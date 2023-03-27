Editorial : White Elephant Tramway in Foshan

The most remote district in Foshan City, Gaoming District has a population of just 470,000 and a fiscal revenue of 4.4 billion yuan last year. In 2013, it decided to invest in the construction of China's first hydrogen-powered tramway project. In the original plan was a tramway with a total length of 17.4 kilometres. In 2015, it was decided that the first phase of 6.57 kilometres would be built earlier. Construction began in 2017, and the tramway came into operation at the end of December 2019 with a total investment of 1.07 billion yuan.

It has been more than three years since it began services. However, as the two termini of the tramway are not located at major transport arteries and the frequency of trams is low, it has completely failed to meet the transport needs of citizens. The reception has always been lukewarm. As a Southern Metropolis Daily reporter observed on a tram on 16 March, there were fewer than 10 passengers over the whole journey.

These empty trams have already cost the government 378 million yuan in subsidies. This year's subsidy is estimated at 145 million yuan. To cut its losses, the government decided to reduce the frequency of trams to only two a day and four on a holiday. With just two trams every day and such sparse passengers, the project is purely ornamental. Facing queries from all sides, the Gaoming government has displayed an ambiguous attitude.

To address criticism from the media, the Gaoming government invited a few days back deputies to the district People's Congress, Political Consultative Conference members and experts to hold a forum. Apart from a speech of praise, they mainly conveyed a message from the government that "the modern tramway project in Gaoming District is mainly used as a demonstration of the railway equipment manufacturing industry and the hydrogen energy industry".

Adopting hydrogen energy is indeed a way to protect the environment. In Gaoming's plan to build a hydrogen energy base, there will be a production base for not only hydrogen trams, but also hydrogen trucks, cars and batteries. However, as the various technologies and standards are immature, just 10,000 hydrogen cars have been sold nationally, and only 1,586 were sold in 2021. While the goal of developing this "base" is very remote, the hydrogen trams have run "wildly ahead".

Before the completed tramway entered service, the district's economic and technological development bureau published its Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Plan (2019-2030). It detailed with about 10,000 characters how the environmental protection goal and the technologies of hydrogen energy are supported by national policies.

The report indeed showcases government transparency, but its content and arguments were not entirely accurate. While the national government supports hydrogen energy development, because the technologies are immature, it only awards projects that bear fruit instead of the whole industry. The national government encourages rail transport development but not hydrogen tramways. It subsidises hydrogen cars, not hydrogen trams.

Gaoming has created a controversial white elephant project. Its exposé has caused public dissatisfaction. However, the government has continued to manipulate deputies to the People's Congress and members of the Political Consultative Conference into endorsing it. Still, the officials in charge do not dare to face the media publicly or explain why they have pressed ahead with the second phase of the project despite the serious shortage of passengers after the opening of the first phase.

Were representatives of the Foshan City People's Congress unable to understand government policies, or did they regard the people's hard-earned money as a trivial matter? An explanation must also be given.

明報社評2023.03.27 ：大白象工程要面子不要票子 佛山政府決策粗疏仍下賭注

佛山市高明區氫能有軌電車，被媒體曝光每日乘客不足100人，開通3年多，由政府補貼3.78億元人民幣運行。

高明區是佛山市最偏遠的一個區，人口只有47萬人，去年財政收入44億元，2013年決定投資興建全國首個氫能有軌電車項目，原計劃全長17.4公里，2015年決定先建第一期6.57公里，2017年開工，2019年12月底通車，共投資10.7億元。

該條有軌電車運營3年多，由於線路兩頭並非主要交通要道，加上班次少，完全不符合市民出行要求，一直以來乏人問津。《南方都市報》記者本月16日在一班車上觀察，全程乘客不足10人。

門可羅雀的電車，已經花掉政府補貼3.78億元，今年預算補貼1.45億元，為了「止血」，政府決定減少班次，每天只開兩班車，節假日開4班車。每天兩班車，而乘客量稀疏，儼如擺設。面對各方質疑，高明區政府的態度曖昧。

高明區政府日前就媒體的責難，邀請該區人大代表、政協委員和專家召開座談會，除了一篇讚歌之外，主要傳達政府的一個信息，「高明區現代有軌電車項目主要作用是軌道交通裝備製造業、氫能源產業的展示」。

氫能源確實是環保的一個方向，高明區在打造氫能源基地的規劃中，除氫能有軌電車外，還希望成為氫能貨車、汽車、電池生產基地，但由於各種技術與標準都未成熟，全國氫能汽車銷售只有1萬輛，2021年只賣出1586輛。「基地」的規劃十分渺茫，至於氫能有軌電車，則是十分「超前」。

在有軌電車建成通車前夕，該區經濟和科技促進局發表了《氫能源產業發展規劃（2019-2030年）》，洋洋萬言，詳述氫能源的環保理念與技術，得到國家政策支持。

該報告的確是政府透明度的表現，但內容與論點不盡不實，國家支持氫能源研發，由於技術並不成熟，所以只獎勵成果，並非作為產業支持，國家鼓勵致力發展軌道交通，但並非鼓勵氫能源有軌電車，國家補貼氫能汽車，但並非補貼氫能有軌電車。

高明區製造出一個備受爭議的大白象工程，被媒體曝光後引發民眾不滿，但政府仍然繼續操弄人大代表和政協委員為其背書，負責官員卻不敢公開面對媒體，或者解釋為何在第一期工程通車後乘客量嚴重不足下，仍然繼續上馬第二期工程。

佛山市人大代表究竟是看不懂政府政策，還是將百姓的民脂民膏當做兒戲，也必須交代。

■ Glossary 生字 /

lukewarm : not interested or enthusiastic

cut your losses : to stop doing sth that is not successful before the situation becomes even worse

ornamental : used as decoration rather than for a practical purpose