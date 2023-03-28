Editorial : Lanyard Mandate in Protest Unacceptable

The organiser stated that it had originally applied for a demonstration of 300 people, but then lowered the number of participants to 100 at the request of the police. If the number exceeded that limit, the organiser had to urge those beyond the quota to leave. According to the Letter of No Objection issued by the police, the organiser must ensure that the participants would abide by the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation and would not engage in behaviour that "jeopardises national security". In addition, each participant in the march must also hang an identification badge printed with an individual number around their neck. The organiser has revealed that the police must know or review beforehand the slogans and leaflets that would be displayed during the demonstration, what colours of clothing the organiser required participants to wear, and so on.

The current international situation is complicated, and national security must be preserved properly. However, the current domestic political situation in Hong Kong is undeniably much more stable than it was two or three years ago. If there is a worry that violent groups could take the opportunity to hijack peaceful demonstrations, there are in fact many large-scale events and even celebratory activities during which radicals might also wait for an opportunity to strike. Politically Hong Kong has entered a new era. While delineating new rules for public activities, the authorities should not deviate from the main principle of reasonableness and appropriacy.

Once upon a time, Hongkongers made up peaceful and orderly protest marches. The police and protest organisers occasionally argued over the arrangements, but they had a basic level of mutual trust. The anti-extradition bill storm has caused that mutual trust to vanish. However, former things have come to pass. Every party should look ahead and gradually build back that trust.

It was an everyday issue that the anti-reclamation protest focused on. There was no association with a political topic. The authorities had capped the number of participants in the demonstration at 100 and requested the organiser to employ marshals on a ratio of 1:10. Meanwhile, many police officers were on standby at the venue. These arrangements were already excessive and had crossed the line of necessity. Still, the authorities went further and added the stricter requirement of lanyards around participants' necks. The whole matter suggests that the authorities have 0% of trust in citizens.

When the Chinese mainland borders reopened early this year, the South Korean authorities required China arrivals to wear a yellow badge around their necks. The measure severely displeased mainlanders. Some even described the yellow badge as an extremely humiliating "dog tag". Similarly, the [Hong Kong] authorities should empathise with participants of the Sunday protest — even though they had not voiced strong complaints — and think about how citizens view this.

The demonstration against land reclamation was significant as "the first after the pandemic". Former Security Secretary Lai Tung-kwok believes that if the overall risk of public security being undermined is reduced, the police can impose fewer conditions in the future. If "lanyard protests" become the new normal, it will only damage Hong Kong's image as an open society, and the city will become a laughing stock.

明報社評2023.03.28：遊行掛牌不可接受 矯枉務須合理合度

香港疫後全面復常，限聚令取消已有一段時間。剛過去的周日，有居民團體舉辦遊行，反對將軍澳132區填海，成為本港復常以來，首場反對政府政策的遊行，可是當局所定的嚴格規矩，卻令人覺得跟「復常」二字相去甚遠。

主辦單位表示，原本申請300人遊行，其後應警方要求減至100人，若超出上限，須呼籲超額者離開。根據警方發出的不反對通知書，主辦單位須確保參加者遵守《禁蒙面法》規定、不會有「不利國安」的行為，另外每名參與遊行人士還要掛上印有獨立編號的識別牌。主辦單位透露，遊行期間展示的標語、宣傳單張，以至有關參加者衣著顏色要求等，警方事前都要知悉或過目。

當下國際形勢複雜，國家安全必須做好，但當下香港內部政治形勢，無可否認比起兩三年前穩定得多，若說擔心暴力集團趁機騎劫和平示威，其實很多大型盛事甚至慶祝活動，激進分子一樣可以伺機發難。香港進入政治新時期，當局為公眾活動重定規範，不應偏離合理合度這一大原則。

曾幾何時，港人示威遊行，和平有序有條不紊，警方與遊行組織單位偶有因為安排起爭執，但基本有一定互信。反修例風暴令這個互信消失了，然而事過境遷，各方總得向前看，慢慢重建互信。

反填海遊行聚焦民生訴求，不涉政治議題，當局事前將遊行參與者限在最多100人，又要求主辦單位以1對10的比例，安排糾察人員，與此同時又有不少警員在場戒備。如此安排，其實已嫌太誇張，超出了必要性，然而當局還要添加更嚴苛規定，要求參與者掛頸牌。整件事予人的感覺，就是當局對市民0%信任。

今年初內地復常開關，韓國當局規定中國入境遊客，須在頸上掛一張黃卡牌，有關做法惹來內地強烈不滿，有人甚至形容黃卡牌如同「狗牌」，非常侮辱。人同此心，就算周日參與遊行的人沒有公開強烈投訴，當局亦應該想想市民有何觀感。

今次反填海遊行，具有「疫後第一次」的意義，保安局前局長黎棟國認為，若破壞公安整體風險已降低，日後警方施加的條件可以較少。倘若「掛牌遊行」成為新常態，只會有損香港作為開放社會的形象，為他人所竊笑。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

lanyard : a string that you wear around your neck or wrist for holding sth

stern : serious and difficult

appropriacy : the extent to which sth is suitable or acceptable