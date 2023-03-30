Editorial : Import Foreign Labour With Due Care

Since before the pandemic, many industries in Hong Kong have lamented the shortage of manpower. For example, the construction industry lacks staff ranging from site workers to engineers. As the pandemic has passed and normality has returned to Hong Kong, some trades are facing a particularly acute manpower shortage due to the massive loss of labour earlier. Tourism-related industries in particular are facing the most pronounced situation, lacking all kinds of workers: from tour coach drivers and tour guides to airport ground staff. Furthermore, population ageing and the wave of emigration have further shrunk the overall labour force in Hong Kong in recent years.

The existing policy is that employers who struggle to recruit enough workers locally can apply for the import of workers at technician level or below through the "Supplementary Labour Scheme". Employers must first launch open recruitment locally for four weeks to prove that they cannot find the required manpower. They also need to seek advice from the Labour Advisory Board. These will normally take around 5 months.

When the Labour and Welfare Bureau proposed the special scheme to import caregivers for care homes, it stated that the ratio of local to imported workers is relaxed, the procedures are streamlined and the approval is more flexible, in which the government determines the import quota. The labour import scheme for the construction and transport industries will presumably take a similar approach.

Care homes need caregivers: it is a single and clear trade. In comparison, although it is an acknowledged fact that the construction industry lacks manpower, views may differ over which parts of it suffer from the worst manpower shortfall, and which trades have the greatest need of adequate workers. How the government determines the quota is also an issue — if it is too low, it will offer the sector limited help; if too high, controversies may arise over foreign workers grabbing jobs from locals, driving the wages of local workers downwards, and so on.

The issue of the ageing and shortage of professional drivers is not unique to Hong Kong — many developed economies share the problem. In Singapore, bus drivers have been introduced from places including China and Malaysia since 2008. To allay public worry, the Singaporean government stipulates that foreign drivers must receive two months of training to get used to Singapore's culture and road conditions. In Hong Kong, as long as language and communication do not pose a major obstacle, the import of professional drivers is not unfeasible. However, the SAR government must help foreign drivers adapt and find ways to dispel public misgivings.

When there are more foreign workers, the authorities bear the responsibility to follow up on how to settle them and ensure they are treated reasonably well. The Singaporean model of labour import is successful, but there was the incident of drivers from China going on strike against unfair treatment in 2012. During the pandemic, infections at foreign labour dormitories also raised concerns over the issue of imported workers' rights.

The fact that some industries are understaffed and that young people are reluctant to enter them is closely related to the distorted industry ecology. The taxi industry is one example. The government should prompt these industries to reform and improve service levels through professional management. Opportunities for promotion come with the creation of management positions. They will increase young people's desire to enter the industry. Vitality and progress are possible only with new blood.

明報社評2023.03.30：輸入外勞實事求是 審慎而為避免亂象

勞工及福利局長透露，政府有意參考院舍輸入護理員特別計劃，針對人力明顯不足的行業，例如運輸業及建造業，輸入外勞。

早在疫情之前，香港不少行業已有人手不足之嘆，以建造業為例，由地盤工到工程師都不夠。隨着疫情過去，香港復常，部分行業因為之前人手大量流失，缺人情况更甚，當中又以旅遊相關行業最為突出，由旅遊車司機、導遊到機場地勤均缺人。另外，人口老化加上移民潮，亦令近年本港整體勞動人口進一步萎縮。

根據既有政策，僱主如無法在本地聘請足夠人手，可以透過「補充勞工計劃」，申請輸入技術員級別或以下的勞工。僱主須先在本地展開4星期公開招聘，證明未能覓得所需人力，另外亦須尋求勞顧會意見，一般需時約5個月。

勞福局提出院舍輸入護理員特別計劃時稱，放寬了本地勞工及外勞比例，程序更為精簡，審批更具彈性，政府決定輸入名額。建造業與運輸業的輸入勞工計劃，估計也會採取類似做法。

院舍需要護理員，工種對象單一兼清晰，相比之下，建造業缺人雖說是已知事實，但哪些地方最缺人、哪些工種最需要補足，看法未必一致；政府如何決定名額，也是一個問題，訂得太低，對業界幫助有限；訂得太高，又可能引發外勞搶飯碗、壓低本地工人工資等爭議。

職業司機老齡化兼不夠人，情况並非香港獨有，很多發達經濟體亦然。新加坡2008年引入來自中國及大馬等地的巴士司機，為了讓公眾放心，當局規定外來司機必須接受兩個月培訓，適應新加坡文化及路面狀况。在香港，倘若語言溝通問題不成重大障礙，輸入職業司機，並非不可為之，但特區政府必須協助外來司機適應，以及設法令市民安心。

外勞多了，如何安置他們、確保他們得到合理對待，當局有責任跟進。新加坡輸入外勞模式雖然成功，但2012年亦發生過中國籍司機罷工投訴待遇不公事件；疫情期間外勞宿舍爆疫，亦令人關注當地外勞權益問題。

部分行業人手不足，年輕人不願入行，與行業生態扭曲息息相關，的士業是其中一例。當局應督促相關行業改革，以專業化管理，提升服務水平，有了管理職位，意味有晉升機會，年輕人入行意欲才會增加；行業有了新血，才有活力求進。

■ Glossary 生字 /

palpable : that is easily noticed by the mind or the senses

acute : very serious or severe

shortfall : if there is a shortfall in sth, there is less of it than you need or expect