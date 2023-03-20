Editorial : 20th Anniversary of US Invasion of Iraq

Military operations are often preceded by a propaganda campaign. In his 2002 State of the Union address, President Bush coined the phrase "axis of evil", linking North Korea, Iran and Iraq on a "line of evil". At the same time, he actively sought the support of US allies. Among North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members, Britain was a willing pawn of the US, but France and Germany strongly opposed the use of force against Iraq, arguing that the dispute should be resolved diplomatically.

At the United Nations (UN), the US motion was also defeated. At last, it was agreed upon a compromise that authorisation be granted for the inspection of Iraq to investigate whether it possessed nuclear weapons. If Iraq disagreed, it would face serious consequences. As permanent members of the Security Council, France and Russia stated that the so-called serious consequences did not include the use of force against Iraq and the overthrow of the Iraqi government. This is known as UN Resolution 1441.

The US paid no regard to the UN's resolution. On the one hand, the US Congress adopted the Iraq Resolution in October 2002, authorising the president to take any measure against Iraq when necessary. On the other, the US actively mobilised the support of its allies and began preparations for warfare in Iraq. In his State of the Union address delivered at the end of January 2003, President Bush claimed that Iraq had biological weapons laboratories.

After a meticulous investigation, the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced in February 2003 that it did not find Iraq possessing nuclear weapons. Still, the US and UK administrations both claimed that Iraq owned weapons of mass destruction when seeking parliamentary support on 17 and 18 March respectively for the decision to start the war.

In fact, back then warships of the American and British militaries were already stationed off the coast of Iraq. Bombers on the warships had been loaded with bombs, and the missiles aimed at Baghdad had been uncovered. Hundreds of thousands of army troops were polishing their rifles, waiting for an order from President Bush on 19 March to storm Iraq.

It was proved afterwards that Iraq indeed did not possess any weapon of mass destruction, while the culprit of 9/11 was hiding in Pakistan, not Iraq. Nevertheless, the US is still using expedients to pre-empt any country that challenges the US' hegemonic status. Announcing the US National Security Strategy last October, President Joe Biden said he will not leave the US' future vulnerable to the whims of countries who do not share its vision. Among countries that compete against the US for its international position in the future, China is the top enemy, while Russia is the next.

The US Senate and House of Representatives are preparing a bill to repeal authorisations for the president to declare war. It remains to be seen whether the bill will be adopted. The problem is, no one can be sure whether, just as it produced a massive lie years ago, the US will present a list of "trustworthy" intelligence that a certain country owns means that may threaten US national security, before similarly authorising the president to take pre-emptive military actions against another nation. What the US needs to reflect on is not only the mistakes made 20 years ago, but also the mindset of preserving its position at "the top of the world" at all costs.

明報社評2023.03.20：非法侵略伊拉克20周年 美國不知反省變本加厲

2001年911事件，是美國自二戰之後第一次在本土遭受外來襲擊，2996人死亡，紐約地標雙子星大樓倒塌，華盛頓國防大廈被撞擊，這對美國來說，是奇恥大辱。時任美國總統布殊9天後宣布，要對恐怖主義開戰，他接收的情報顯示，伊拉克總統薩達姆與伊斯蘭極端組織蓋達長期密切聯繫。布殊聲言，要對製造911的肇事者展開先發制人的打擊。自此，美國開始部署打擊伊拉克的行動。

軍事行動一般都以輿論戰開路，布殊在2002年國情咨文上拋出一個「邪惡軸心」的說法，將朝鮮、伊朗和伊拉克以一條「邪惡線」連成一片。同時積極尋求盟國支持，北大西洋公約組織成員國當中，英國甘當美國馬前卒，但法國和德國都極力反對向伊拉克動武，提出應該以外交手段解決爭端。

在聯合國，美國的動議也未獲通過，最後的妥協是，授權檢查伊拉克，調查其是否擁有核武，若伊拉克不同意，將要承擔嚴重後果。安理會常任理事國法國和俄羅斯聲明，所謂嚴重後果，不包括對伊拉克動武並推翻伊拉克政府，即聯合國1441號決議。

美國對於聯合國的決議，並不看在眼內，一方面美國國會在2002年10月通過《伊拉克議案》，授權總統在需要時可採取任何手段對付伊拉克。美國也在積極動員盟友支持，展開伊拉克開戰的部署。布殊2003年1月底發表國情咨文，表示伊拉克擁有生物武器實驗室。

雖然聯合國原子能機構經過縝密調查，2003年2月宣布沒有發現伊拉克擁有核武，但美國和英國分別於3月17和18日在國會尋求支持開戰決定時，均指伊拉克擁有大殺傷力武器。

其實，此時美軍和英軍的戰艦已經在伊拉克近海駐紮，戰艦上的轟炸機已經裝上炮彈，瞄準巴格達的導彈炮衣已經揭開，準備殺入伊拉克的十幾萬名陸軍已經在擦槍，就等待布殊3月19日的一聲令下。

事後證明，伊拉克確實並不擁有大殺傷力武器，而且911的元兇匿藏在巴基斯坦，而非伊拉克。雖然如此，美國仍然在採取先發制人的手段，對付任何挑戰美國霸權地位的國家。總統拜登去年10月發表美國安全策略時表示，不能被那些與美國願景不一致的國家，將美國的未來置於脆弱地位。而與美國爭奪未來國際地位的國家，中國是頭號敵人，俄羅斯居次。

美國參眾兩院準備提案，收回對總統宣戰的授權，是否能夠獲得通過，拭目以待，但問題是，美國當年能夠製造一個天大的謊言，難保今後又可以羅列「真憑實據」的情報，說某個國家擁有足以威脅美國國家安全的手段，照樣可以授權總統先發制人對別國動武。美國需要檢討的，不止是20年前的錯誤，而是要不惜一切保存「美國天下第一」地位的思維。

■ Glossary 生字 /

coin (sth) : to invent a new word or phrase that other people then begin to use

station (sb) : to send sb, especially from one of the armed forces, to work in a place for a period of time

hegemonic : showing control by one country, organisation, etc. over other countries, etc. within a particular group