Editorial : Linking MTR Fares with Profits a Numbers Game

The FAM has been in place for more than a decade. Its "two-way" nickname means that fares can be adjusted upward or downward, but the reality is that they have been going upward nearly all the time. Fare reduction has occurred only once during the dire times of the pandemic. The railway is the backbone of the government's public transport policy. Property development rights atop railway stations granted to the MTR have enabled it to earn huge profits. Even in a year when it pocketed as much as more than $10 billion, the company could still raise its fares in accordance with the FAM. This has particularly displeased people.

In principle, linking the fare adjustment rate to the company's profits from property development is undoubtedly more reasonable and fair. However, it must be noted that the original "special adjustment" of 0.6 percentage points will be taken away from the FAM formula. As the two factors offset each other, the remaining benefits for citizens will be limited. It is fairly possible that in the end, the so-called "two-way" mechanism may still be favouring only upward adjustments.

The MTR's FAM is reviewed every five years. There are three variables in the FAM formula, including the year-on-year changes in the composite consumer price index and the transport section nominal wage index, as well as the MTR's productivity factor. Adding up the former two and subtracting the productivity factor will generate the adjustment rate. At the last fare review, the MTR agreed to offer an extra "special adjustment" of 0.6 percentage points every year on top of the original formula for five years.

Since the beginning, the biggest problem with the FAM has always been the adoption of inflation and nominal wage as the main variables. Unless there is a serious economic recession, fare reduction is nearly impossible. Furthermore, the fact that the formula does not take the MTR's profits into account means that the MTR can still increase its fares citing the reasons of inflation and rising wages — even when it is earning huge profits. While the review report released by the government and the MTR yesterday (21 March) did address some of the public's concerns, the shortcomings of the system are still quite obvious.

A major change resulting from the review this time is to include profits from property development — the most lucrative part of the MTR business — into the formula and link it to the variable of the productivity factor. Depending on the amount of property development profits, it will contribute to a deduction of 0.6 to 0.8 percentage points to the formula. If the annual profit earned by the MTR from local property development is under $5 billion, the adjustment rate will be lowered by 0.6 percentage points. If the profit is between $5 billion to $10 billion, the rate will be lowered by 0.7 percentage points. For a profit sum of $10 billion or above, the rate will be reduced by 0.8 percentage points.

Although the MTR's revenue from local property development is huge, seldom does it reach $10 billion or above in a year. That means that the chances of having 0.8 percentage points deducted from the fare adjustment rate are quite low. Under normal circumstances, 0.6 or 0.7 percentage points will be deducted. Besides, the MTR will not continue the "special adjustment" of 0.6 percentage points it has offered for the past five years. One step forth and one step back — the effect of "reducing the rate of fare increases with profits" is almost cancelled out completely. Since there are no major changes to the other variables of the formula, there is no fundamental alteration to its design that is skewed towards the interests of the MTR.

■Glossary

生字

numbers game : a way of considering an activity, etc. that considers only the number of people doing sth, things achieved, etc., not with who or what they are

lucrative : producing a large amount of money; making a large profit

skewed (towards sb/sth) : directed towards a particular group, place, etc. in a way that may not be accurate or fair