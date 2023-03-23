Editorial：Can Complex Tunnel Toll System Ease Congestion?

Traffic congestion at cross-harbour tunnels is a time-wasting hassle. Not only does this affect citizens, but it also increases social costs. Hung Hom's Cross-Harbour Tunnel is advantageously located and has the lowest toll, but it also has the worst congestion followed by the Eastern Harbour Crossing. The Western Harbour Crossing has the highest toll, and its congestion is less serious compared with the other two tunnels. The plan for distributing traffic among the three tunnels is to raise the tolls of the Hung Hom and Eastern crossings, thus reducing their usage, and at the same time, moderately lower the toll of the Western crossing so it will carry more cross-harbour traffic. The hope is that congestion at the Hung Hom and Eastern crossings will be reduced without overcrowding the Western tunnel.

After ceaseless research and discussion, the distribution plan will be implemented at long last following the expiry of the Western crossing franchise on 1 August this year. From 2 August onwards, the tolls for private cars at the Hung Hom and Eastern tunnels will increase by 50% and 20% respectively to a unified toll of $30, while the toll at the Western crossing will be lowered by 20% to $60. For taxis, the flat toll will be $25. The nitty-gritty is the same as what was said in the documents submitted by the Transport Bureau to the Legislative Council at the end of last year. As for the second phase, details of the "time-varying tolls" plan have been unveiled for the first time.

In the second-phase plan, from Monday to Saturday — the usual working and school days — the peak hours are between 7:30 am and 10:14 am and from 4:30 pm to just before 7:00 pm. During these periods, private cars using the Hung Hom and Eastern crossings will be charged a flat toll of $40. The Western tunnel will still charge $60, the same as in the first phase. The six hours between the two peak time slots are the normal hours with a flat toll of $30 across the three tunnels. During the evening hours after 7:00 pm, the tolls will be further reduced to $20 at all three crossings. On Sundays and public holidays, the distinction will be reduced to between a daytime toll of $25 and a night-time toll of $20. For commercial vehicles such as minibuses and lorries, the toll scheme is relatively simple: the $50 charge is the same at any time on any day across the three cross-harbour tunnels.

When the idea of distributing traffic among the three tunnels emerged, the Western crossing had relatively low usage. Today, its traffic volume has reached 98% at peak hours. Although the tunnel has not been overloaded, unlike the Hung Hom and Eastern tunnels (their respective traffic volume can reach 150% and 146%), it is close to saturation. It may be unable to help share much of the vehicular flow, as a matter of fact. The number of car owners who will change their driving habits after the Hung Hom crossing's toll doubles to $40 during peak hours is still unknown. Meanwhile, whether the Western tunnel will see serious traffic jams after absorbing the extra traffic loads, and whether the lower unified toll from 7:00 pm onwards at all three tunnels only delays congestion, are also to be confirmed after the scheme goes into force.

There are two structural factors behind the constant congestion at harbour crossings. First, the North-South divide in Hong Kong's urban development leads to a high volume of daily traffic between the New Territories' new towns and Hong Kong Island. The second is the sharp and continuous increase in the number of private cars. The traffic distribution plan aims at maximising the capacities of the existing cross-harbour tunnels, but it will only be a palliative measure. The public does not see the determination in the government to follow Singapore and other places and control the growth of private cars. The worry is that there is no chance to truly improve cross-harbour traffic congestion until about a decade later when constructions are completed at the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands.

明報社評 2023.03.23：三隧分流「由簡入繁」 實際作用有待驗證

行政會議通過三隧分流方案，首階段固定收費方案8月初實施，次階段「不同時段不同收費」，最快年底生效。

過海塞車廢時失事，除了影響市民，也會增加社會成本。紅隧位置優越，收費最便宜，塞車亦最嚴重，東隧次之。西隧收費最貴，塞車問題比其餘兩隧相對好一些。三隧分流的操作，就是一邊提高紅隧東隧收費遏抑使用量，一邊適度下調西隧收費吸納多些過海車流，希望藉此減輕紅東二隧塞車情况，同時又不至於令西隧過度擠塞。

三隧分流研究復研究，討論復討論，隨着西隧專營權今年8月1日屆滿，終於落實有期。8月2日起，紅隧與東隧私家車收費分別增加五成和兩成，一律加至30元，西隧則減至60元，減幅兩成，的士則劃一收費25元，具體安排跟運輸局去年底向立法會提交的文件內容相同。至於次階段「不同時段不同收費」方案，內容則是首度曝光。

次階段方案，周一至周六一般上班上學日子，早上7時半至10時14分，以及下午4時半至7時前為繁忙時間，私家車使用紅隧東隧劃一收費40元，西隧則跟首階段一樣，繼續收60元。兩個繁忙時段之間的6小時屬一般時段，三隧劃一收30元；晚上7時開始的晚間時段，三隧收費再下調，劃一收20元。周日及公眾假期，則簡化為日間及夜間時段，前者收25元，後者收20元。小巴及貨車等商用車方面，收費相對簡單，三條過海隧道不分日子，劃一全日固定收50元。

三隧分流倡議提出之初，西隧使用量偏低。時至今日，西隧繁忙時間使用量已達到98%，雖然未如紅隧東隧般超負荷（使用量分別達到150%及146%），但也接近飽和，能夠分擔的汽車流量，其實未必很多。紅隧繁忙時間收費倍增至40元，有多少車主會因此改變駕車習慣，固然是未知數；西隧吸收額外車流後會否嚴重塞車、晚上7時起三隧劃一降價會否導致塞車時間延後，同樣需要實施後再確認。

過海隧道長期擠塞，背後有兩項結構因素，一是香港城市發展「南重北輕」，每天都有大量車流來往新界新市鎮與港島，二是私家車數目持續急增。三隧分流旨在將現有過海隧道容量用到最盡，僅屬治標措施，外界完全看不到政府有決心效法新加坡等地做法，控制私家車增長，過海塞車情况，恐怕只能等到10多年後北部都會區和交椅洲人工島建設有成，才有機會真正改善。

/ Glossary生字 /

hassle：a situation that is annoying because it involves doing sth difficult or complicated that needs a lot of effort

flat：(of a rate, price, or percentage) fixed and not likely to change

the nitty-gritty：the basic and practical facts of a subject or activity