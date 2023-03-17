Editorial : Airport Chaos and Lack of Announcement

After three years of stagnation, Hong Kong's aviation industry has finally shown signs of a revival recently. According to preliminary figures from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the number of passengers to Hong Kong last month was about 1.46 million. Not only was it a threefold increase from the previous month, but it also marked the first time since February 2020 that more than a million passengers visited Hong Kong in a single month. Cathay Pacific has also said that it carried about 1.115 million passengers last month, a sharp increase of nearly 35 times compared with last year. A desolate place during the pandemic, the airport is now bustling and hustling, showing that the aviation industry is gradually returning to normal. However, the scenes of the airport brimming with people yesterday morning were not welcome news.

In its latest statement last night, the Airport Authority explained the reason for the airport disarray. During a regular network system check in the early hours, workers noted system irregularities and found the computer signals unstable. To play safe, they decided to reboot the system at 6:00 am. Authority staff discovered the source of the issue at around 7:15 am, and the counter check-in system gradually resumed starting from 8:00 am.

Important infrastructures such as airports generally have a backup system to ensure that they can continue to operate if the main system fails. The Airport Authority has also stated that the routine system check conducted in the early hours of yesterday was to check whether a second "switch" could immediately step in when another switch of the system failed.

According to the Authority, the test showed that the "handover" between the switches was normal. However, the outcome was chaos for more than two hours yesterday morning, with check-in counters A to E at the south departure hall unable to operate. Such a situation clearly should not have occurred. The Authority has a responsibility to offer a clear explanation. Even more importantly, it has to learn a lesson to prevent similar incidents.

It is also necessary to review the Airport Authority's information delivery. The Authority emphasised that it was aware of the problem at 5:45 in the morning and launched a contingency plan at about 6:00, notifying all airlines and arranging for passengers to use the north departure hall and other check-in aisles to try to reduce the impact.

But on the other hand, many affected passengers have said that when they arrived at the airport in the morning, they saw it teeming with people without any announcement from the Authority. It was not until 10:00 am that the Authority made its first public disclosure. On that evening, when the Authority further explained what had happened, it only chose to explain to a number of media outlets instead of holding a press conference to make a public statement.

When it comes to any important service involving the public, information should be widely spread as soon as possible once anything untoward happens. This way, service users can plan accordingly earlier or at least be mentally prepared. It is definitely not an ideal arrangement if only after arriving at the airport and asking around, travellers learn that there is a system breakdown and they have to join long queues. From falling objects in public hospitals and chaos at the airport, the performances of the Hospital Authority and the Airport Authority in delivering information have both been criticised. Other public bodies and government departments need to learn from these.

明報社評2023.03.17：機場混亂旅客受罪 資訊發放透明不足

機場電腦系統昨晨故障，影響大批旅客，有人更趕不及上機。本港航空業剛踏上疫後復常之路，國際航空樞紐地位有待重拾，這次機場混亂事件，雖未至於嚴重損害形象，但千計旅客在機場徬徨無助乾着急，感受一定不好，當局必須避免再出亂子。

本港航空業冰封3年，最近終於重現生機。根據旅發局初步數字，上月訪港旅客約為146萬人次，按月增加兩倍，更是2020年2月以來單月訪港旅客人次首度突破百萬。國泰航空亦表示，上月載客量約為111.5萬人次，按年大升近35倍。機場由疫下冷冷清清，變得熱鬧起來，象徵航空業逐步復常，可是昨天早上機場擠滿人群的情况，卻不是什麼好消息。

根據機管局昨晚最新說法，是次機場混亂，原因是工作人員凌晨做定期網絡系統測試期間，發現系統出現異常，電腦信號不穩，為穩妥起見，決定早上6時重新啟動系統。機管局人員早上7時15分左右找出問題原因，並於8時開始陸續恢復櫃位登機系統。

機場等重要基建，一般而言都有後備系統，確保主系統一旦出事，也可以繼續運作。機管局亦稱，昨天凌晨所做的定期系統測試，目的正是測試當系統一個「交換器」（switch）不能運作時，第2個交換器能否隨即「接力」。

根據局方所言，測試證明交換器「交接」正常，云云，可是從結果來看，昨天清晨就是出現了兩個多小時混亂狀態，南面離境大堂A至E登機櫃位運作不了，這肯定是不應該出現的狀况。局方有責任解釋清楚，更要汲取教訓，避免再有同類事故。

另外，機管局的資訊發放工作，亦有檢討必要。機管局強調，清晨5時45分知悉問題，約6時啟動預案，通知所有航空公司，以及安排旅客使用北面離境大堂及其他登記行段，設法減少影響。

不過另一邊廂，很多受影響旅客均表示，他們早上抵達機場後，只見人山人海，局方未有任何公布。直至早上10時，局方才首度公開交代；及至晚上進一步交代詳情，局方也只是選擇跟個別媒體說明，而非召開記者會公告天下。

任何涉及公眾的重要服務，一旦出現了不尋常情况，都應該盡快廣發信息，讓服務使用者及早打算，又或至少有心理準備；等到旅客來到機場，四處探問才知系統故障要排長龍，肯定不是理想安排。由公院墜物到今次機場混亂事件，醫管局和機管局的資訊發放表現皆惹批評，其他公營機構和政府部門，需要引以為鑑。

■Glossary

生字

on tenterhooks : very anxious or excited while you are waiting to find out sth or see what will happen

desolate : empty and without people, making you feel sad or frightened

untoward : unusual and unexpected, and usually unpleasant