至於雲南港人車禍，特區政府亦已收到通報，然而兩宗事故，當局都是接獲查詢後才確認。駐粵辦發言人稱，是否對外提供港人求助個案的資訊，要考慮個案性質、家屬意願及個人私隱等因素。

港人愛外遊，也有很多人經常出外公幹，偶爾有人不幸在外遇上車禍，並不稀奇。根據入境處資料，疫前數年（2014至2019年），每年有關港人在外遇上交通意外的求助個案，少則10多宗，多則上百宗，多數情况是一年數十宗。處方沒有詳列事故所在地分佈的統計，也沒有按交通意外嚴重程度再作細分，惟可以相信，這些求助個案一般都不是輕微事故。

港人重視私隱，但特區政府公布港人在外遇上嚴重車禍消息，大可不提出事者個人信息，僅交代意外的基本資料，諸如事發大致地點、死傷情况等，看不到當中有何私隱問題。相比之下，事故嚴重到什麼程度才公布，斟酌空間則較大。

一些輕微事故，即使每宗都鉅細無遺公布，公眾不關心，所起到的警惕作用也有限，但對於一些多人死傷、情節特殊的事故，公眾關注度必然較高，政府跟進交代，亦應該有較高透明度。

日前福建發生的車禍，除非特區政府接受傳媒查詢時，真的沒有相關資料，否則以個案嚴重程度，理應主動公布。港府未有進一步解釋沒有這樣做的原因，又未有就公布嚴重車禍事故的準則，作出相對清晰說明，只會令公眾疑惑。

■Glossary

生字

provoke : to cause a particular reaction or have a particular effect

keen : wanting to do sth or wanting sth to happen very much

bewilder (sb) : to confuse sb