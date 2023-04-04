Editorial : How to Save Chinese Football

There have been ongoing scandals in every corner of mainland China's football scene. The Chinese Football Association (CFA), which supervises the competition system, is also dishonest in deciding how many teams should participate in the Chinese Super League. Meanwhile, there has been alleged bribery concerning the selection of national team players. Even some matches for under-15s in the Guangdong Provincial Games are rigged.

The central government has made effort to combat corruption in the world of football. In 2001, it was revealed that some league matches had been rigged, causing an uproar across the country. But in the end, only one corrupt referee was punished. In 2009, the Ministry of Public Security took the initiative to investigate the widespread problem of match-fixing stemming from gambling. Several players were prosecuted. CFA vice chairman Nan Yong was charged with corruption and then sentenced to 10 years in prison, although released four years later after his sentence was commuted for "showing repentance".

Due to rampant corruption in the [Chinese] football world and the inadequacies in the government's investigation, the men's national football team has become a laughing stock of the country and even the world. In last year's World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Chinese team ranked fifth among the six teams in the group stage. The loss to the Vietnamese team was even described as a "national disgrace". Riddling this realm that captivates countless people are shady deals and corruption that have become a norm. They have led to obvious failures in competitions.

European football clubs attract millions of fans to cheer for a team that represents a city or a country. This is a driving force for social cohesion. The Chinese men's national football team has repeatedly disappointed fans, which affects the happiness of the people to some extent. Now, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has announced that it will shake up things in the football scene, and one of the purposes is to "provide a strong guarantee for the building of a strong sporting nation".

Whether the national team can demonstrate the strength of a strong sporting nation depends on local teams' supply of players to the national team. China has also had a "glorious" era in imitating the football club system. However, as rigged matches keep cropping up despite repeated crackdowns, even the most loyal fans are disillusioned. Furthermore, the economic downturn in recent years has inflicted years of losses on club investors' main businesses. Situations such as wage arrears and even the dissolution of clubs are worsening.

Football is in fact the most affordable sport, but football fields are not cheap in big cities. Local government finances count on turning the site these fields take up into land sales revenue. Building fewer football fields does not affect governance ratings. This renders them a "rare sight" in cities.

The government does not regard the provision of football venues for the people as its policy goal. The CFA is only interested in organising club competitions to make money. Rampant corruption in the [Chinese] football world has led to investors' lack of confidence in investing in clubs. Once a first-rate team in Asia, the Chinese national football team is now third-rate.

Although the central government is now determined to put things right in the football world, the public is still questioning: "Can Chinese football be saved?" This shows that it is easy to fix corruption, but the difficulty of salvaging football should not be underestimated. Saving Chinese football needs deep-level reforms, which will take cooperation between the government and society.

明報社評2023.04.03：徹底清理球壇貪腐頑疾 挽回民心改善國家形象

最新一場反貪腐風暴在足球壇颳起，從去年11月前總教練李鐵被抓，到前天落網的國家體育總局副局長杜兆才，已經有10名官員被查。這次足壇大地震非同小可，是中央紀律檢查委員會主動開展的專項行動。

內地球壇醜聞不斷，而且遍佈每一個環節，負責賽制的足協在決定超級聯賽有多少隊參賽也有蠱惑，國家隊球員選拔也被指收受賄賂，連廣東省運動會15歲以下比賽也有踢假波。

中央對球壇貪腐也有着力，2001年揭發聯賽踢假波，全國嘩然，結果只懲處了一個「黑哨」，2009年公安部主動查處普遍存在因賭波而操縱比賽的問題，數名球員被起訴，足協副主席南勇被控貪污，判刑10年，結果在4年後因有「悔改表現」減刑出獄。

球壇貪風盛行，政府查處不力，男足國家隊成為全國乃至國際笑柄，去年世界盃亞洲資格賽，中國隊在小組賽6隊中排第五，輸給越南隊更被形容為「國恥」。在這個千家萬戶關注的領域，存在層層黑幕，貪腐成風導致敗迹昭彰。

歐洲的足球俱樂部吸引萬千球迷為代表一座城市乃至一個國家的球隊吶喊助威，成為凝聚社會的動力。而中國男子國足屢屢令球迷失望，多少也會影響國民的幸福感。這次中紀委宣布要整頓足壇，其中一個目的是要為「建設體育強國提供有力保障」。

國家隊是否能夠顯示體育強國實力，依賴各地方球隊為國家隊提供球員。中國在仿效足球俱樂部制方面，也有過「輝煌」年代。然而，由於踢假波事件屢禁不絕，再忠誠的球迷也會離心離德，加上近年經濟低迷，投資方本身產業虧損連年，俱樂部欠薪以至解散的情况，每况愈下。

足球其實是最廉價的體育運動，但足球場在大城市則絕不廉宜，因為球場的佔地變成賣地收入，是地方政府財政的依賴，少建幾個足球場不會影響政府政績，導致城市的足球運動場十分「罕見」。

政府並不以為民眾提供足球場地作為施政目標，足協只熱中搞俱樂部比賽撈金，球壇貪腐盛行導致投資方對投資俱樂部沒有信心，國足的表現，則從亞洲一流，淪為亞洲三流。

雖然現在中央下決心整頓球壇，輿論還在詰問「中國足球還有救嗎？」，足見整治貪腐容易，挽救足球運動的困難不容低估。「足球有救」還需要深層次的改革，政府與民間的配合，才能有望成功。

■ Glossary 生字 /

rig (sth) : to arrange or influence sth in a dishonest way in order to get the result that you want

repentance : the fact of showing that you are sorry for sth wrong that you have done

rampant : (of sth bad) existing or spreading everywhere in a way that cannot be controlled