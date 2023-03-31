Editorial : Set Relaxed But Not Lax Reclamation Restrictions

The Protection of the Harbour Ordinance was adopted by the Legislative Council before the Handover to stop unrestricted reclamation on both sides of Victoria Harbour. The Development Bureau believes that the ordinance's reclamation restrictions are too strict and rigid, so much so that even harbour enhancement works such as building sea walls and adding waterfront boardwalks along Victoria Harbour have been very difficult. The bureau proposes to amend the ordinance and will consult the public, intending to submit a draft amendment bill to Legco in the first half of next year.

The Development Bureau proposes that "non-permanent reclamation projects", which affect the harbour for no more than three years and have an area of no more than three hectares, can be exempted by one of the secretaries of departments [i.e. the Chief, Financial and Justice Secretaries] from the requirement that an "overriding public need" must be demonstrated. For harbour enhancement works, if the area is no more than 0.8 hectares (equivalent to a grass football pitch), they can also be exempted by a secretary of department.

As for other types of reclamation projects in Victoria Harbour, an assessment mechanism will be freshly in place, which now includes public consultations. If the Chief Executive and the Executive Council are satisfied that the projects meet the requirements, they can be implemented.

Victoria Harbour is more than a famous landmark — it is also a symbol of Hong Kong. Over more than half a century, the ongoing land reclamation on both sides of Victoria Harbour has created a lot of land value and wealth for Hong Kong. However, the public does not wish to see Victoria Harbour continue to shrink and eventually become Victoria River. The strictness of the Protection of the Harbour Ordinance reflects that this harbour is something the public holds dear. Even though Hong Kong has a pressing land and housing problem that necessitates reclamation for the creation of land and construction of housing, this should be done in places other than Victoria Harbour.

Relaxing non-permanent reclamation projects is relatively less of an issue. Turning to harbour enhancement projects, the government has yet to provide a convincing explanation about what yardstick it has used to determine the limit of "an area no more than 0.8 hectares". The amendments suggest that such "small-scale" harbour enhancement projects can start with a signed approval from a secretary of department. This is obviously not just "streamlining procedures" but a major change in the approval mechanism. Theoretically, multiple "small-scale" projects with an area comparable to a grass football pitch in each can be carried out intensively on a large scale on both shores of Victoria Harbour, which will still constitute a significant impact on the existing coastline.

In the current amendment proposal, the part that warrants deliberation the most is Victoria Harbour reclamation projects outside of the two categories above. They will be approved under a "newly added" mechanism, meaning that permanent reclamation projects of more than 0.8 hectares may still be given the go-ahead. Although the authorities stress that they will add the procedure of public consultation, the power to decide whether to reclaim land is clearly in the hands of the Chief Executive and Exco. It is concerning to what extent the judiciary will still be able to restrain reclamation as in the past.

The government might think the public should trust the government that it is amending the law in the public interest and will not abuse its power to approve projects. However, the proposed amendments will untangle the regulations too much that it is difficult for the public not to worry. Even if the authorities believe that it is necessary to remove some restrictions, the assessment and review mechanisms must be stricter than currently proposed.

明報社評2023.03.31：保港條例可修訂 過度鬆綁不適宜

政府提出修訂《保護海港條例》，建議放寬海港改善工程填海限制，有團體關注修例會削弱司法覆核把關作用。

保港條例於回歸前由立法局通過，旨在制止維港兩岸無限制填海造地。發展局認為，保港條例嚴限填海，規例定得太死，連在維港修築海堤、增設海濱行人板道等改善海港工程，都困難重重。局方提出修訂條例並諮詢公眾，目標是明年上半年向立法會提交修例草案。

發展局建議，影響海港不多於3年、範圍不多於3公頃的「非永久填海工程」，可以由司長級官員批出豁免，毋須為工程具有「凌駕性的公眾需要」舉證支持；海港改善工程，若面積不多於0.8公頃（相當於一個草地足球場），同樣可以由司長級官員批出豁免。

至於其他類型的維港填海工程，將新增機制審批，包括增設公眾諮詢，倘行政長官及行政會議信納有關項目符合要求，就能填海。

維多利亞港不僅是著名地標，更是香港的象徵。過去大半個世紀，維港兩岸不斷填海造地，雖然為香港創造了大量土地價值及財富，然而公眾並不希望見到維多利亞港不斷縮水，最終變成維多利亞河。保港條例訂得這麼嚴，反映市民很珍惜這個海港，就算香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，需要填海造地建屋，亦應該在維港以外的地方進行。

放寬非永久填海工程，問題相對小一些，至於海港改善工程，關於「面積不多於0.8公頃」這條界線，究竟是根據什麼原則去劃定，當局未有一個很具信服力的說法。修例建議這類「小型」海港改善工程，只需司長簽名批准，這明顯不止是「簡化程序」，而是一次重大的審批機制改動。理論上，一個個面積如草地足球場般大的「小型」工程，在維港兩岸大規模密密做，對現有海岸線一樣會構成顯著影響。

今次修例建議，最需要斟酌之處，是不屬上述兩類的維港填海工程，將「新增」機制審批，這意味面積超出0.8公頃的永久填海工程，一樣有機會上馬。雖然當局強調會增設公眾諮詢程序，但填海與否的決定權，明顯在行政長官會同行會手中。以往的司法制約到底還能起到多少作用，惹人關注。

政府可能認為，市民應該相信政府是為了公眾利益修例、不會濫用審批權力，但修例建議「鬆綁太甚」，外界很難不擔心，即使當局認為拆牆鬆綁有必要，審批和覆核機制都必須比現在所建議的更嚴格。

■Glossary

生字

hold sb/sth dear : to care very much for sb/sth; to value sb/sth highly

the go-ahead : permission for sb to start doing sth

untangle (sth) : to make sth that is complicated or confusing easier to deal with or understand