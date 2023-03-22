Editorial：The Collapse of Credit Suisse

Switzerland has an extensive history as a neutral country. Its banks have long been renowned for their protection of customer privacy. Many moguls and tycoons from various countries were happy to entrust banks there with their money. Managing client assets is what Credit Suisse is known for.

Over the past few years, the bank has been involved in repeated scandals such as money laundering and tax evasion. Since 2021, it has been hit by the collapse of lender Greensill Capital and the forced liquidation of US hedge fund Archegos, losing tens of billions of US dollars.

After the Russo-Ukrainian war broke out last year, Switzerland sided with the US and participated in sanctions, confiscating assets of Russians in Switzerland for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Such a move led to doubts by some non-Western customers about whether the money deposited there was safe, and they began to relocate their assets. Furthermore, European and US central banks have raised interest rates to curb inflation, causing the global economy to deteriorate. Credit Suisse ended the year with a loss of nearly US$8 billion. Its restructuring plan inspired little confidence but accelerated the exodus of clients.

Earlier, Credit Suisse admitted "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting process over the past two years. It remains a mystery how big this "financial black hole" is. Yet, as of the end of last year, Credit Suisse had a huge balance sheet of over US$570 billion, twice the size of Lehman Brothers' at the time it collapsed. It is even incomparable to that of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which only had around US$200 billion in total assets. Credit Suisse is "too big to fail". If it implodes, no one can guarantee that the financial tsunami [of 2008] will not repeat.

While a Lehman-esque storm is avoided so far, the issue of systemic risks remains concerning. On the one hand, it is still unclear how big a mess Credit Suisse is. As UBS acquires Credit Suisse, it becomes an ultra-mega bank that the Swiss authorities may be unable to bail out if things turn sour. On the other hand, according to the terms of the acquisition agreement brokered by the Swiss authorities, the value of additional tier one bonds (AT1s) issued by Credit Suisse, once at around US$17 billion, dropped to zero overnight.

Generally speaking, if a bank shuts down, bond investors' interests take priority over shareholders' in reclaiming investments. That excludes AT1s. During the [2008] financial crisis, countries of the West were bombarded for "salvaging the market but not the people". AT1s are designed with the aim of shifting part of the risk of loss that a bank failure generates, so it will not be "rammed down the throats" of taxpayers again. However, since many national governments have stressed in recent years that "regulations and reforms are thorough" and "the banking system is sound", most investors buying AT1s did not think about them actually becoming waste paper.

What has angered investors more than anything else is that the Swiss authorities made them "lose everything" while Credit Suisse employees will reportedly continue to receive bonuses, and shareholders do not lose all of their investments either. At present, the overall size of the AT1 market has reached US$275 billion. After this incident, investors feel betrayed, and their confidence in AT1s will surely nosedive. Banks will struggle to quickly replenish capital by issuing AT1s in the future, and global financing costs might be pushed higher.

明報社評 2023.03.21：百年老店瑞信倒下 「暴力救市」不擇手段

過去兩周，美國和歐洲銀行界風雲色變，有167年歷史的瑞信，陷入財政危機，瑞士當局介入，要麼將瑞信國有化，要麼接受國內另一銀行業巨頭瑞銀收購，最終瑞銀瑞信於昨天亞洲開市前，達成收購協議。

瑞士中立國地位歷史悠久，當地銀行長期以來亦以保障客戶私隱著稱，各國不少富豪巨賈都樂意將錢交給當地銀行打理，瑞信便是以代客管理資產見稱。

過去數年，該行一再捲入洗錢、逃稅等醜聞，2021年以來，更先後受貸款機構Greensill Capital倒閉、美國對冲基金Archegos「爆倉」打擊，損手百億計美元。

及至去年俄烏開戰後，瑞士站在美國一邊參與制裁，沒收俄羅斯人在當地資產，供烏克蘭重建之用，此舉令一些非西方陣營的客戶，懷疑放在當地的錢是否安全，開始搬走資產；另外，歐美央行加息遏通脹，環球經濟惡化，瑞信全年虧損近80億美元，重組方案不被看好，更加快客戶跳船。

瑞信早前承認，過去兩年的財務報告程序有「重大缺陷」，究竟這個「財務黑洞」有多大，至今仍是一個謎，只是去年底瑞信資產負債表規模超過5700億美元，是當年雷曼爆煲時的兩倍，跟總資產僅約2000億美元的矽谷銀行相比，更不能相提並論。瑞信「大到不能倒」，一旦爆煲，無人敢保證金融海嘯不會重演。

雷曼式風暴暫時避過了，但系統風險問題仍然惹人關注。一方面，瑞信這個爛攤子有多爛，尚待弄清，瑞銀收購瑞信後，成為超級巨無霸銀行，一旦出問題，瑞士當局未必救得了。另一方面，根據這份由瑞士當局促成的收購協議內容，瑞信約170億美元的額外一級資本債券（AT1）價值一夜歸零。

一般而言，萬一銀行倒閉，債券投資者的權益會先於股東，但AT1債券卻不然。金融危機下西方多國被轟「救市不救人」，AT1債券的設計，目的就是轉嫁銀行爆煲時所產生的部分虧損風險，避免再要納稅人「硬食」，然而由於多國政府近年都強調「做足監管改革」、「銀行體系健全」，投資者買入AT1債券，大多沒有想過它真的會變成廢紙。

最令投資者氣憤是這邊廂瑞士當局要他們「輸光輸淨」，那邊廂瑞信員工據報繼續獲發獎金，持股者也不用蝕光。目前AT1市場整體規模達2750億美元，經此一役，投資者感覺被騙，對AT1債券信心必定大打折扣，銀行未來難再靠發AT1債券迅速填充資本，全球融資成本亦可能被推高。

/ Glossary生字 /

entrust：to make sb responsible for doing sth or taking care of sb

broker (sth)：to arrange sth such as a deal, agreement, etc. between two or more groups or countries

ram sth down sb's throat：to force sb to accept sth unpleasant