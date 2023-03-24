Xi Jinping has described his visit to Russia as a "journey of friendship, cooperation, and peace". The theme of his meeting with Vladimir Putin this time is to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries in areas such as energy and technology. At the same time, [Chinese foreign minister] Qin Gang has revealed that Xi and Putin had "candid and in-depth exchanges" on the crisis in Ukraine. In the joint statement of the two heads of state, there is a paragraph about the Ukraine issue.

China's "12-Point Proposition" includes respecting the sovereignty of all countries, abandoning the Cold War mentality, ceasing hostilities, resuming peace talks, not using nuclear weapons, ending unilateral sanctions, assuring the stability of industrial and supply chains, and promoting post-war reconstruction. In the joint statement of the Chinese and Russian heads of state, the paragraph concerning Ukraine also revolves around the "12 Points", including Russia's welcoming Chinese efforts to promote peace and encourage talks.

The "12-Point Proposition" is an exposition of principles, and the joint statement is also about some fundamental principles without more details or breakthroughs. That said, a lot of diplomatic mediation is usually behind the scenes and is not announced until an agreement is reached. China's effort to promote peace and encourage talks has just begun. At this stage, the most important thing is to create an atmosphere in preparation for negotiations. It seems unrealistic to expect a concrete peace plan very soon.

In recent months, Russia and Ukraine have been preparing for a new round of fighting. At this stage, neither side will give up lightly. In terms of China's effort to promote peace and encourage talks, what can be done now is to put forward some general principles and tell Russia and Ukraine that China is willing to mediate. While the "12-Points Proposition" seems vague, it allows Russia and Ukraine to make their respective presentations and interpretations. It is precisely to prepare the ground for the two countries to agree to sit down and negotiate in the future. When Russia and Ukraine are exhausted from the fighting and willing to consider other ways out, the platform that China is preparing now can carry out its functions.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has struck the world. China's Belt and Road Initiative has also been affected. However, unlike Europe and the US, China is not a direct stakeholder in this geopolitical conflict. All around the world, only China carries enough weight to mediate in this war as an indirect stakeholder. In the past, Chinese diplomacy hid its light under a bushel, but now China has become a pivotal country. From facilitating the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran to promoting peace and negotiations [between Russia and Ukraine] this time, these cases show that China will be more proactive in international affairs and mediate in some international disputes from a position of "constructive neutrality".

明報社評2023.03.24：「建設性中立」勸和促談 北京為俄烏營造氛圍

俄烏戰事不息，中方勸和促談，成為國際焦點。國家主席習近平本周訪問莫斯科，美國標籤為「撐俄之旅」，質疑中方立場不公正，然而烏克蘭政府並無公開附和，總統澤連斯基還表示，烏方願視北京為和平路上合作伙伴，已邀請中國進行對話。

習近平形容訪俄之行是「友誼之旅、合作之旅、和平之旅」，這次跟普京會晤，主題是深化兩國戰略協作伙伴關係，諸如能源、科技等方面合作；與此同時，秦剛透露習近平跟普京有就烏克蘭危機進行了「坦誠、深入交流」。兩國元首聯合聲明，其中一段便談及烏克蘭問題。

中方「十二點主張」，包括尊重各國主權、摒棄冷戰思維、停火止戰、啟動和談、核武用不得、停止單邊制裁、確保產業鏈供應鏈穩定、推動戰後重建等。中俄元首聯合聲明有關烏克蘭的段落，內容也是圍繞着「十二點主張」，包括俄方歡迎中方勸和促談等。

「十二點主張」屬原則論述，聯合聲明所談的也是一些大原則，未見更多細節或突破，不過話說回來，很多外交調停斡旋工作，通常都是在幕後進行，等到達成協議才公布。中方勸和促談剛剛開始，現階段最重要是營造氛圍，為談判做準備，以為很快有具體和平方案，恐怕不切實際。

俄烏近月一直為新一輪戰鬥做準備，現階段不會輕言罷手，中方勸和促談，目前所能做的就是提出一些大原則，告訴俄烏兩國中方願意調停，「十二點主張」看似空泛，容許俄烏各自表述及解讀，其實正是為了讓兩國日後同意坐下談判，創造基礎，當俄烏戰至力竭筋疲，願意考慮其他出路時，中方現在所準備的平台，便有機會發揮作用。

俄烏戰事衝擊全球，中國一帶一路倡議亦受影響，但有別於歐美，中國並非這場地緣衝突的直接持份者，環顧世界也僅得中國有足夠分量，以非直接持份者姿態，調停這場戰爭。昔日中國外交韜光養晦，但現今中國已成為舉足輕重的國家，無論斡旋沙伊復交還是今次勸和促談，都顯示中國在國際事務中將更為主動積極，站在「建設性中立」（constructive neutrality）的位置，斡旋一些國際紛爭。

■Glossary

生字

exposition : a full explanation of a theory, plan, etc.

hide your light under a bushel : to not tell anyone that you are good at something

pivotal : of great importance because other things depend on it